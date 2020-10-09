In-App browser support for React Native, using Chrome Custom Tabs on Android and Safari View Controller on iOS.
⚠️Support has ended on October 1st 2020.
It is recommended migrating to react-native-inappbrowser-reborn for continued support and more features.
|React Native
|Library
|Status
|End-of-Life
0.60.0 - 0.62.x
|EOL
|2020-10-01
0.57.x - 0.59.x
|EOL
|2020-01-03
0.57.x - 0.59.5
|EOL
|2019-06-09
Using Expo? Check out WebBrowser.
Install the package via Yarn or npm:
yarn add @matt-block/react-native-in-app-browser
# or
npm install --save @matt-block/react-native-in-app-browser
0.60.0 and later
Packages are autolinked, however an extra step for iOS projects is needed:
cd ios && pod install && cd ..
0.59.x and below
Manually link the native module to your project:
react-native link @matt-block/react-native-in-app-browser
In order for Xcode projects to build when using Swift-based libraries, your
main app project must contain Swift code and a bridging header. If your app
project does not contain any Swift code, add a single empty
.swift file and an
empty bridging header to your app.
If your Xcode project already makes use of Swift code you can safely ignore this note.
⚠️ Still using an older version ? Check out the migration guides.
import { InAppBrowser } from "@matt-block/react-native-in-app-browser";
// Minimal setup.
InAppBrowser.open("https://www.wikipedia.org/").catch(error => {
console.log(error);
});
// With platform-specific optional settings.
InAppBrowser.open("https://www.wikipedia.org/", {
android: {
//...,
},
ios: {
//...,
},
}).catch(error => {
console.log(error);
});
// Using async/await.
async onClickHandler() {
try {
await InAppBrowser.open("https://www.wikipedia.org/");
} catch (error) {
console.log(error);
}
}
Chrome Custom Tabs exposes methods to reduce the start time of a custom tab activity.
For information on how these work, check Custom Tabs - Example and Usage Optimization
import { InAppBrowser } from "@matt-block/react-native-in-app-browser";
InAppBrowser.warmup();
InAppBrowser.mayLaunchUrl("https://wikipedia.org");
It is possible to manually dismiss the iOS in-app instance by calling the method
close.
import { InAppBrowser } from "@matt-block/react-native-in-app-browser";
InAppBrowser.close();
This is not possible on Android since Chrome Custom Tabs do not expose such functionality and Activity workarounds would bring this package way out of scope.
The main method
open accepts an object with settings objects for each
platform:
import { InAppBrowser } from "@matt-block/react-native-in-app-browser";
InAppBrowser.open("https://www.wikipedia.org/", {
android: {},
ios: {}
});
Settings can also be initialized separately with
configure so that each
open call won't need to specify them each time:
import { InAppBrowser } from "@matt-block/react-native-in-app-browser";
// Somewhere in your app initialization logic.
InAppBrowser.configure({
android: {},
ios: {}
});
// Other part of your code base.
// Previously initialized settings will apply.
InAppBrowser.open("https://www.wikipedia.org/");
Note that
open will still accept settings as always but will effectively perform a merge between the initialized properties and the provided settings object (which will have priority over the initialized properties):
import { InAppBrowser } from "@matt-block/react-native-in-app-browser";
// Somewhere in your app initialization logic.
InAppBrowser.configure({
android: {
toolbarColor: "red",
showTitle: true
}
});
// Other part of your code base.
// Merged settings for this call will result in:
//
// - toolbarColor: "blue",
// - showTitle: true
InAppBrowser.open("https://www.wikipedia.org/", {
android: {
toolbarColor: "blue"
}
});
The properties for each platform settings are described below.
Each setting is optional. Furthermore, settings with invalid values will be ignored and their default values will be used.
|Setting
|Type
|Default
|Description
toolbarColor
string
undefined
|The color to tint the background of the toolbar.
Provided color can be in any @ctrl/tinycolor supported format.
showTitle
boolean
false
|Flag to toggle if the page title should be shown in the custom tab.
closeButtonIcon
string (as resolved by importing an image file)
undefined
|Custom close button icon.
Provided icon must be a
.png,
.jpg, or
.gif file.
addDefaultShareMenu
boolean
false
|Flag to toggle the default share menu.
Each setting is optional. Furthermore, settings with invalid values will be ignored and their default values will be used. Also, settings that are not supported by the iOS version at runtime will be ignored as well.
|Setting
|Type
|Default
|Description
preferredBarTintColor
string
undefined
|The color to tint the background of the navigation bar and the toolbar.
Provided color can be in any @ctrl/tinycolor supported format.
Available on: iOS >= 10.0.
preferredControlTintColor
string
undefined
|The color to tint the control buttons on the navigation bar and the toolbar.
Provided color can be in any @ctrl/tinycolor supported format.
Available on: iOS >= 10.0.
barCollapsingEnabled
boolean
true
|Available on: iOS >= 11.0.
dismissButtonStyle
string
undefined
|Available on: iOS >= 11.0.
entersReaderIfAvailable
boolean
false
|A value that specifies whether Safari should enter Reader mode, if it is available.
Available on: iOS >= 11.0.
An example project showcasing the various configurations can be found in the
example directory.
Simply clone this repository, navigate into
example, install the dependencies
and run the app.
git clone https://github.com/matei-radu/react-native-in-app-browser.git
cd react-native-in-app-browser/example
yarn install
yarn start
yarn android # or yarn ios
Copyright (c) 2018-2020 Matei Bogdan Radu.
This source code is licensed under the MIT license found in the LICENSE file in the root directory of this source tree.