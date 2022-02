Karolis Šarapnickis ● Vilnius, Lithuania ● 86 Rating s ● 79 Review s ●

December 29, 2020

Easy to Use Responsive Maintainers Bleeding Edge

It's an actively maintained and innovative JSX in Markdown solution. It has a healthy community, resulting in many tools, that will help you use this easily in your projects (eg. Gatsby). My main concern is the MDX isn't really a standard, and you should really evaluate this for large projects, other than that I didn't really had any issues for the past 1-2 years of usage.