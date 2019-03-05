This repo is no longer maintained, however there are many alternatives:
Yet another Markdown parser, this time for JavaScript. There's a few options that precede this project but they all treat Markdown to HTML conversion as a single step process. You pass Markdown in and get HTML out, end of story. We had some pretty particular views on how the process should actually look, which include:
em and
strong nesting
is important, as is the ability to output as both HTML and XHTML
Just the
markdown library:
npm install markdown
Optionally, install
md2html into your path
npm install -g markdown
If you want to use from the browser go to the releases page on GitHub and download the version you want (minified or not).
The basic interface is:
md_content = "Hello.\n\n* This is markdown.\n* It is fun\n* Love it or leave it."
html_content = markdown.toHTML( md_content );
toHTML also accepts a dialect argument:
md_content = "Vessel | Captain\n-----------|-------------\nNCC-1701 | James T Kirk\nNCC-1701 A | James T Kirk\nNCC-1701 D | Picard";
html_content = markdown.toHTML( md_content, 'Maruku');
The simple way to use it with Node is:
var markdown = require( "markdown" ).markdown;
console.log( markdown.toHTML( "Hello *World*!" ) );
import {markdown} from 'markdown';
console.log( markdown.toHTML( "Hello *World*!" ) );
We only officially support node >= 0.10 as the libraries we use for building and testing don't work on older versions of node. That said since this module is so simple and doesn't use any parts of the node API if you use the pre-built version and find a bug let us know and we'll try and fix it.
It also works in a browser; here is a complete example:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<textarea id="text-input" oninput="this.editor.update()"
rows="6" cols="60">Type **Markdown** here.</textarea>
<div id="preview"> </div>
<script src="lib/markdown.js"></script>
<script>
function Editor(input, preview) {
this.update = function () {
preview.innerHTML = markdown.toHTML(input.value);
};
input.editor = this;
this.update();
}
var $ = function (id) { return document.getElementById(id); };
new Editor($("text-input"), $("preview"));
</script>
</body>
</html>
Assuming you've installed the
md2html script (see Installation,
above), you can convert Markdown to HTML:
# read from a file
md2html /path/to/doc.md > /path/to/doc.html
# or from stdin
echo 'Hello *World*!' | md2html
If you want more control check out the documentation in the .js files under src/ which details all the methods and parameters available (including examples!). One day we'll get the docs generated and hosted somewhere for nicer browsing.
Meanwhile, here's an example of using the multi-step processing to make wiki-style linking work by filling in missing link references:
var md = require( "markdown" ).markdown,
text = "[Markdown] is a simple text-based [markup language]\n" +
"created by [John Gruber]\n\n" +
"[John Gruber]: http://daringfireball.net";
// parse the markdown into a tree and grab the link references
var tree = md.parse( text ),
refs = tree[ 1 ].references;
// iterate through the tree finding link references
( function find_link_refs( jsonml ) {
if ( jsonml[ 0 ] === "link_ref" ) {
var ref = jsonml[ 1 ].ref;
// if there's no reference, define a wiki link
if ( !refs[ ref ] ) {
refs[ ref ] = {
href: "http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/" + ref.replace(/\s+/, "_" )
};
}
}
else if ( Array.isArray( jsonml[ 1 ] ) ) {
jsonml[ 1 ].forEach( find_link_refs );
}
else if ( Array.isArray( jsonml[ 2 ] ) ) {
jsonml[ 2 ].forEach( find_link_refs );
}
} )( tree );
// convert the tree into html
var html = md.renderJsonML( md.toHTMLTree( tree ) );
console.log( html );
Internally the process to convert a chunk of Markdown into a chunk of HTML has three steps:
references.
bulletlist to
ul for example) and lookup any references
used by links or images. Remove the references attribute once done.
Each step of this process can be called individually if you need to do
some processing or modification of the data at an intermediate stage.
For example, you may want to grab a list of all URLs linked to in the
document before rendering it to HTML which you could do by recursing
through the HTML tree looking for
a nodes.
We use Grunt to build and run markdown-js's tests.
Make sure you run
npm install to install the developer dependencies for
the project, then you can:
$ npm test
To run our test suite. If you'd like to build markdown-js, you can run:
$ ./node_modules/.bin/grunt all
This command will run all the tests, then output a concatenated markdown.js
and markdown.min.js in the
dist/ directory for use in a browser application.
By default, you will get the Gruber and Maruku dialects included when you
run
grunt all. However, you can create a custom build using the following
syntax if you don't want to include Maruku support.
$ ./node_modules/.bin/grunt "custom:-dialects/maruku"
To run the tests under Node you will need tap installed (it's listed as a
devDependencies so
npm install from the checkout should be enough), then do
$ npm test
Do the usual GitHub fork and pull request dance. Add yourself to the contributors section of package.json too if you want to.
Released under the MIT license.
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.