auc

@matters/apollo-upload-client

by Jayden Seric
11.1.0 (see all)

A terminating Apollo Link for Apollo Client that fetches a GraphQL multipart request if the GraphQL variables contain files (by default FileList, File, Blob, or ReactNativeFile instances), or else fetches a regular GraphQL POST or GET request (depending on the config and GraphQL operation).

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Apollo upload logo

apollo-upload-client

npm version Build status

A terminating Apollo Link for Apollo Client that allows FileList, File, Blob or ReactNativeFile instances within query or mutation variables and sends GraphQL multipart requests.

Setup

Install with npm:

npm install apollo-upload-client

Apollo Boost doesn’t allow link customization; if you are using it migrate to a manual Apollo Client setup.

Apollo Client can only have 1 “terminating” Apollo Link that sends the GraphQL requests; if one such as apollo-link-http is already setup, remove it.

Initialize the client with a terminating link using createUploadLink.

Also ensure the GraphQL server implements the GraphQL multipart request spec and that uploads are handled correctly in resolvers.

Usage

Use FileList, File, Blob or ReactNativeFile instances anywhere within query or mutation variables to send a GraphQL multipart request.

See also the example API and client.

FileList

const gql = require('graphql-tag')
const { Mutation } = require('react-apollo')

const UploadFiles = () => (
  <Mutation
    mutation={gql`
      mutation($files: [Upload!]!) {
        uploadFiles(files: $files) {
          success
        }
      }
    `}
  >
    {mutate => (
      <input
        type="file"
        multiple
        required
        onChange={({ target: { validity, files } }) =>
          validity.valid && mutate({ variables: { files } })
        }
      />
    )}
  </Mutation>
)

File

const gql = require('graphql-tag')
const { Mutation } = require('react-apollo')

const UploadFile = () => (
  <Mutation
    mutation={gql`
      mutation($file: Upload!) {
        uploadFile(file: $file) {
          success
        }
      }
    `}
  >
    {mutate => (
      <input
        type="file"
        required
        onChange={({
          target: {
            validity,
            files: [file]
          }
        }) => validity.valid && mutate({ variables: { file } })}
      />
    )}
  </Mutation>
)

Blob

const gql = require('graphql-tag')

// Apollo Client instance.
const client = require('./client')

const file = new Blob(['Foo.'], { type: 'text/plain' })

// Optional, defaults to `blob`.
file.name = 'bar.txt'

client.mutate({
  mutation: gql`
    mutation($file: Upload!) {
      uploadFile(file: $file) {
        success
      }
    }
  `,
  variables: { file }
})

Support

API

Table of contents

class ReactNativeFile

Used to mark a React Native File substitute. It’s too risky to assume all objects with uri, type and name properties are files to extract. Re-exported from extract-files for convenience.

ParameterTypeDescription
fileReactNativeFileSubstituteA React Native File substitute.

Examples

A React Native file that can be used in query or mutation variables.

const { ReactNativeFile } = require('apollo-upload-client')

const file = new ReactNativeFile({
  uri: uriFromCameraRoll,
  name: 'a.jpg',
  type: 'image/jpeg'
})

Creates a terminating Apollo Link capable of file uploads. Options match createHttpLink.

ParameterTypeDescription
optionsObjectOptions.
options.uristring? = /graphqlGraphQL endpoint URI.
options.fetchfunction?fetch implementation to use, defaulting to the fetch global.
options.fetchOptionsFetchOptions?fetch options overridden by upload requirements.
options.credentialsstring?Overrides options.fetchOptions.credentials.
options.headersObject?Merges with and overrides options.fetchOptions.headers.
options.includeExtensionsboolean? = falseToggles sending extensions fields to the GraphQL server.

Returns: ApolloLink — A terminating Apollo Link capable of file uploads.

See

Examples

A basic Apollo Client setup.

const { ApolloClient } = require('apollo-client')
const { InMemoryCache } = require('apollo-cache-inmemory')
const { createUploadLink } = require('apollo-upload-client')

const client = new ApolloClient({
  cache: new InMemoryCache(),
  link: createUploadLink()
})

type FetchOptions

GraphQL request fetch options.

Type: Object

PropertyTypeDescription
headersObjectHTTP request headers.
credentialsstring?Authentication credentials mode.

See

type ReactNativeFileSubstitute

A React Native File substitute.

Be aware that inspecting network requests with Chrome dev tools interferes with the React Native FormData implementation, causing network errors.

Type: Object

PropertyTypeDescription
uriStringFilesystem path.
nameString?File name.
typeString?File content type. Some environments (particularly Android) require a valid MIME type Expo ImageResult.type is unreliable as it can be just image.

See

Examples

A camera roll file.

{
  uri: uriFromCameraRoll,
  name: 'a.jpg',
  type: 'image/jpeg'
}

