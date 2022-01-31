This project is in its BETA phase
The modern web setup for static sites with a sprinkle of JavaScript!
Our goal is to provide developers with a meta framework for static websites with a sprinkle of JavaScript.
Get a site up and running in no time and focus on the content. You can still tweak every detail of every underlying tool that gets used.
Rocket is part of the Modern Web Family.
We are always looking for contributors of all skill levels! If you're looking to ease your way into the project, try out a good first issue.
If you are interested in helping contribute to Modern Web, please take a look at our Contributing Guide. Also, feel free to drop into slack and say hi. 👋
