html-to-article-json parses & normalizes html to a well-structured & easy to use article json format.
The parsing logic is based on real articles - with sometimes very weird html - so please open an issue if some html doesn't get parsed correctly!
npm install html-to-article-json
var htmlToArticleJson = require('html-to-article-json')();
var htmlString = '<p>Foo<b>bar</b></p>';
var articleJson = htmlToArticleJson(htmlString);
Using browseriy html-to-article-json can also use DOM as input in the browser!
var htmlToArticleJson = require('html-to-article-json')();
var domElement = document.querySelector('article');
var articleJson = htmlToArticleJson(domElement);
article-json consists of a list of nodes, each node representing a block of content.
Please see the example (
npm run example) for a simple WYSIWYG editor & the corresponding article json.
{
"type": "paragraph",
"children": [{
"type": "text",
"content": "Hello, ",
"href": null,
"italic": false,
"bold": false
}, {
"type": "text",
"content": "mic.com",
"href": "http://www.mic.com",
"italic": true,
"bold": false
}]
}
The above is an example of a text node - corresponding to something like
<p>Hello, <a href="mic.com"><b>mic.com</b></a>.
A text content node is defined by it's visual representation rather than it's code - so
html-to-article-json will parse
<a href="mic.com"><b>mic.com</b></a> and
<b><a href="mic.com">mic.com</a></b> to the same json object.
Valid text nodes are
paragraph,
header1,
header2,
header3,
header4,
header5 &
header6.
{
"type": "embed",
"embedType": "youtube",
"youtubeId": "eBYFOJxZx4Q",
"caption": [{
"type": "text",
"content": "Here's a video from ",
"href": null,
"italic": false,
"bold": false
}, {
"type": "text",
"content": "mic.com",
"href": "http://www.mic.com",
"italic": true,
"bold": false
}]
}
The above is an example of an embed node - corresponding to a youtube embed. The caption format is the same as the
children array we have in the
Text example.