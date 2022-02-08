Development on
yari involves updating the machinery that renders MDN content
or improving the structure and styling of the MDN UI (e.g. the
styling of the header). If you are more interested in contributing to the MDN
content, you should check out the content repo
README instead.
Before you can start working with Yari, you need to:
Fork the MDN content and yari repositories using the Fork button on GitHub.
Clone the forked repositories to your computer using the following commands
(replace
[your account] with the account you forked the repositories to):
git clone https://github.com/[your_account]/content.git
git clone https://github.com/[your_account]/yari.git
Take a note of the file path to the location where you've cloned that
repo before moving on.
To run Yari locally, you'll first need to install its dependencies and build the app locally. Do this like so:
cd yari
yarn install
Now run the following command to create a
.env file inside your
yari repo
root and set the
CONTENT_ROOT environment variable equal to the path to the
content repo. This is so the Yari app can find the content it needs to render.
You'll need to replace
/path/to/mdn/content/files with the path to the
/files folder inside your clone of the
content repo:
echo CONTENT_ROOT=/path/to/mdn/content/files >> .env
At this point, you can get started. Run the following lines to compile required files, start the Yari web server running, and open it in your browser:
yarn dev
open http://localhost:3000
If you prefer you can use
yarn start, which will re-use any previously
compiled files; this is "riskier" but faster.
yarn dev always ensures that
everything is up-to-date.
The
yarn start command also starts a server with slightly different behavior —
it doesn't automatically reload when its source code files change,
so use with caution.
See also our reviewing guide for information on how to review Yari changes.
Firstly, thank you for your interest in contributing to Yari! We do have a few requirements when it comes to pull requests:
Thank you for your understanding! We look forward to your contributions.
Periodically, the code and the content changes. Make sure you stay
up-to-date with something along the following lines (replace
yari-origin
with whatever you called the remote location
of the original yari repo):
git pull yari-origin main
yarn
yarn dev
When you embark on making a change, do it on a new branch, for example
git checkout -b my-new-branch.
All source code is MPL-2.0.
For content, see its license in the mdn/content repository.
Yari does a number of things, the most important of which is to render and serve
the MDN content found in the content repo.
Each document is stored as an
index.html file that contains metadata presented
as YAML front-matter
followed by the document source.
The builder converts these "source files" into "build files" using a CLI tool that iterates over the files, builds the HTML, and lastly packages it up with the front-end code, ready to be served as static files.
The
yarn start command encapsulates the front-end dev server
(on http://localhost:3000) and the
server (on http://localhost:5042).
All the sub-commands of
yarn start can be broken down and run individually
if you want to work more rapidly.
$EDITOR
If you configure an environment variable called
EDITOR, either on your
system as a whole or in the root
.env file, it can be used in the development
server to link to sources which, when clicked, open in your preferred
editor/IDE. For example, in the root of the repo you could run:
echo 'EDITOR=code' >> .env
Now clicking certain links will open files directly in the currently open
VS Code IDE (replace
code in the above command with a different text editor
name if needed, e.g.
atom or whatever). To test it, view any document on
http://localhost:3000 and click the "Open in your editor" button.
The
server has two main jobs:
All JavaScript and TypeScript code needs to be formatted with
prettier
and it's easy to test this with:
yarn prettier-check
And conveniently, if you're not even interested in what the flaws were, run:
yarn prettier-format
When you ran
yarn for the first time (
yarn is an alias for
yarn install) it automatically sets up a
git pre-commit hook that uses
pretty-quick — a wrapper for
prettier that checks only the files in the git
commit.
If you have doubts about formatting, submit your pull request anyway. If you have formatting flaws, the pull request checks should catch it.
We maintain the dependencies using
Dependabot in GitHub but if you want
to manually upgrade them you can use:
yarn upgrade-interactive --latest
ngrok
ngrok allows you to start an HTTP proxy
server from the web into your Yari server. This can be useful for testing
your current build using external tools like BrowserStack, WebPageTest, or
Google Translate, or to simply show a friend what you're up to. Obviously
it'll never be faster than your uplink Internet connection but it should
be fairly feature-complete.
yarn start in one terminal
ngrok executable with:
/path/to/your/ngrok http 5042
This will display something like this:
Session Status online
Account (Plan: Free)
Version 2.3.35
Region United States (us)
Web Interface http://127.0.0.1:4040
Forwarding http://920ba2108da8.ngrok.io -> http://localhost:5042
Forwarding https://920ba2108da8.ngrok.io -> http://localhost:5042
Connections ttl opn rt1 rt5 p50 p90
0 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Now, take that "Forwarding" URL (
https://920ba2108da8.ngrok.io in this
example) and share it.
The
server builds content automatically (on-the-fly) when you're viewing
pages, but you can pre-emptively build all the content in advance if desired.
One potential advantage is that you can get a more complete list of all possible
"flaws" across all documents before you even visit them.
The most fundamental CLI command is:
yarn build
Every
index.html becomes two files:
index.html — a fully formed and complete HTML file
index.json — the state information React needs to build the page in the
client
When building you can enable specific "flaw checks" and their level of handling. Some flaws are "cosmetic" and some are more severe but they should never block a full build.
More information about how to set flaws can be found in
docs/envvars.md.
Essentially, the default is to warn about any flaw and you can see those flaws when using http://localhost:3000. For completed builds, all flaws are ignored. This makes the build faster and there's also no good place to display the flaws in a production-grade build.
In the future, we might make the default flaw level
error instead.
That means that any new edits to (or creation of) any document will break
in continuous integration if there's a single flaw and the onus will
be on you to fix it.
The various formats and sizes of the favicon are generated
from the file
mdn-web-docs.svg in the repository root. This file is then
converted to favicons using realfavicongenerator.net.
To generate new favicons, edit or replace the
mdn-web-docs.svg file
and then re-upload that to realfavicongenerator.net.
If you want to talk to us, ask questions, and find out more, join the discussion on the MDN Web Docs chat room on Matrix.
Some common issues and how to resolve them.
Error: ENOSPC: System limit for number of file watchers reached
There are two options to resolve this.
Disable the watcher via
REACT_APP_NO_WATCHER
echo REACT_APP_NO_WATCHER=true >> .env
Increase
max_user_watches:\
See https://github.com/guard/listen#increasing-the-amount-of-inotify-watchers
Error: Cannot find module 'levenary'
We can't know for sure what's causing this error but speculate a bug in how
yarn
fails to resolve if certain
@babel helper libs should install its own
sub-dependencies. A sure way to solve it is to run:
rm -fr node_modules
yarn install
Error: listen EADDRINUSE: address already in use :::5042
The default server port
:5042 might be in use by another process. To resolve this,
you can pick any unused port (e.g., 6000) and run the following:
echo SERVER_PORT=6000 >> .env