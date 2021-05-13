openbase logo
slu

@matters/slugify

by Sindre Sorhus
0.7.3 (see all)

Slugify a string

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

slugify Build Status

Slugify a string

Useful for URLs, filenames, and IDs.

It correctly handles German umlauts, Vietnamese, Arabic, Russian, Romanian, Turkish and more.

Install

$ npm install @sindresorhus/slugify

Usage

const slugify = require('@sindresorhus/slugify');

slugify('I ♥ Dogs');
//=> 'i-love-dogs'

slugify('  Déjà Vu!  ');
//=> 'deja-vu'

slugify('fooBar 123 $#%');
//=> 'foo-bar-123'

slugify('I ♥ 🦄 & 🐶', {
    customReplacements: [
        ['🐶', 'dog']
    ]
});
//=> 'i-love-unicorn-and-dog'

API

slugify(input, [options])

input

Type: string

options

Type: Object

separator

Type: string
Default: -

slugify('BAR and baz');
//=> 'bar-and-baz'

slugify('BAR and baz', {separator: '_'});
//=> 'bar_and_baz'
lowercase

Type: boolean
Default: true

Make the slug lowercase.

slugify('Déjà Vu!');
//=> 'deja-vu'

slugify('Déjà Vu!', {lowercase: false});
//=> 'Deja-Vu'
decamelize

Type: boolean
Default: true

Convert camelcase to separate words. Internally it does fooBarfoo bar.

slugify('fooBar');
//=> 'foo-bar'

slugify('fooBar', {decamelize: false});
//=> 'foobar'
customReplacements

Type: Array<string[]>
Default: [ ['&', ' and '], ['🦄', ' unicorn '], ['♥', ' love '] ]

Specifying this only replaces the default if you set an item with the same key, like &. The replacements are run on the original string before any other transformations.

slugify('Foo@unicorn', {
    customReplacements: [
        ['@', 'at']
    ]
});
//=> 'fooatunicorn'

Add a leading and trailing space to the replacement to have it separated by dashes:

slugify('foo@unicorn', {
    customReplacements: [
        ['@', ' at ']
    ]
});
//=> 'foo-at-unicorn'

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

