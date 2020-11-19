A wrapper for Intercom.
This package is to replace vue-intercom which is not maintained anymore.
npm install --save @mathieustan/vue-intercom
or
yarn add @mathieustan/vue-intercom
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueIntercom from '@mathieustan/vue-intercom';
Vue.use(VueIntercom, { appId: 'your-app-id' });
vue-intercom handles the injection of Intercom's script into your html and wraps calls to the Intercom API with methods and exposes them through the
$intercom object in your components.
new Vue({
el: '#app',
data: () => ({
userId: 1,
name: 'Foo Bar',
email: 'foo@bar.com',
}),
created() {
this.$intercom.shutdown();
this.$intercom.once('ready', this.bootIntercom);
},
watch: {
email(email) {
this.$intercom.update({ email });
},
},
methods: {
bootIntercom() {
this.$intercom.boot({
user_id: this.userId,
name: this.name,
email: this.email,
});
this.$intercom.show();
},
},
});
You can also use Intercom as a service if you don't want to use it inside components.
import { Intercom } from '@mathieustan/vue-intercom';
const appId = 'fakeAppId';
const intercom = new Intercom({ appId });
function startIntercomMessenger (user) {
if (!intercom.ready) {
intercom.once('ready', () => rebootIntercom(user));
} else {
rebootIntercom(user);
}
}
function rebootIntercom () {
intercom.shutdown();
if (intercom.isBooted) return;
intercom.boot(user);
}
You'll have access to same methods as with
$intercom
$intercom.ready
Set to
true once the Intercom script has been loaded.
$intercom.isBooted
Set to
true once the Intercom boot method has been called.
$intercom.visible
Set via the
onShow/
onHide events.
$intercom.unreadCount
Set via the
onUnreadCountChange event.
$intercom.boot(/* optional */options)
Calls
Intercom('boot'). Automatically sets the
app_id unless specified in the options object.
$intercom.shutdown()
Calls
Intercom('shutdown').
$intercom.update(/* optional */options)
Calls
Intercom('update'). If the options object is set, calls
Intercom('update', options)
$intercom.show()
Calls
Intercom('show').
$intercom.hide()
Calls
Intercom('hide').
$intercom.showMessages()
Calls
Intercom('showMessages').
$intercom.showNewMessage(/* optional */content)
Calls
Intercom('showNewMessage') with pre-populated content if provided.
$intercom.trackEvent(name, /* optional */metadata)
Calls
Intercom('trackEvent') with extra metadata if provided.
$intercom.startTour(name, /* optional */metadata)
Calls
Intercom('startTour') with extra metadata if provided.
$intercom.getVisitorId()
Calls
Intercom('getVisitorId').
Requires npm 12+
First, clone project & install doc dependencies :
git clone git@github.com:mathieustan/vue-intercom.git
cd vue-intercom/doc-src/
npm install
Then, you need to set your
VUE_APP_INTERCOM_APP_ID inside
.env file.
Finally, start project :
npm run serve
You'll be able to test from this url : http://localhost:8080