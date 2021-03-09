A datepicker Vue component. Compatible with Vue 2.x
To view a demo online: https://vue-datepicker.netlify.com/
npm install @mathieustan/vue-datepicker --save
or
yarn add @mathieustan/vue-datepicker
import { VueDatePicker } from '@mathieustan/vue-datepicker';
import '@mathieustan/vue-datepicker/dist/vue-datepicker.min.css';
export default {
// ...
components: {
VueDatePicker
}
// ...
}
or
import VueDatePicker from '@mathieustan/vue-datepicker';
import '@mathieustan/vue-datepicker/dist/vue-datepicker.min.css';
Vue.use(VueDatePicker);
<VueDatePicker v-model="currentDate" />
value prop if passed should be a Date object
<template>
<VueDatePicker :value="date"></VueDatePicker>
</template>
<script>
export default {
// ...
components: {
VueDatePicker
},
data: () => ({
date: new Date([2019, 5, 16]),
}),,
// ...
}
</script>
support name attribute for normal html form submission
<VueDatePicker :value="state.date" name="uniquename"></VueDatePicker>
Using
v-model
<VueDatePicker v-model="state.date" name="uniquename"></VueDatePicker>
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|id
|String
|'datepicker'
|Sets the input id
|value
|Date|String|Number
|Date picker model (ISO 8601 format, YY-mm-dd or YY-mm)
|name
|String
|'datepicker'
|Input name property & datepicker title in fullscreenMobile
|clearable
|Boolean
|false
|Add input clear functionality
|validate
|Boolean
|false
|Shows validations button to select date
|buttonValidate
|String
|'Ok'
|Sets validate text button
|buttonCancel
|String
|'Cancel'
|Sets cancel text button
|format
|String
|DD MMMM YYYY
|Allows you to customize input date format
|formatHeader
|String
|dddd DD MMM
|Allows you to customize header date format
|placeholder
|String
|'YYYY-MM-DD'
|Sets the input’s placeholder text
|visible
|Boolean
|false
|Allows you to trigger datepicker visibility
|disabled
|Boolean
|false
|Sets datepicker disabled
|color
|String
|#4f88ff
|Allows you to customize color
|contentClass
|String
|''
|Applies custom class to datepicker content
|noHeader
|Boolean
|Hides datepicker header
|noInput
|Boolean
|Hides datepicker input. It'll show a button instead
|noCalendarIcon
|Boolean
|Hides datepicker icon
|fullscreenMobile
|Boolean
|false
|Shows datepicker in a bottom sheet when in mobile view
|allowedDates
|Function
|Function which validate allowed date (allowedDates: (date) => .... // date is a javascript date)
|minDate
|String|Number|Date
|Dates are availables after this date
|maxDate
|String|Number|Date
|Dates are disabled after this date
|visibleYearsNumber
|Number
|10
|Allows to set years range in year picker (it will add X years before & after current year)
|locale
|Object
|{lang: 'en'}
|Allows to change language. More informations here Translations
|inline
|Boolean
|false
|Shows an inline datepicker
|attach
|String|DOM Element
|false
|Specifies which DOM element that this component should detach to.String can be any valid querySelector and Object can be any valid Node. This will attach to the root body component by default. Best Practices
|type
|String
|'date'
|Determines the type of the picker - date/month/quarter
|range
|Boolean
|false
|Sets range mode active (currently, only available for date)
|rangeInputText
|String
|'%d ~ %d'
|Sets input text format
|rangeHeaderText
|String
|'From %d To %d '
|Sets header text format
|rangePresets
|Array
|Allows to add custom range presets to range datepicker. (Max custom presets = 6) Example:
[{ name: 'This year', dates: { start: ..., end: ... } }]
|tabindex
|String|Number
|'0'
|Specify input tabindex
|origin
|String
|Allows to set origin (otherwise, it will be generated from position)
|rtl
|Boolean
|false
|Allow to use datepicker with rtl mode
|zIndex
|Number
|Specify a z-index to datepicker & overlay
|Event
|Output
|Description
|onOpen
|datepicker opened
|onClose
|datepicker closed
|onChange
|datepicker changed
|onDestroy
|datepicker destroyed
You can use this with
format props.
Example :
<VueDatePicker v-model="currentDate" format="YYYY-MM-DD" />
|Format
|Output
|Description
YY
|18
|Two-digit year
YYYY
|2018
|Four-digit year
M
|1-12
|Month, beginning at 1
MM
|01-12
|Month, 2-digits
MMM
|Jan-Dec
|The abbreviated month name
MMMM
|January-December
|The full month name
D
|1-31
|Day of month
DD
|01-31
|Day of month, 2-digits
H
|0-23
|Hours
HH
|00-23
|Hours, 2-digits
h
|1-12
|Hours, 12-hour clock
hh
|01-12
|Hours, 12-hour clock, 2-digits
m
|0-59
|Minutes
mm
|00-59
|Minutes, 2-digits
s
|0-59
|Seconds
ss
|00-59
|Seconds, 2-digits
S
|0-9
|Hundreds of milliseconds, 1-digit
SS
|00-99
|Tens of milliseconds, 2-digits
SSS
|000-999
|Milliseconds, 3-digits
Z
|-5:00
|Offset from UTC
ZZ
|-0500
|Compact offset from UTC, 2-digits
A
|AM PM
|Post or ante meridiem, upper-case
a
|am pm
|Post or ante meridiem, lower-case
Do
|1st... 31st
|Day of Month with ordinal
By default, locale will be set from your navigator language.
But it's possible to set it from
locale props.
Actually, there are some locale inside project ('en', 'fr, 'es', 'de');
exemple:
<template>
<VueDatePicker :value="date" :locale="locale"></VueDatePicker>
</template>
<script>
export default {
// ...
components: {
VueDatePicker
},
data: () => ({
date: new Date([2019, 5, 16]),
locale: {
lang: 'fr' // or 'en', 'es', 'de',
weekDays: ['L', 'M', 'M', 'J', 'V', 'S', 'D'], // you can surcharge weekDays too
},
}),,
// ...
}
</script>
🚀 Now, you can use your own language object
Below, an exemple for
it language :
You should have those properties to make it works :
'name', 'weekdays', 'weekdaysShort', 'weekdaysMin', 'weekStart', 'months', 'monthsShort', 'ordinal', 'formats', 'buttonCancel', 'buttonValidate', 'rangeHeaderText'
<template>
<VueDatePicker :value="date" :locale="locale"></VueDatePicker>
</template>
<script>
const locale = {
lang: {
name: 'it',
weekdays: 'domenica_lunedì_martedì_mercoledì_giovedì_venerdì_sabato'.split('_'),
weekdaysShort: 'dom_lun_mar_mer_gio_ven_sab'.split('_'),
weekStart: 1,
months: 'gennaio_febbraio_marzo_aprile_maggio_giugno_luglio_agosto_settembre_ottobre_novembre_dicembre'.split('_'),
monthsShort: 'gen_feb_mar_apr_mag_giu_lug_ago_set_ott_nov_dic'.split('_'),
formats: {
LT: 'HH:mm',
LTS: 'HH:mm:ss',
L: 'DD/MM/YYYY',
LL: 'D MMMM YYYY',
LLL: 'D MMMM YYYY HH:mm',
LLLL: 'dddd D MMMM YYYY HH:mm',
},
ordinal: n => `${n}º`,
buttonCancel: 'Annulla',
buttonValidate: 'Ok',
rangeHeaderText: 'Dalle %d Alle 13',
},
};
export default {
// ...
components: {
VueDatePicker
},
data: () => ({
date: new Date([2019, 5, 16]),
locale,
}),
// ...
};
</script>
If you need more exemples, you can go to this link to find your language : -> locales
When should you use
attach prop :
is great when you have a fixed element in your page like a panel, a dialog or a fixed fullscreen container.
The datepicker position will not take care of scroll page position and it'll be
absolutely positioned into your fixed container. (if you scroll, datepicker popup will scroll too).