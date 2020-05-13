Videogular is an HTML5 video player for Angular 2.0. Videogular is a wrapper over the HTML5 video tag, so you can just add whatever you want. This provides a very powerful, but simple to use solution, for everybody.
You can see a demo here: https://videogular.github.io/videogular2-showroom/#/
Documentation: https://videogular.github.io/videogular2
To get up and running quickly, check out the getting started guide.
Run
start to compile the project, execute tests and check coverage:
npm start
Run
build to compile the project:
npm run build
Run
test to test the project:
npm test
Run
coverage to check the coverage report:
npm run coverage
To start the example app run the following commands and open http://localhost:8080:
cd examples
npm install
npm run build
npm start
Videogular wants to thank you to this companies for support this project:
Videogular is a project created by Raúl Jiménez and released under MIT license.
This project would not be possible without our team members and an amazing community,