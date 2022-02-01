Fermat.ts is a powerful mathematics and statistics library for TypeScript. It contains everything from number theory to random numbers, expression parsing and linear algebra classes. It was developed for Mathigon.org, an award-winning mathematics education project.
Note: in version
0.6.0, all geometry classes and functions were moved to
@mathigon/euclid!
nearlyEquals(),
toWord(),
toFraction(), …
factorial(),
binomial(),
permutations(),
subsets()
Complex()
caesarCipher(),
vigenereCipher(),
letterFrequency()
Matrix.product(),
Matrix.determinant(),
Matrix.inverse(), …
gcd(),
isPrime(),
generatePrime(),
goldbach(), …
bisect(),
integrate()
Random.shuffle(),
Random.binomial(),
Random.normalPDF(), …
Regression.linear(),
Regression.coefficient(), …
mean(),
variance(),
linearRegression(), …
Vector()
First, install Fermat.ts from NPM using
npm install @mathigon/fermat
Now, simply import all functions and classes you need, using
import {Complex, gcd} from '@mathigon/fermat'
We welcome community contributions: please file any bugs you find or send us pull requests with improvements. You can find out more on Mathigon.io.
Before submitting a pull request, you will need to sign the Mathigon Individual Contributor License Agreement.
Copyright © Mathigon (dev@mathigon.org)
Released under the MIT license