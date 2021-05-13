slugify

Slugify a string

Useful for URLs, filenames, and IDs.

It correctly handles German umlauts, Vietnamese, Arabic, Russian, Romanian, Turkish and more.

Install

$ npm install /slugify

Usage

const slugify = require ( '@sindresorhus/slugify' ); slugify( 'I ♥ Dogs' ); slugify( ' Déjà Vu! ' ); slugify( 'fooBar 123 $#%' ); slugify( 'I ♥ 🦄 & 🐶' , { customReplacements : [ [ '🐶' , 'dog' ] ] });

API

input

Type: string

options

Type: Object

separator

Type: string

Default: -

slugify( 'BAR and baz' ); slugify( 'BAR and baz' , { separator : '_' });

lowercase

Type: boolean

Default: true

Make the slug lowercase.

slugify( 'Déjà Vu!' ); slugify( 'Déjà Vu!' , { lowercase : false });

decamelize

Type: boolean

Default: true

Convert camelcase to separate words. Internally it does fooBar → foo bar .

slugify( 'fooBar' ); slugify( 'fooBar' , { decamelize : false });

customReplacements

Type: Array<string[]>

Default: [ ['&', ' and '], ['🦄', ' unicorn '], ['♥', ' love '] ]

Specifying this only replaces the default if you set an item with the same key, like & . The replacements are run on the original string before any other transformations.

slugify( 'Foo@unicorn' , { customReplacements : [ [ '@' , 'at' ] ] });

Add a leading and trailing space to the replacement to have it separated by dashes:

slugify( 'foo@unicorn' , { customReplacements : [ [ '@' , ' at ' ] ] });

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus