Static server

The private static server for Matic.

How it works?

All files, in this repository, will be served over AWS S3 at https://static.matic.network/<file-path> .

Production

Master branch will be automatically deployed. No other action required.

Package Usage

Installation

$ npm i --save @maticnetwork/meta

Usage

const Network = require ( "@maticnetwork/meta/network" ) const network = new Network( "testnet" , "mumbai" ) const Matic = network.Matic const Main = network.Main const Heimdall = network.Heimdall const RootChainABI = network.abi( "RootChain" ) let matic = new Matic ({ maticProvider : Matic.RPC, mainProvider : Main.RPC, registry : Main.Contracts.Registry, ... ... })

Before Publishing