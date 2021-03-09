A datepicker Vue component. Compatible with Vue 2.x

Demo

To view a demo online: https://vue-datepicker.netlify.com/

Install

npm install @mathieustan/vue-datepicker --save

or

yarn add @mathieustan/vue-datepicker

import { VueDatePicker } from '@mathieustan/vue-datepicker' ; import '@mathieustan/vue-datepicker/dist/vue-datepicker.min.css' ; export default { components : { VueDatePicker } }

or

import VueDatePicker from '@mathieustan/vue-datepicker' ; import '@mathieustan/vue-datepicker/dist/vue-datepicker.min.css' ; Vue.use(VueDatePicker);

Usage

< VueDatePicker v-model = "currentDate" />

value prop if passed should be a Date object

< template > < VueDatePicker :value = "date" > </ VueDatePicker > </ template >

<script> export default { components : { VueDatePicker }, data : () => ({ date : new Date ([ 2019 , 5 , 16 ]), }),, } < /script>

support name attribute for normal html form submission

< VueDatePicker :value = "state.date" name = "uniquename" > </ VueDatePicker >

Using v-model

< VueDatePicker v-model = "state.date" name = "uniquename" > </ VueDatePicker >

Available props

Prop Type Default Description id String 'datepicker' Sets the input id value Date|String|Number Date picker model (ISO 8601 format, YY-mm-dd or YY-mm) name String 'datepicker' Input name property & datepicker title in fullscreenMobile clearable Boolean false Add input clear functionality validate Boolean false Shows validations button to select date buttonValidate String 'Ok' Sets validate text button buttonCancel String 'Cancel' Sets cancel text button format String DD MMMM YYYY Allows you to customize input date format formatHeader String dddd DD MMM Allows you to customize header date format placeholder String 'YYYY-MM-DD' Sets the input’s placeholder text visible Boolean false Allows you to trigger datepicker visibility disabled Boolean false Sets datepicker disabled color String #4f88ff Allows you to customize color contentClass String '' Applies custom class to datepicker content noHeader Boolean Hides datepicker header noInput Boolean Hides datepicker input. It'll show a button instead noCalendarIcon Boolean Hides datepicker icon fullscreenMobile Boolean false Shows datepicker in a bottom sheet when in mobile view allowedDates Function Function which validate allowed date (allowedDates: (date) => .... // date is a javascript date) minDate String|Number|Date Dates are availables after this date maxDate String|Number|Date Dates are disabled after this date visibleYearsNumber Number 10 Allows to set years range in year picker (it will add X years before & after current year) locale Object {lang: 'en'} Allows to change language. More informations here Translations inline Boolean false Shows an inline datepicker attach String|DOM Element false Specifies which DOM element that this component should detach to.String can be any valid querySelector and Object can be any valid Node. This will attach to the root body component by default. Best Practices type String 'date' Determines the type of the picker - date/month/quarter range Boolean false Sets range mode active (currently, only available for date) rangeInputText String '%d ~ %d' Sets input text format rangeHeaderText String 'From %d To %d ' Sets header text format rangePresets Array Allows to add custom range presets to range datepicker. (Max custom presets = 6) Example: [{ name: 'This year', dates: { start: ..., end: ... } }] tabindex String|Number '0' Specify input tabindex origin String Allows to set origin (otherwise, it will be generated from position) rtl Boolean false Allow to use datepicker with rtl mode zIndex Number Specify a z-index to datepicker & overlay

Events

Event Output Description onOpen datepicker opened onClose datepicker closed onChange datepicker changed onDestroy datepicker destroyed

You can use this with format props.

Example :

< VueDatePicker v-model = "currentDate" format = "YYYY-MM-DD" />

Format Output Description YY 18 Two-digit year YYYY 2018 Four-digit year M 1-12 Month, beginning at 1 MM 01-12 Month, 2-digits MMM Jan-Dec The abbreviated month name MMMM January-December The full month name D 1-31 Day of month DD 01-31 Day of month, 2-digits H 0-23 Hours HH 00-23 Hours, 2-digits h 1-12 Hours, 12-hour clock hh 01-12 Hours, 12-hour clock, 2-digits m 0-59 Minutes mm 00-59 Minutes, 2-digits s 0-59 Seconds ss 00-59 Seconds, 2-digits S 0-9 Hundreds of milliseconds, 1-digit SS 00-99 Tens of milliseconds, 2-digits SSS 000-999 Milliseconds, 3-digits Z -5:00 Offset from UTC ZZ -0500 Compact offset from UTC, 2-digits A AM PM Post or ante meridiem, upper-case a am pm Post or ante meridiem, lower-case Do 1st... 31st Day of Month with ordinal

Translations

By default, locale will be set from your navigator language. But it's possible to set it from locale props. Actually, there are some locale inside project ('en', 'fr, 'es', 'de');

exemple:

< template > < VueDatePicker :value = "date" :locale = "locale" > </ VueDatePicker > </ template >

<script> export default { components : { VueDatePicker }, data : () => ({ date : new Date ([ 2019 , 5 , 16 ]), locale : { lang : 'fr' weekDays : [ 'L' , 'M' , 'M' , 'J' , 'V' , 'S' , 'D' ], }, }),, } < /script>

🚀 Now, you can use your own language object

Below, an exemple for it language : You should have those properties to make it works :

'name' , 'weekdays' , 'weekdaysShort' , 'weekdaysMin' , 'weekStart' , 'months' , 'monthsShort' , 'ordinal' , 'formats' , 'buttonCancel' , 'buttonValidate' , 'rangeHeaderText'

< template > < VueDatePicker :value = "date" :locale = "locale" > </ VueDatePicker > </ template >

<script> const locale = { lang : { name : 'it' , weekdays : 'domenica_lunedì_martedì_mercoledì_giovedì_venerdì_sabato' .split( '_' ), weekdaysShort : 'dom_lun_mar_mer_gio_ven_sab' .split( '_' ), weekStart : 1 , months : 'gennaio_febbraio_marzo_aprile_maggio_giugno_luglio_agosto_settembre_ottobre_novembre_dicembre' .split( '_' ), monthsShort : 'gen_feb_mar_apr_mag_giu_lug_ago_set_ott_nov_dic' .split( '_' ), formats : { LT : 'HH:mm' , LTS : 'HH:mm:ss' , L : 'DD/MM/YYYY' , LL : 'D MMMM YYYY' , LLL : 'D MMMM YYYY HH:mm' , LLLL : 'dddd D MMMM YYYY HH:mm' , }, ordinal : n => ` ${n} º` , buttonCancel : 'Annulla' , buttonValidate : 'Ok' , rangeHeaderText : 'Dalle %d Alle 13' , }, }; export default { components : { VueDatePicker }, data : () => ({ date : new Date ([ 2019 , 5 , 16 ]), locale, }), }; </ script >

If you need more exemples, you can go to this link to find your language : -> locales

Best Practices

When should you use attach prop :

Attach