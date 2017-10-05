openbase logo
@mean-expert/fireloop

by mean-expert-official
1.0.0-beta.2.7 (see all)

Modern Real-Time Platform by MEAN Expert

Readme

FireLoop

Deploy

Presenting FireLoop

FireLoop is a NodeJS Real-Time Platform that allows you to build modern and complex applications by seamlessly integrating the amazing technologies from the MEAN Stack; Like the IBM's LoopBack, Google's Angular 2, Telerik's NativeScript 2 and Ionic 2 Frameworks.

FireLoop also provides you with exclusive modules that will allow you to automatically build your FireBase alike Real-Time APIs, Client SDKs, Statistics, Back and Front Ends development in TypeScript!!!.

By the way, it's cool and open source!!!

[Public Cheering in the Background]

FireLoop Features

Installing FireLoop CLI

$ npm install -g @mean-expert/fireloop

Create FireLoop Project, Clients and SDK

$ mkdir myproject && cd myproject
$ fireloop

Documentation

You can read the complete documentation within the following Documentation Link

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Jonathan Casarrubias
💻
Brannon N. Darby II
💻
Andres David Jimenez
💻
Bram Borggreve
💻
Luca Guzzon
💻
Francesco Soncina
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

