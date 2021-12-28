React - Material Design Icons

Material Design Icons can be used in React with a custom component or with the one provided in this module.

View the Demo

npm install @ mdi / react

Usage

The example below uses the @mdi/js package which contains all the MDI icon's path data.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Icon from '@mdi/react' ; import { mdiAccount } from '@mdi/js' ; class App extends Component { render() { return ( < Icon path = {mdiAccount} size = {1} horizontal vertical rotate = {90} color = "red" /> ); } }

Stack Usage

To layer <Icons/> nest them inside of the <Stack/> component.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Icon, { Stack } from '@mdi/react' ; import { mdiAccount, mdiBlockHelper } from '@mdi/js' ; class App extends Component { render() { return ( <Stack color="#444"> <Icon path={mdiAccount}/> <Icon path={mdiBlockHelper} color="red"/> </Stack> ); } }

Props

Icon <Icon/>

Prop PropTypes Default Details title string, null null A11y <title>{title}</title> description string, null null A11y <desc>{desc}</desc> path string required SVG path data. Usually from @mdi/js size number, string null {size * 1.5}rem , 1em , 48px horizontal bool false Flip Horizontal vertical bool false Flip Vertical rotate number 0 degrees 0 to 360 color string null rgb() / rgba() / #000 spin bool, number false true = 2s , -2 counterclockwise, {spin}s

Note: Additional props will be applied to the <svg> element.

Stack <Stack/>

All props below will override the nested <Icon/> 's default prop values.

Prop PropTypes Default Details title string, null null A11y <title>{title}</title> description string, null null A11y <desc>{desc}</desc> size number, string, null null {size * 1.5}rem horizontal bool, null null Flip Horizontal vertical bool, null null Flip Vertical rotate number, null null degrees 0 to 360 color string, null null rgb() / rgba() / #000 spin bool, number, null null true = 2s , -2 counterclockwise, {spin}s

Note: Additional props on <Stack> will apply to the <svg> element. Only in a <Stack> will addional props to the <Icon> component apply to the nested <path> elements.

Styling

Applying a className attribute is usually the easiest solution. The example below demonstrates using SCSS to style the icons.

In most cases it may be a good idea to set a base size. Assuming a 16px base font-size in most themes applying 1.5rem will make the icon a 24px .

svg { width: 1.5rem; }

For more specific styling apply classes. To make selection of layers easier use the nth-child selector.

// For <Icon className="custom-class" /> svg.custom-class { path { fill: blue; } } // For <Stack className="custom-class"> svg.custom-class { // First layer (behind) path:nth-child(1) { fill: blue; } // Second layer (infront) path:nth-child(2) { fill: red; } }

Accessibility

Making icons accessible can be done through the title prop. If for some rare reason more information is required a description field can also be used.

By leaving off the title prop an icon is assumed to be presentation only. These will be ignored by screen readers. This is ideal for icon buttons or areas where text next to the icon suffices.

<p> < Icon path = {mdiAccount} /> User Profile </ p > <p><Icon path={mdiAccount} title="User Profile" /></p> <button aria-label="User Profile"><Icon path={mdiAccount} /></button>

Development

To develop clone the repo and run npm install .

src/Icon.tsx - Icon Component tests/Icon.spec.tsx - Unit tests

- Icon Component src/Stack.tsx - Stack Component tests/Stack.spec.tsx - Unit tests

- Stack Component

Commands:

npm run start - Watch for file changes

- Watch for file changes npm run build - Build Icon.js

- Build Icon.js npm run test - Run unit tests

Note: This project is setup to use the Mocha Sidebar extension which makes it easier to view the tests.

Related Packages

NPM @MDI Organization