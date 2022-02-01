openbase logo
@mathigon/fermat

by mathigon
1.0.6 (see all)

Mathematics and statistics library for TypeScript.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Node.js Mathematics

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Fermat.ts

Build Status npm npm

Fermat.ts is a powerful mathematics and statistics library for TypeScript. It contains everything from number theory to random numbers, expression parsing and linear algebra classes. It was developed for Mathigon.org, an award-winning mathematics education project.

Features

Note: in version 0.6.0, all geometry classes and functions were moved to @mathigon/euclid!

  • Arithmetic: nearlyEquals(), toWord(), toFraction(), …
  • Combinatorics: factorial(), binomial(), permutations(), subsets()
  • Complex numbers: Complex()
  • Cryptography: caesarCipher(), vigenereCipher(), letterFrequency()
  • Matrices: Matrix.product(), Matrix.determinant(), Matrix.inverse(), …
  • Number theory: gcd(), isPrime(), generatePrime(), goldbach(), …
  • Numeric: bisect(), integrate()
  • Random: Random.shuffle(), Random.binomial(), Random.normalPDF(), …
  • Regression: Regression.linear(), Regression.coefficient(), …
  • Statistics: mean(), variance(), linearRegression(), …
  • Vector: Vector()

Usage

First, install Fermat.ts from NPM using

npm install @mathigon/fermat

Now, simply import all functions and classes you need, using

import {Complex, gcd} from '@mathigon/fermat'

Contributing

We welcome community contributions: please file any bugs you find or send us pull requests with improvements. You can find out more on Mathigon.io.

Before submitting a pull request, you will need to sign the Mathigon Individual Contributor License Agreement.

Copyright © Mathigon (dev@mathigon.org)
Released under the MIT license

