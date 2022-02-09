This repository contains the
maticjs client library.
maticjs makes it easy for developers, who may not be deeply familiar with smart contract development, to interact with the various components of Matic Network.
This library will help developers to move assets from Ethereum chain to Matic chain, and withdraw from Matic to Ethereum using fraud proofs.
https://maticnetwork.github.io/matic.js
Our Discord is the best way to reach us ✨.
You are very welcome to contribute, please see contributing guidelines - [Contribute].
Thank you to all the people who already contributed to matic.js!
Made with contributors-img.
Setup
npm ci
How to debug
Write your code inside file
test/debug.js and run below code
npm run debug
Above command will build the source code & install the builded version into test folder, which will be used by
debug.js.
Lint
# To check lint errors
npm run lint
# To fix most common lint errors
# Note that it might not fix all errors, some need manual intervention
npm run lint:fix
Build code
npm run build
Run test
npm run test
Generate distribution files
npm run deploy
NPM publish
Before running publish script, make sure you have updated version properly.
Note that
prepublishOnly script will be automatically called while publishing. It will check lint, clean dist/lib folders and build fresh distribution files before it executes
npm publish.
npm publish
MIT