



unistore

A tiny 350b centralized state container with component bindings for Preact & React.

Install

This project uses node and npm. Go check them out if you don't have them locally installed.

npm install --save unistore

Then with a module bundler like webpack or rollup, use as you would anything else:

import createStore from 'unistore' import { Provider, connect } from 'unistore/preact' import { Provider, connect } from 'unistore/react'

Alternatively, you can import the "full" build for each, which includes both createStore and the integration for your library of choice:

import { createStore, Provider, connect } from 'unistore/full/preact'

The UMD build is also available on unpkg:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/unistore/dist/unistore.umd.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/unistore/full/preact.umd.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/unistore/full/react.umd.js" > </ script >

You can find the library on window.unistore .

Usage

import createStore from 'unistore' import { Provider, connect } from 'unistore/preact' let store = createStore({ count : 0 , stuff : [] }) let actions = { increment(state) { return { count : state.count+ 1 } }, increment2 : ( { count } ) => ({ count : count+ 1 }), incrementBy : ( { count }, incrementAmount ) => { return { count : count+incrementAmount } }, } let actionFunctions = store => ({ async getStuff(state) { const res = await fetch( '/foo.json' ) return { stuff : await res.json() } }, clearOutStuff(state) { setTimeout( () => { store.setState({ stuff : [] }) }, 1000 ) } async incrementAfterStuff(state) { const res = await fetch( 'foo.json' ) const resJson = await res.json() const upToDateState = store.getState() return { stuff : resJson, count : upToDateState.count + resJson.length, } } }) const App1 = connect( 'count' , actions)( ( { count, increment, incrementBy } ) => ( < div > < p > Count: {count} </ p > < button onClick = {increment} > Increment </ button > < button onClick = {() => incrementBy(10)}>Increment by 10 </ button > </ div > ) ) const App2 = connect([ 'count' , 'stuff' ], actionFunctions)( ( { count, stuff, getStuff, clearOutStuff, incrementAfterStuff } ) => ( < div > < p > Count: {count} </ p > < p > Stuff: < ul > {stuff.map(s => ( < li > {s.name} </ li > ))} </ ul > </ p > < button onClick = {getStuff} > Get some stuff! </ button > < button onClick = {clearOutStuff} > Remove all stuff! </ button > < button onClick = {incrementAfterStuff} > Get and count stuff! </ button > </ div > ) ) export const getApp1 = () => ( < Provider store = {store} > < App1 /> </ Provider > ) export const getApp2 = () => ( < Provider store = {store} > < App2 /> </ Provider > )

Debug

Make sure to have Redux devtools extension previously installed.

import createStore from 'unistore' import devtools from 'unistore/devtools' let initialState = { count : 0 }; let store = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ? createStore(initialState) : devtools(createStore(initialState));

Examples

API

createStore

Creates a new store, which is a tiny evented state container.

Parameters

state Object Optional initial state (optional, default {} )

Examples

let store = createStore(); store.subscribe( state => console .log(state) ); store.setState({ a : 'b' }); store.setState({ c : 'd' });

Returns store

store

An observable state container, returned from createStore

action

Create a bound copy of the given action function. The bound returned function invokes action() and persists the result back to the store. If the return value of action is a Promise, the resolved value will be used as state.

Parameters

action Function An action of the form action(state, ...args) -> stateUpdate

Returns Function boundAction()

setState

Apply a partial state object to the current state, invoking registered listeners.

Parameters

update Object An object with properties to be merged into state

An object with properties to be merged into state overwrite Boolean If true , update will replace state instead of being merged into it (optional, default false )

Register a listener function to be called whenever state is changed. Returns an unsubscribe() function.

Parameters

listener Function A function to call when state changes. Gets passed the new state.

Returns Function unsubscribe()

Remove a previously-registered listener function.

Parameters

listener Function The callback previously passed to subscribe() that should be removed.

getState

Retrieve the current state object.

Returns Object state

connect

Wire a component up to the store. Passes state as props, re-renders on change.

Parameters

mapStateToProps (Function | Array | String) A function mapping of store state to prop values, or an array/CSV of properties to map.

A function mapping of store state to prop values, or an array/CSV of properties to map. actions (Function | Object)? Action functions (pure state mappings), or a factory returning them. Every action function gets current state as the first parameter and any other params next

Examples

const Foo = connect( 'foo,bar' )( ( { foo, bar } ) => < div /> )

const actions = { someAction } const Foo = connect( 'foo,bar' , actions)( ( { foo, bar, someAction } ) => < div /> )

Returns Component ConnectedComponent

Provider

Extends Component

Provider exposes a store (passed as props.store ) into context.

Generally, an entire application is wrapped in a single <Provider> at the root.

Parameters

props Object props.store Store A {Store} instance to expose via context.



Reporting Issues

Found a problem? Want a new feature? First of all, see if your issue or idea has already been reported. If not, just open a new clear and descriptive issue.

License

MIT License © Jason Miller