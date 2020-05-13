openbase logo
@mattlewis92/videogular2

by videogular
7.0.4 (see all)

The HTML5 video player for Angular 2

Readme

Videogular

Videogular is an HTML5 video player for Angular 2.0. Videogular is a wrapper over the HTML5 video tag, so you can just add whatever you want. This provides a very powerful, but simple to use solution, for everybody.

You can see a demo here: https://videogular.github.io/videogular2-showroom/#/

Documentation: https://videogular.github.io/videogular2

How to install

To get up and running quickly, check out the getting started guide.

NPM commands

Run start to compile the project, execute tests and check coverage:

npm start

Run build to compile the project:

npm run build

Run test to test the project:

npm test

Run coverage to check the coverage report:

npm run coverage

To start the example app run the following commands and open http://localhost:8080:

cd examples
npm install
npm run build
npm start

Quick template

Stackblitz Template

Supported by

Videogular wants to thank you to this companies for support this project:

Credits

Videogular is a project created by Raúl Jiménez and released under MIT license.

This project would not be possible without our team members and an amazing community,

