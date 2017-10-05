FireLoop is a NodeJS Real-Time Platform that allows you to build modern and complex applications by seamlessly integrating the amazing technologies from the MEAN Stack; Like the IBM's LoopBack, Google's Angular 2, Telerik's NativeScript 2 and Ionic 2 Frameworks.
FireLoop also provides you with exclusive modules that will allow you to automatically build your FireBase alike Real-Time APIs, Client SDKs, Statistics, Back and Front Ends development in TypeScript!!!.
By the way, it's cool and open source!!!
[Public Cheering in the Background]
$ npm install -g @mean-expert/fireloop
$ mkdir myproject && cd myproject
$ fireloop
You can read the complete documentation within the following Documentation Link
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Jonathan Casarrubias
💻
Brannon N. Darby II
💻
Andres David Jimenez
💻
Bram Borggreve
💻
Luca Guzzon
💻
Francesco Soncina
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!