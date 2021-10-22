A set of 450+ free MIT-licensed high-quality SVG icons for you to use in your web projects.
Available as basic SVG icons and via first-party React and Vue libraries.
The quickest way to use these icons is to simply copy the source for the icon you need from heroicons.com and inline it directly into your HTML:
<svg class="h-6 w-6 text-gray-500" fill="none" viewBox="0 0 24 24" stroke="currentColor">
<path
stroke-linecap="round"
stroke-linejoin="round"
stroke-width="2"
d="M12 8v4l3 3m6-3a9 9 0 11-18 0 9 9 0 0118 0z"
/>
</svg>
Both icon styles are preconfigured to be stylable by setting the
color CSS property, either manually or using utility classes like
text-gray-500 in a framework like Tailwind CSS.
First, install
@heroicons/react from npm:
npm install @heroicons/react
Now each icon can be imported individually as a React component:
import { BeakerIcon } from '@heroicons/react/solid'
function MyComponent() {
return (
<div>
<BeakerIcon className="h-5 w-5 text-blue-500"/>
<p>...</p>
</div>
)
}
The 24x24 outline icons can be imported from
@heroicons/react/outline, and the 20x20 solid icons can be imported from
@heroicons/react/solid.
Icons use an upper camel case naming convention and are always suffixed with the word
Icon.
Browse the full list of icon names on UNPKG →
Note that this library currently only supports Vue 3.
First, install
@heroicons/vue from npm:
npm install @heroicons/vue
Now each icon can be imported individually as a Vue component:
<template>
<div>
<BeakerIcon class="h-5 w-5 text-blue-500"/>
<p>...</p>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { BeakerIcon } from '@heroicons/vue/solid'
export default {
components: { BeakerIcon }
}
</script>
The 24x24 outline icons can be imported from
@heroicons/vue/outline, and the 20x20 solid icons can be imported from
@heroicons/vue/solid.
Icons use an upper camel case naming convention and are always suffixed with the word
Icon.
Browse the full list of icon names on UNPKG →
This library is MIT licensed.