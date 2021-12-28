Material Design Icons can be used in React with a custom component or with the one provided in this module.
npm install @mdi/react
The example below uses the
@mdi/js package which contains all the MDI icon's path data.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Icon from '@mdi/react';
import { mdiAccount } from '@mdi/js';
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Icon path={mdiAccount}
size={1}
horizontal
vertical
rotate={90}
color="red"/>
);
}
}
To layer
<Icons/> nest them inside of the
<Stack/> component.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Icon, { Stack } from '@mdi/react';
import { mdiAccount, mdiBlockHelper } from '@mdi/js';
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Stack color="#444">
<Icon path={mdiAccount}/>
<Icon path={mdiBlockHelper}
color="red"/>
</Stack>
);
}
}
<Icon/>
|Prop
|PropTypes
|Default
|Details
|title
|string, null
null
|A11y
<title>{title}</title>
|description
|string, null
null
|A11y
<desc>{desc}</desc>
|path
|string
|required
|SVG path data. Usually from @mdi/js
|size
|number, string
null
{size * 1.5}rem,
1em,
48px
|horizontal
|bool
false
|Flip Horizontal
|vertical
|bool
false
|Flip Vertical
|rotate
|number
0
|degrees
0 to
360
|color
|string
null
rgb() /
rgba() /
#000
|spin
|bool, number
false
true =
2s,
-2 counterclockwise,
{spin}s
Note: Additional props will be applied to the
<svg>element.
<Stack/>
All props below will override the nested
<Icon/>'s default prop values.
|Prop
|PropTypes
|Default
|Details
|title
|string, null
null
|A11y
<title>{title}</title>
|description
|string, null
null
|A11y
<desc>{desc}</desc>
|size
|number, string, null
null
{size * 1.5}rem
|horizontal
|bool, null
null
|Flip Horizontal
|vertical
|bool, null
null
|Flip Vertical
|rotate
|number, null
null
|degrees
0 to
360
|color
|string, null
null
rgb() /
rgba() /
#000
|spin
|bool, number, null
null
true =
2s,
-2 counterclockwise,
{spin}s
Note: Additional props on
<Stack>will apply to the
<svg>element. Only in a
<Stack>will addional props to the
<Icon>component apply to the nested
<path>elements.
Applying a
className attribute is usually the easiest solution. The example below demonstrates using SCSS to style the icons.
In most cases it may be a good idea to set a base size. Assuming a
16px base
font-size in most themes applying
1.5rem will make the icon a
24px.
svg {
width: 1.5rem;
}
For more specific styling apply classes. To make selection of layers easier use the
nth-child selector.
// For <Icon className="custom-class" />
svg.custom-class {
path {
fill: blue;
}
}
// For <Stack className="custom-class">
svg.custom-class {
// First layer (behind)
path:nth-child(1) {
fill: blue;
}
// Second layer (infront)
path:nth-child(2) {
fill: red;
}
}
Making icons accessible can be done through the
title prop. If for some rare reason more information is required a
description field can also be used.
By leaving off the
title prop an icon is assumed to be presentation only. These will be ignored by screen readers. This is ideal for icon buttons or areas where text next to the icon suffices.
<p><Icon path={mdiAccount} /> User Profile</p>
<p><Icon path={mdiAccount} title="User Profile" /></p>
<button aria-label="User Profile"><Icon path={mdiAccount} /></button>
To develop clone the repo and run
npm install.
src/Icon.tsx - Icon Component
tests/Icon.spec.tsx - Unit tests
src/Stack.tsx - Stack Component
tests/Stack.spec.tsx - Unit tests
Commands:
npm run start - Watch for file changes
npm run build - Build Icon.js
npm run test - Run unit tests
Note: This project is setup to use the Mocha Sidebar extension which makes it easier to view the tests.