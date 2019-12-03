The following repository contains a linked data proof implementation for creating BBS+ Signatures using BLS12-381 key pairs.
Due to the properties of a BBS+ Signatures, zero knowledge proof can be derived from the signature, where-by the party generating the proof can elect to selectively disclose statements from the originally signed payload.
This library is runnable in browser and Node.js through the WASM based crypto implementation provided by bbs-signatures. Note bbs-signatures also has an optional dependency on node-bbs-signatures which can be used when running in Node.JS environments to obtain better performance. For environments that do not feature WASM support such as react native, bbs-signatures includes an automatic roll back to an asm.js version but note however the performance difference between asm.js and WASM is significant, for those inclined there are runnable benchmarks in bbs-signatures.
To use this package within your project simply run
npm install @mattrglobal/jsonld-signatures-bbs
Or with Yarn
yarn add @mattrglobal/jsonld-signatures-bbs
See the sample directory for a runnable demo.
The following is an example of a signed JSON-LD document featuring a
BbsBlsSignature2020 type signature.
{
"@context": [
"https://www.w3.org/2018/credentials/v1",
"https://w3id.org/citizenship/v1",
"https://w3id.org/security/bbs/v1"
],
"id": "https://issuer.oidp.uscis.gov/credentials/83627465",
"type": ["VerifiableCredential", "PermanentResidentCard"],
"issuer": "did:example:489398593",
"identifier": "83627465",
"name": "Permanent Resident Card",
"description": "Government of Example Permanent Resident Card.",
"issuanceDate": "2019-12-03T12:19:52Z",
"expirationDate": "2029-12-03T12:19:52Z",
"credentialSubject": {
"id": "did:example:b34ca6cd37bbf23",
"type": ["PermanentResident", "Person"],
"givenName": "JOHN",
"familyName": "SMITH",
"gender": "Male",
"image": "",
"residentSince": "2015-01-01",
"lprCategory": "C09",
"lprNumber": "999-999-999",
"commuterClassification": "C1",
"birthCountry": "Bahamas",
"birthDate": "1958-07-17"
},
"proof": {
"type": "BbsBlsSignature2020",
"created": "2020-04-26T04:21:07Z",
"verificationMethod": "did:example:489398593#test",
"proofPurpose": "assertionMethod",
"proofValue": "jx2VhjyZqUT91e2OhzweJA7G2u2UvmiDtIfmr+wUWNHWno+UOAh0FaNpM8Br+5j2JBkH981/nO1I7/9PFaRrng6NXu7vzDroKtuyj6nHGkMmGq4OMmBzIqRnG3ybin/Sxmu5YwqOxPMRsWH3H+2wSA=="
}
}
Whereby a zero knowledge proof disclosing only
givenName,
familyName and
gender can be derived, from the above assertion using the following as the reveal document
which is a JSON-LD frame.
{
"@context": [
"https://www.w3.org/2018/credentials/v1",
"https://w3id.org/citizenship/v1",
"https://w3id.org/security/bbs/v1"
],
"type": ["VerifiableCredential", "PermanentResidentCard"],
"credentialSubject": {
"type": ["PermanentResident", "Person"],
"@explicit": true,
"givenName": {},
"familyName": {},
"gender": {}
}
}
That gives rise to the output zero knowledge proof
{
"@context": [
"https://www.w3.org/2018/credentials/v1",
"https://w3id.org/citizenship/v1",
"https://w3id.org/security/bbs/v1"
],
"id": "https://issuer.oidp.uscis.gov/credentials/83627465",
"type": ["PermanentResidentCard", "VerifiableCredential"],
"description": "Government of Example Permanent Resident Card.",
"identifier": "83627465",
"name": "Permanent Resident Card",
"credentialSubject": {
"id": "did:example:b34ca6cd37bbf23",
"type": ["Person", "PermanentResident"],
"familyName": "SMITH",
"gender": "Male",
"givenName": "JOHN"
},
"expirationDate": "2029-12-03T12:19:52Z",
"issuanceDate": "2019-12-03T12:19:52Z",
"issuer": "did:example:489398593",
"proof": {
"type": "BbsBlsSignatureProof2020",
"created": "2020-05-25T23:07:10Z",
"verificationMethod": "did:example:489398593#test",
"proofPurpose": "assertionMethod",
"proofValue": "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",
"nonce": "37pdwue1a8FWLqgwCd0QJ0IJTFhp609KtxeCTWZGnfAVE+sOBDffYez+TY/bmVy+6z4="
}
}
The following describes how to get started as a contributor to this project
The following is a list of dependencies you must install to build and contribute to this project
For more details see our contribution guidelines
To install the package dependencies run:
yarn install --frozen-lockfile
To build the project run:
yarn build
To run the test in the project run:
yarn test
Please see our security policy for additional details about responsible disclosure of security related issues.
