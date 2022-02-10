English | 简体中文
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
Electron
|Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
We recommend using npm or yarn to install，it not only makes development easier，but also allow you to take advantage of the rich ecosystem of Javascript packages and tooling.
$ npm install ant-design-vue --save
$ yarn add ant-design-vue
If you are in a bad network environment，you can try other registries and tools like cnpm.
|Project
|Description
|vue-ref
|You can use the callback to get a reference like react
|ant-design-vue-helper
|A vscode extension for ant-design-vue
|vue-cli-plugin-ant-design
|Vue-cli 3 plugin to add ant-design-vue
|vue-dash-event
|The library function, implemented in the DOM template, can use the custom event of the ant-design-vue component (camelCase)
|@formily/antdv
|The Library with Formily and ant-design-vue
ant-design-vue is an MIT-licensed open source project. In order to achieve better and sustainable development of the project, we expect to gain more backers. You can support us in any of the following ways:
Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]