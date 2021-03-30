First, make sure you have installed Sketch version 50+, & a recent npm.
Open a new Sketch file, then in a terminal:
git clone https://github.com/airbnb/react-sketchapp.git
cd react-sketchapp/examples/basic-setup && npm install
npm run render
Next, check out some more examples!
Managing the assets of design systems in Sketch is complex, error-prone and time consuming. Sketch is scriptable, but the API often changes. React provides the perfect wrapper to build reusable documents in a way already familiar to JavaScript developers.
import * as React from 'react';
import { render, Text, Artboard } from 'react-sketchapp';
const App = props => (
<Artboard>
<Text style={{ fontFamily: 'Comic Sans MS', color: 'hotPink' }}>{props.message}</Text>
</Artboard>
);
export default context => {
render(<App message="Hello world!" />, context.document.currentPage());
};
react-sketchapp was built for Airbnb’s design system; this is the easiest way to manage Sketch assets in a large design system
react-sketchapp makes it simple to fetch and incorporate real data into your Sketch files
Found a novel use? We'd love to hear about it!
Read more about why we built it