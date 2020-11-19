openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vi

@mathieustan/vue-intercom

by Mathieu Stanowski
0.0.7 (see all)

A wrapper for Intercom

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.5K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-intercom

A wrapper for Intercom.

This package is to replace vue-intercom which is not maintained anymore.

Install

npm install --save @mathieustan/vue-intercom

or

yarn add @mathieustan/vue-intercom

import Vue from 'vue';
import VueIntercom from '@mathieustan/vue-intercom';

Vue.use(VueIntercom, { appId: 'your-app-id' });

Usage

vue-intercom handles the injection of Intercom's script into your html and wraps calls to the Intercom API with methods and exposes them through the $intercom object in your components.

new Vue({
  el: '#app',
  data: () => ({
    userId: 1,
    name: 'Foo Bar',
    email: 'foo@bar.com',
  }),
  created() {
    this.$intercom.shutdown();
    this.$intercom.once('ready', this.bootIntercom);
  },
  watch: {
    email(email) {
      this.$intercom.update({ email });
    },
  },
  methods: {
    bootIntercom() {
      this.$intercom.boot({
        user_id: this.userId,
        name: this.name,
        email: this.email,
      });
      this.$intercom.show();
    },
  },
});

Service

You can also use Intercom as a service if you don't want to use it inside components.

import { Intercom } from '@mathieustan/vue-intercom';

const appId = 'fakeAppId';

const intercom = new Intercom({ appId });

function startIntercomMessenger (user) {
  if (!intercom.ready) {
    intercom.once('ready', () => rebootIntercom(user));
  } else {
    rebootIntercom(user);
  }
}

function rebootIntercom () {
  intercom.shutdown();

  if (intercom.isBooted) return;
  intercom.boot(user);
}

You'll have access to same methods as with $intercom

API

Values

$intercom.ready

Set to true once the Intercom script has been loaded.

$intercom.isBooted

Set to true once the Intercom boot method has been called.

$intercom.visible

Set via the onShow/onHide events.

$intercom.unreadCount

Set via the onUnreadCountChange event.

Methods

$intercom.boot(/* optional */options)

Calls Intercom('boot'). Automatically sets the app_id unless specified in the options object.

$intercom.shutdown()

Calls Intercom('shutdown').

$intercom.update(/* optional */options)

Calls Intercom('update'). If the options object is set, calls Intercom('update', options)

$intercom.show()

Calls Intercom('show').

$intercom.hide()

Calls Intercom('hide').

$intercom.showMessages()

Calls Intercom('showMessages').

$intercom.showNewMessage(/* optional */content)

Calls Intercom('showNewMessage') with pre-populated content if provided.

$intercom.trackEvent(name, /* optional */metadata)

Calls Intercom('trackEvent') with extra metadata if provided.

$intercom.startTour(name, /* optional */metadata)

Calls Intercom('startTour') with extra metadata if provided.

$intercom.getVisitorId()

Calls Intercom('getVisitorId').

Test intercom integration locally

Requires npm 12+

First, clone project & install doc dependencies :

git clone git@github.com:mathieustan/vue-intercom.git
cd vue-intercom/doc-src/
npm install

Then, you need to set your VUE_APP_INTERCOM_APP_ID inside .env file.

Finally, start project :

npm run serve

You'll be able to test from this url : http://localhost:8080

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial