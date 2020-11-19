A wrapper for Intercom.

This package is to replace vue-intercom which is not maintained anymore.

Install

npm install --save @mathieustan/vue-intercom or yarn add @mathieustan/vue-intercom

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueIntercom from '@mathieustan/vue-intercom' ; Vue.use(VueIntercom, { appId : 'your-app-id' });

Usage

vue-intercom handles the injection of Intercom's script into your html and wraps calls to the Intercom API with methods and exposes them through the $intercom object in your components.

new Vue({ el : '#app' , data : () => ({ userId : 1 , name : 'Foo Bar' , email : 'foo@bar.com' , }), created() { this .$intercom.shutdown(); this .$intercom.once( 'ready' , this .bootIntercom); }, watch : { email(email) { this .$intercom.update({ email }); }, }, methods : { bootIntercom() { this .$intercom.boot({ user_id : this .userId, name : this .name, email : this .email, }); this .$intercom.show(); }, }, });

Service

You can also use Intercom as a service if you don't want to use it inside components.

import { Intercom } from '@mathieustan/vue-intercom' ; const appId = 'fakeAppId' ; const intercom = new Intercom({ appId }); function startIntercomMessenger ( user ) { if (!intercom.ready) { intercom.once( 'ready' , () => rebootIntercom(user)); } else { rebootIntercom(user); } } function rebootIntercom ( ) { intercom.shutdown(); if (intercom.isBooted) return ; intercom.boot(user); }

You'll have access to same methods as with $intercom

API

Values

Set to true once the Intercom script has been loaded.

Set to true once the Intercom boot method has been called.

Set via the onShow / onHide events.

Set via the onUnreadCountChange event.

Methods

$intercom.boot(/* optional */options)

Calls Intercom('boot') . Automatically sets the app_id unless specified in the options object.

Calls Intercom('shutdown') .

Calls Intercom('update') . If the options object is set, calls Intercom('update', options)

Calls Intercom('show') .

Calls Intercom('hide') .

Calls Intercom('showMessages') .

$intercom.showNewMessage(/* optional */content)

Calls Intercom('showNewMessage') with pre-populated content if provided.

$intercom.trackEvent(name, /* optional */metadata)

Calls Intercom('trackEvent') with extra metadata if provided.

$intercom.startTour(name, /* optional */metadata)

Calls Intercom('startTour') with extra metadata if provided.

Calls Intercom('getVisitorId') .

Test intercom integration locally

Requires npm 12+

First, clone project & install doc dependencies :

git clone git@github.com:mathieustan/vue-intercom.git cd vue-intercom/doc-src/ npm install

Then, you need to set your VUE_APP_INTERCOM_APP_ID inside .env file.

Finally, start project :

npm run serve

You'll be able to test from this url : http://localhost:8080