Presenting FireLoop

FireLoop is a NodeJS Real-Time Platform that allows you to build modern and complex applications by seamlessly integrating the amazing technologies from the MEAN Stack; Like the IBM's LoopBack, Google's Angular 2, Telerik's NativeScript 2 and Ionic 2 Frameworks.

FireLoop also provides you with exclusive modules that will allow you to automatically build your FireBase alike Real-Time APIs, Client SDKs, Statistics, Back and Front Ends development in TypeScript!!!.

By the way, it's cool and open source!!!

FireLoop Features

Installing FireLoop CLI

$ npm install -g @mean-expert/fireloop

Create FireLoop Project, Clients and SDK

$ mkdir myproject && cd myproject $ fireloop

Documentation

You can read the complete documentation within the following Documentation Link

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!