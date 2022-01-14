tableLayout auto | fixed auto | fixed for any columns is fixed or ellipsis or header is fixed https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/table-layout

prefixCls String rc-table

className String additional className

id String identifier of the container div

useFixedHeader Boolean false whether use separator table for header. better set width for columns

scroll Object {x: false, y: false} whether table can be scroll in x/y direction, x or y can be a number that indicated the width and height of table body

expandable Object Config expand props

expandable.defaultExpandAllRows Boolean false Expand All Rows initially

expandable.defaultExpandedRowKeys String[] [] initial expanded rows keys

expandable.expandedRowKeys String[] current expanded rows keys

expandable.expandedRowRender Function(recode, index, indent, expanded):ReactNode Content render to expanded row

expandable.expandedRowClassName Function(recode, index, indent):string get expanded row's className

expandable.expandRowByClick boolean Support expand by click row

expandable.expandIconColumnIndex Number 0 The index of expandIcon which column will be inserted when expandIconAsCell is false

expandable.expandIcon props => ReactNode Customize expand icon

expandable.indentSize Number 15 indentSize for every level of data.i.children, better using with column.width specified

expandable.rowExpandable (record) => boolean Config row support expandable

expandable.onExpand Function(expanded, record) function to call when click expand icon

expandable.onExpandedRowsChange Function(expandedRows) function to call when the expanded rows change

expandable.fixed String | Boolean - this expand icon will be fixed when table scroll horizontally: true or left or right and expandIconColumnIndex need to stay first or last

rowKey string or Function(record):string 'key' If rowKey is string, record[rowKey] will be used as key. If rowKey is function, the return value of rowKey(record) will be use as key.

rowClassName string or Function(record, index, indent):string get row's className

rowRef Function(record, index, indent):string get row's ref key

data Object[] data record array to be rendered

onRow Function(record, index) Set custom props per each row.

onHeaderRow Function(record, index) Set custom props per each header row.

showHeader Boolean true whether table head is shown

title Function(currentData) table title render function

footer Function(currentData) table footer render function

emptyText React.Node or Function No Data Display text when data is empty

columns Object[] The columns config of table, see table below

components Object Override table elements, see #171 for more details