The private static server for Matic.
All files, in this repository, will be served over AWS S3 at
https://static.matic.network/<file-path>.
Master branch will be automatically deployed. No other action required.
$ npm i --save @maticnetwork/meta
const Network = require("@maticnetwork/meta/network")
// define network
const network = new Network("testnet", "mumbai")
const Matic = network.Matic // all info related to Matic
const Main = network.Main // all info related to Main
const Heimdall = network.Heimdall // all info related to Heimdall
const RootChainABI = network.abi("RootChain")
// use matic js
let matic = new Matic ({
maticProvider: Matic.RPC,
mainProvider: Main.RPC,
registry: Main.Contracts.Registry,
...
...
})
npm run minify