openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
am

@mdi/angular-material

by Austin Andrews
6.5.95 (see all)

@mdi/angular-material Dist for Material Design Icons.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.7K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Note: Please use the main MaterialDesign repo to report issues. This repo is for distribution of the Angular Material files only.

Angular Material - Material Design Icons

Angular Material distribution for the Material Design Icons.

Installation

Install @mdi/angular-material and @angular/cdk from npm:

npm install @mdi/angular-material @angular/cdk

Usage

This bundle is usable with AngularJS Material/Angular Material and to facilitate usage, it's recommended to use copy-webpack-plugin.

Add the following plugin configuration in the Webpack configuration:

new CopyWebpackPlugin([
  { from: 'node_modules/@mdi/angular-material/mdi.svg',
    to: 'assets/mdi.svg'
  }
]);

Or if you're using the Angular CLI, make sure to include mdi.svg in your assets folder under the Angular workspace configuration file in the assets array, located in the build configuration for your project:

```json Angular workspace configuration file
{
   // ...
   "architect": {
     "build": {
       "options": {
         "assets": [
           { "glob": "**/*", "input": "./assets/", "output": "./assets/" },
           { "glob": "favicon.ico", "input": "./", "output": "./" },
           { "glob": "mdi.svg", "input": "./node_modules/@mdi/angular-material", "output": "./assets" }
         ]
       }
     }
   }
   // ...
}
```

Note that the input directory is dependent on the workspace root which can be found by looking at your desired project's root property. (For more information, visit the Angular documentation on project configuration options.)

Additionally, see the Angular documentation on assets configuration for more information.

Note: Documentation for Angular CLI versions 1.x.x (around Angular v5) has been dropped as Angular v5 is no longer supported.

Angular Material

The mdi.svg contains all the icons provided on the site. It can be used inline with MatIconRegistry.

  1. In your app's main module (typically app.module.ts), import MatIconModule and MatIconRegistry from @angular/material/icon:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { MatIconRegistry, MatIconModule } from '@angular/material/icon';
import { DomSanitizer } from '@angular/platform-browser';

import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http';

// ...
@NgModule({
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    BrowserAnimationsModule,
    // Required by the Angular Material icon module
    HttpClientModule,
    // ...
    MatIconModule
  ]
})
export class AppModule {
  constructor(matIconRegistry: MatIconRegistry, domSanitizer: DomSanitizer){
    matIconRegistry.addSvgIconSet(
      domSanitizer.bypassSecurityTrustResourceUrl('./assets/mdi.svg')
    );
  }
}
  1. The SVG icons can then be used with MatIcon's svgIcon attribute as shown below:
<mat-icon svgIcon="<name of icon>"></mat-icon>

For more information about SVG icons, check out the documentation.

StackBlitz demo

AngularJS Material

The mdi.svg contains all the icons provided on the site. Use inline with $mdIconProvider.


var app = angular.module('myApp', ['ngMaterial']);
app.config(function($mdIconProvider) {
  $mdIconProvider
    .defaultIconSet('assets/mdi.svg')
});

Usage


<md-icon md-svg-icon="android"></md-icon>
<md-button aria-label="Android" class="md-icon-button">
  <md-icon md-svg-icon="android"></md-icon>
</md-button>

NPM @MDI Organization

Learn More

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial