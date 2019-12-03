The following repository contains a linked data proof implementation for creating BBS+ Signatures using BLS12-381 key pairs.

Due to the properties of a BBS+ Signatures, zero knowledge proof can be derived from the signature, where-by the party generating the proof can elect to selectively disclose statements from the originally signed payload.

This library is runnable in browser and Node.js through the WASM based crypto implementation provided by bbs-signatures. Note bbs-signatures also has an optional dependency on node-bbs-signatures which can be used when running in Node.JS environments to obtain better performance. For environments that do not feature WASM support such as react native, bbs-signatures includes an automatic roll back to an asm.js version but note however the performance difference between asm.js and WASM is significant, for those inclined there are runnable benchmarks in bbs-signatures.

Getting started

To use this package within your project simply run

npm install @ mattrglobal / jsonld - signatures - bbs

Or with Yarn

yarn add @ mattrglobal / jsonld - signatures - bbs

Sample

See the sample directory for a runnable demo.

Examples

The following is an example of a signed JSON-LD document featuring a BbsBlsSignature2020 type signature.

{ "@context" : [ "https://www.w3.org/2018/credentials/v1" , "https://w3id.org/citizenship/v1" , "https://w3id.org/security/bbs/v1" ], "id" : "https://issuer.oidp.uscis.gov/credentials/83627465" , "type" : [ "VerifiableCredential" , "PermanentResidentCard" ], "issuer" : "did:example:489398593" , "identifier" : "83627465" , "name" : "Permanent Resident Card" , "description" : "Government of Example Permanent Resident Card." , "issuanceDate" : "2019-12-03T12:19:52Z" , "expirationDate" : "2029-12-03T12:19:52Z" , "credentialSubject" : { "id" : "did:example:b34ca6cd37bbf23" , "type" : [ "PermanentResident" , "Person" ], "givenName" : "JOHN" , "familyName" : "SMITH" , "gender" : "Male" , "image" : "" , "residentSince" : "2015-01-01" , "lprCategory" : "C09" , "lprNumber" : "999-999-999" , "commuterClassification" : "C1" , "birthCountry" : "Bahamas" , "birthDate" : "1958-07-17" }, "proof" : { "type" : "BbsBlsSignature2020" , "created" : "2020-04-26T04:21:07Z" , "verificationMethod" : "did:example:489398593#test" , "proofPurpose" : "assertionMethod" , "proofValue" : "jx2VhjyZqUT91e2OhzweJA7G2u2UvmiDtIfmr+wUWNHWno+UOAh0FaNpM8Br+5j2JBkH981/nO1I7/9PFaRrng6NXu7vzDroKtuyj6nHGkMmGq4OMmBzIqRnG3ybin/Sxmu5YwqOxPMRsWH3H+2wSA==" } }

Whereby a zero knowledge proof disclosing only givenName , familyName and gender can be derived, from the above assertion using the following as the reveal document which is a JSON-LD frame.

{ "@context" : [ "https://www.w3.org/2018/credentials/v1" , "https://w3id.org/citizenship/v1" , "https://w3id.org/security/bbs/v1" ], "type" : [ "VerifiableCredential" , "PermanentResidentCard" ], "credentialSubject" : { "type" : [ "PermanentResident" , "Person" ], "@explicit" : true , "givenName" : {}, "familyName" : {}, "gender" : {} } }

That gives rise to the output zero knowledge proof

{ "@context" : [ "https://www.w3.org/2018/credentials/v1" , "https://w3id.org/citizenship/v1" , "https://w3id.org/security/bbs/v1" ], "id" : "https://issuer.oidp.uscis.gov/credentials/83627465" , "type" : [ "PermanentResidentCard" , "VerifiableCredential" ], "description" : "Government of Example Permanent Resident Card." , "identifier" : "83627465" , "name" : "Permanent Resident Card" , "credentialSubject" : { "id" : "did:example:b34ca6cd37bbf23" , "type" : [ "Person" , "PermanentResident" ], "familyName" : "SMITH" , "gender" : "Male" , "givenName" : "JOHN" }, "expirationDate" : "2029-12-03T12:19:52Z" , "issuanceDate" : "2019-12-03T12:19:52Z" , "issuer" : "did:example:489398593" , "proof" : { "type" : "BbsBlsSignatureProof2020" , "created" : "2020-05-25T23:07:10Z" , "verificationMethod" : "did:example:489398593#test" , "proofPurpose" : "assertionMethod" , "proofValue" : "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" , "nonce" : "37pdwue1a8FWLqgwCd0QJ0IJTFhp609KtxeCTWZGnfAVE+sOBDffYez+TY/bmVy+6z4=" } }

Getting started as a contributor

The following describes how to get started as a contributor to this project

Prerequisites

The following is a list of dependencies you must install to build and contribute to this project

For more details see our contribution guidelines

Install

To install the package dependencies run:

yarn install --frozen-lockfile

Build

To build the project run:

yarn build

Test

To run the test in the project run:

yarn test

Security Policy

Please see our security policy for additional details about responsible disclosure of security related issues.

