Note: Please use the main MaterialDesign repo to report issues. This repo is for distribution of the JavaScript files only.

JavaScript/TypeScript - Material Design Icons

JavaScript and TypeScript distribution for the Material Design Icons. This module contains all the path data for all icons.

npm install @ mdi / js

Usage

import { mdiAccount } from '@mdi/js' console .log(mdiAccount);

Note: WebPack 4 or Rollup will tree shake unused icons.

Related Packages

NPM @MDI Organization

Learn More