Node BBS Signatures

This repository is the home to a performant multi-message digital signature algorithm implementation which supports deriving zero knowledge proofs that enable selective disclosure from the originally signed message set.

BBS+ Signatures are a digital signature algorithm originally born from the work on Short group signatures by Boneh, Boyen, and Shachum which was later improved on in Constant-Size Dynamic k-TAA as BBS+ and touched on again in section 4.3 in Anonymous Attestation Using the Strong Diffie Hellman Assumption Revisited .

BBS+ Signatures require a pairing-friendly curve, this library includes support for BLS12-381.

BBS+ Signatures allow for multi-message signing whilst producing a single output signature. With a BBS signature, a proof of knowledge based proof can be produced where only some of the originally signed messages are revealed at the discretion of the prover.

Getting started

To use this package within your project simply run

npm install @ mattrglobal / node - bbs - signatures

Or with Yarn

yarn add @ mattrglobal / node - bbs - signatures

Usage

See the sample directory for a runnable demo.

The following is a short sample on how to use the API

import { generateBls12381G2KeyPair, blsSign, blsVerify, blsCreateProof, blsVerifyProof, } from "@mattrglobal/node-bbs-signatures" ; const keyPair = await generateBls12381G2KeyPair(); const messages = [ Uint8Array .from(Buffer.from( "message1" , "utf-8" )), Uint8Array .from(Buffer.from( "message2" , "utf-8" ))]; const signature = await blsSign({ keyPair, messages: messages, }); const isVerified = await blsVerify({ publicKey: keyPair.publicKey, messages: messages, signature, }); const proof = await blsCreateProof({ signature, publicKey: keyPair.publicKey, messages, nonce: Uint8Array .from(Buffer.from( "nonce" , "utf8" )), revealed: [ 0 ], }); const isProofVerified = await blsVerifyProof({ proof, publicKey: keyPair.publicKey, messages: messages.slice( 0 , 1 ), nonce: Uint8Array .from(Buffer.from( "nonce" , "utf8" )), });

Element Size

Within a digital signature there are several elements for which it is useful to know the size, the following table outlines the general equation for calculating element sizes in relation to BBS+ signatures as it is dependent on the pairing friendly curve used.

Element Size Equation Private Key F Public Key G2 Signature G1 + 2*F Proof 5G1 + (4 + no_of_hidden_messages)F

F A field element

A field element G1 A point in the field of G1

A point in the field of G1 G2 A point in the field of G2

A point in the field of G2 no_of_hidden_messages The number of the hidden messages

This library includes specific support for BLS12-381 keys with BBS+ signatures and hence gives rise to the following concrete sizes

Element Size with BLS12-381 Private Key 32 Bytes Public Key 96 Bytes Signature 112 Bytes Proof 368 + (no_of_hidden_messages)*32 Bytes

Getting started as a contributor

The following describes how to get started as a contributor to this project

Prerequisites

The following is a list of dependencies you must install to build and contribute to this project

For more details see our contribution guidelines

Install

To install the package dependencies run:

yarn install --frozen-lockfile

Build

To build the project run:

yarn build

Test

To run the test in the project run:

yarn test

Benchmark

To benchmark the implementation locally run:

yarn benchmark

Dependencies

This library uses the bbs rust crate for the implementation of BBS+ signatures and BLS12-381 which is then wrapped and exposed in javascript/typescript using neon-bindings.

Security Policy

Please see our security policy for additional details about responsible disclosure of security related issues.

