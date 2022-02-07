openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@maticnetwork/meta

by maticnetwork

Static file server

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Static server

The private static server for Matic.

How it works?

All files, in this repository, will be served over AWS S3 at https://static.matic.network/<file-path>.

Production

Master branch will be automatically deployed. No other action required.

Package Usage

Installation

$ npm i --save @maticnetwork/meta

Usage

const Network = require("@maticnetwork/meta/network")

// define network
const network = new Network("testnet", "mumbai")

const Matic = network.Matic  // all info related to Matic
const Main = network.Main // all info related to Main
const Heimdall = network.Heimdall // all info related to Heimdall

const RootChainABI = network.abi("RootChain")

// use matic js
let matic = new Matic ({
    maticProvider: Matic.RPC,
    mainProvider: Main.RPC,
    registry: Main.Contracts.Registry,
    ...
    ...
})

Before Publishing

npm run minify

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial