html-to-article-json parses & normalizes html to a well-structured & easy to use article json format.

The parsing logic is based on real articles - with sometimes very weird html - so please open an issue if some html doesn't get parsed correctly!

Installation

npm install html-to-article-json

Usage

var htmlToArticleJson = require ( 'html-to-article-json' )(); var htmlString = '<p>Foo<b>bar</b></p>' ; var articleJson = htmlToArticleJson(htmlString);

browserify

Using browseriy html-to-article-json can also use DOM as input in the browser!

var htmlToArticleJson = require ( 'html-to-article-json' )(); var domElement = document .querySelector( 'article' ); var articleJson = htmlToArticleJson(domElement);

Format

article-json consists of a list of nodes, each node representing a block of content.

Please see the example ( npm run example ) for a simple WYSIWYG editor & the corresponding article json.

Text

{ "type" : "paragraph" , "children" : [{ "type" : "text" , "content" : "Hello, " , "href" : null , "italic" : false , "bold" : false }, { "type" : "text" , "content" : "mic.com" , "href" : "http://www.mic.com" , "italic" : true , "bold" : false }] }

The above is an example of a text node - corresponding to something like <p>Hello, <a href="mic.com"><b>mic.com</b></a> .

A text content node is defined by it's visual representation rather than it's code - so html-to-article-json will parse <a href="mic.com"><b>mic.com</b></a> and <b><a href="mic.com">mic.com</a></b> to the same json object.

Valid text nodes are paragraph , header1 , header2 , header3 , header4 , header5 & header6 .

Embeds

{ "type" : "embed" , "embedType" : "youtube" , "youtubeId" : "eBYFOJxZx4Q" , "caption" : [{ "type" : "text" , "content" : "Here's a video from " , "href" : null , "italic" : false , "bold" : false }, { "type" : "text" , "content" : "mic.com" , "href" : "http://www.mic.com" , "italic" : true , "bold" : false }] }