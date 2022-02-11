Generate TypeScript type definitions for all Google APIs, using Google API discovery service.
Meant to be used with Google APIs JavaScript Browser Client, aka
gapi.
Not to be mistaken with NodeJS Server Client which is already in TS; details
resource and second-argument approaches; details
"repeated": true; details
Use the supported Node version via Node Version Manager:
nvm install
Install dependencies:
npm install
Generate type definitions for:
all discovered Google APIs:
npm start
Some APIs are disabled or not fully developed yet, so some expected errors might be output.
one service by name:
npm start -- --service sheets
where
sheets is the name of the Google Sheets service.
The full list of APIs can be found here.
one service by URL:
npm start -- --url https://sheets.googleapis.com/\\\$discovery/rest?version=v4
Note the intentional escaping of
$discovery.
npm run compile
node dist/cli.js --out ./types
Tests are run automatically in practice via GitHub Actions continuous integration.
The generated type definitions are linted via
dtslint, mimicking
DefinitelyTyped's process.
A single project can be linted via:
npm run dtslint types/<project-directory>
All projects can be linted in parallel via:
GAPI_MAX_PARALLEL=3 npm run lint
Unit tests for this generator project are written with Jasmine and Mocha. They can be run via:
npm run test
This project leverages Google's TypeScript Style (gts) to standardize formatting.
To invoke the automatic code fixer, run:
npm run fix
Do not publish types to DT directly
We've switched to publishing "real" types to npm as
@maxim_mazurok/gapi.client.* and then referencing them in
@types/gapi.client.* so that we can release updates automatically and quickly, without using too much human resources of DT.
Run this script:
npx ts-node ./src/dt/cli.ts -o ~/DefinitelyTyped/types
, where
~/DefinitelyTyped is the path to your local clone of DT repo
Commit to your branch, push to your fork and open PR
Every hour, type definitions are generated, linted, tested and published to NPM.
First approach (Resource):
gapi.client.sheets.spreadsheets.batchUpdate({
spreadsheetId: 'someId',
resource: {
// Request Body goes here, as part of `request`
},
});
second approach (Body):
gapi.client.sheets.spreadsheets.batchUpdate(
{
spreadsheetId: 'someId',
},
{
// Request Body goes here, as a second argument
}
);
Both approaches are valid (tested for Google Sheets API), but first one seems to be default for JS Client Library.
More info here: google/google-api-javascript-client#432 (comment),
and here: declanvong@
bec4f89#r35992626
NOTE: Some APIs have methods that accept
resource parameter that is not request body. In that case, we only generate second approach (details)
This fork keeps interfaces even if they are empty to make typings more accurate.
More info here: Maxim-Mazurok/google-api-typings-generator#4
This fork understands
"repeated": true
More info here: Maxim-Mazurok/google-api-typings-generator#1
and here: declanvong@
bec4f89#r35992626
There are two ways to use Google APIs: on client-side (in browser) and on server-side.
Client-side library, called
gapi is kinda closed-source.
We can see compiled (unreadable minified) JS code of the client-side library.
When you use any Google JS API, you use
gapi. It loads library definitions from Google API Discovery Service
and generates all API calls on the fly.
So, there's no TS version of
gapi because it's closed-source
and other client libraries do not exist, because they are being generated on the fly by
gapi.
If you want to use TypeScript with
gapi - you have to use type definitions generated by this project.
While we do generate typings for Google APIs, we can't generate
gapi typings from discovery, so we rely on
@types/gapi and you also should.
Server-side libraries are open-sourced and are available here. Since they are written in TS, you don't need any additional type definitions to use them.
The error looks like this (see #483):
$ npm install @types/gapi.client.YOUR_API@v2 --save-dev
npm ERR! code E404
npm ERR! 404 Not Found - GET https://registry.npmjs.org/@types%2fgapi.client.YOUR_API - Not found
npm ERR! 404
npm ERR! 404 '@types/gapi.client.YOUR_API@v2' is not in the npm registry.
npm ERR! 404 You should bug the author to publish it (or use the name yourself!)
It's most likely caused by your API package not being published to NPM yet.
To fix this - open an issue and I'll update the list of supported APIs.
Later on, when #401 is closed - this process will be automated.
Also, you can use these types from the types branch