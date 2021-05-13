Slugify a string
Useful for URLs, filenames, and IDs.
It correctly handles German umlauts, Vietnamese, Arabic, Russian, Romanian, Turkish and more.
$ npm install @sindresorhus/slugify
const slugify = require('@sindresorhus/slugify');
slugify('I ♥ Dogs');
//=> 'i-love-dogs'
slugify(' Déjà Vu! ');
//=> 'deja-vu'
slugify('fooBar 123 $#%');
//=> 'foo-bar-123'
slugify('I ♥ 🦄 & 🐶', {
customReplacements: [
['🐶', 'dog']
]
});
//=> 'i-love-unicorn-and-dog'
Type:
string
Type:
Object
Type:
string
Default:
-
slugify('BAR and baz');
//=> 'bar-and-baz'
slugify('BAR and baz', {separator: '_'});
//=> 'bar_and_baz'
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Make the slug lowercase.
slugify('Déjà Vu!');
//=> 'deja-vu'
slugify('Déjà Vu!', {lowercase: false});
//=> 'Deja-Vu'
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Convert camelcase to separate words. Internally it does
fooBar →
foo bar.
slugify('fooBar');
//=> 'foo-bar'
slugify('fooBar', {decamelize: false});
//=> 'foobar'
Type:
Array<string[]>
Default:
[ ['&', ' and '], ['🦄', ' unicorn '], ['♥', ' love '] ]
Specifying this only replaces the default if you set an item with the same key, like
&. The replacements are run on the original string before any other transformations.
slugify('Foo@unicorn', {
customReplacements: [
['@', 'at']
]
});
//=> 'fooatunicorn'
Add a leading and trailing space to the replacement to have it separated by dashes:
slugify('foo@unicorn', {
customReplacements: [
['@', ' at ']
]
});
//=> 'foo-at-unicorn'
MIT © Sindre Sorhus