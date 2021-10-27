Vue components (Vue 3.0) for Material Web Components which uses the
Using Foundations and Adapters integration technique.
This project defines Vue components that use the
Material Components Web library to implement Material Design.mization while sticking to the Vue Spirit (approachable, versatile, and performant)
This is the Vue 3 version, for the Vue 2 version install
vue-material-adapter-legacysee Legacy Vue 2 (semantic version references to the previous version eg.
vue-material-adapter@^0.17.3will continue to work normally with Vue 2).
$ npm install vue-material-adapter
See Documentation & Demo for working examples of how to structure the markup for Vue.
There are examples of using
vue-material-adapter both as a
basic-vue-cli and a
basic-webpack project examples.
See Release Notes
Install dependencies
npm install vue-material-adapter
to build everything
npm run build
npm run build:demo
to run demo
npm run dev
This project is based on a fork of the successful vue-mdc-adapter project.