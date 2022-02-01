Fermat.ts is a powerful mathematics and statistics library for TypeScript. It contains everything from number theory to random numbers, expression parsing and linear algebra classes. It was developed for Mathigon.org, an award-winning mathematics education project.

Features

Note: in version 0.6.0 , all geometry classes and functions were moved to @mathigon/euclid!

Arithmetic: nearlyEquals() , toWord() , toFraction() , …

, , , … Combinatorics: factorial() , binomial() , permutations() , subsets()

, , , Complex numbers: Complex()

Cryptography: caesarCipher() , vigenereCipher() , letterFrequency()

, , Matrices: Matrix.product() , Matrix.determinant() , Matrix.inverse() , …

, , , … Number theory: gcd() , isPrime() , generatePrime() , goldbach() , …

, , , , … Numeric: bisect() , integrate()

, Random: Random.shuffle() , Random.binomial() , Random.normalPDF() , …

, , , … Regression: Regression.linear() , Regression.coefficient() , …

, , … Statistics: mean() , variance() , linearRegression() , …

, , , … Vector: Vector()

Usage

First, install Fermat.ts from NPM using

npm install @mathigon/fermat

Now, simply import all functions and classes you need, using

import {Complex, gcd} from '@mathigon/fermat'

Contributing

We welcome community contributions: please file any bugs you find or send us pull requests with improvements. You can find out more on Mathigon.io.

Before submitting a pull request, you will need to sign the Mathigon Individual Contributor License Agreement.

Copyright and License

Copyright © Mathigon (dev@mathigon.org)

Released under the MIT license