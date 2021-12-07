A terminating Apollo Link for Apollo Client that allows
FileList,
File,
Blob or
ReactNativeFile instances within query or mutation variables and sends GraphQL multipart requests.
Install with npm:
npm install apollo-upload-client
Apollo Boost doesn’t allow link customization; if you are using it migrate to a manual Apollo Client setup.
Apollo Client can only have 1 “terminating” Apollo Link that sends the GraphQL requests; if one such as
apollo-link-http is already setup, remove it.
Initialize the client with a terminating link using
createUploadLink.
Also ensure the GraphQL server implements the GraphQL multipart request spec and that uploads are handled correctly in resolvers.
Use
FileList,
File,
Blob or
ReactNativeFile instances anywhere within query or mutation variables to send a GraphQL multipart request.
See also the example API and client.
FileList
const gql = require('graphql-tag')
const { Mutation } = require('react-apollo')
const UploadFiles = () => (
<Mutation
mutation={gql`
mutation($files: [Upload!]!) {
uploadFiles(files: $files) {
success
}
}
`}
>
{mutate => (
<input
type="file"
multiple
required
onChange={({ target: { validity, files } }) =>
validity.valid && mutate({ variables: { files } })
}
/>
)}
</Mutation>
)
File
const gql = require('graphql-tag')
const { Mutation } = require('react-apollo')
const UploadFile = () => (
<Mutation
mutation={gql`
mutation($file: Upload!) {
uploadFile(file: $file) {
success
}
}
`}
>
{mutate => (
<input
type="file"
required
onChange={({
target: {
validity,
files: [file]
}
}) => validity.valid && mutate({ variables: { file } })}
/>
)}
</Mutation>
)
Blob
const gql = require('graphql-tag')
// Apollo Client instance.
const client = require('./client')
const file = new Blob(['Foo.'], { type: 'text/plain' })
// Optional, defaults to `blob`.
file.name = 'bar.txt'
client.mutate({
mutation: gql`
mutation($file: Upload!) {
uploadFile(file: $file) {
success
}
}
`,
variables: { file }
})
Used to mark a React Native
File substitute. It’s too risky to assume all objects with
uri,
type and
name properties are files to extract. Re-exported from
extract-files for convenience.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
file
|ReactNativeFileSubstitute
|A React Native
File substitute.
A React Native file that can be used in query or mutation variables.
const { ReactNativeFile } = require('apollo-upload-client')
const file = new ReactNativeFile({
uri: uriFromCameraRoll,
name: 'a.jpg',
type: 'image/jpeg'
})
Creates a terminating Apollo Link capable of file uploads. Options match
createHttpLink.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
options
|Object
|Options.
options.uri
|string? =
/graphql
|GraphQL endpoint URI.
options.fetch
|function?
fetch implementation to use, defaulting to the
fetch global.
options.fetchOptions
|FetchOptions?
fetch options overridden by upload requirements.
options.credentials
|string?
|Overrides
options.fetchOptions.credentials.
options.headers
|Object?
|Merges with and overrides
options.fetchOptions.headers.
options.includeExtensions
|boolean? =
false
|Toggles sending
extensions fields to the GraphQL server.
Returns: ApolloLink — A terminating Apollo Link capable of file uploads.
A basic Apollo Client setup.
const { ApolloClient } = require('apollo-client')
const { InMemoryCache } = require('apollo-cache-inmemory')
const { createUploadLink } = require('apollo-upload-client')
const client = new ApolloClient({
cache: new InMemoryCache(),
link: createUploadLink()
})
GraphQL request
fetch options.
Type: Object
|Property
|Type
|Description
headers
|Object
|HTTP request headers.
credentials
|string?
|Authentication credentials mode.
A React Native
File substitute.
Be aware that inspecting network requests with Chrome dev tools interferes with the React Native
FormData implementation, causing network errors.
Type: Object
|Property
|Type
|Description
uri
|String
|Filesystem path.
name
|String?
|File name.
type
|String?
|File content type. Some environments (particularly Android) require a valid MIME type Expo
ImageResult.type is unreliable as it can be just
image.
A camera roll file.
{
uri: uriFromCameraRoll,
name: 'a.jpg',
type: 'image/jpeg'
}