render React components to Sketch; tailor-made for design systems

First, make sure you have installed Sketch version 50+, & a recent npm.

Open a new Sketch file, then in a terminal:

git clone https://github.com/airbnb/react-sketchapp.git cd react-sketchapp/examples/basic-setup && npm install npm run render

Next, check out some more examples!

Managing the assets of design systems in Sketch is complex, error-prone and time consuming. Sketch is scriptable, but the API often changes. React provides the perfect wrapper to build reusable documents in a way already familiar to JavaScript developers.

What does the code look like?

import * as React from 'react' ; import { render, Text, Artboard } from 'react-sketchapp' ; const App = props => ( < Artboard > < Text style = {{ fontFamily: ' Comic Sans MS ', color: ' hotPink ' }}> {props.message} </ Text > </ Artboard > ); export default context => { render( < App message = "Hello world!" /> , context.document.currentPage()); };

What can I do with it?

Manage design systems— react-sketchapp was built for Airbnb’s design system; this is the easiest way to manage Sketch assets in a large design system

Use real components for designs— Implement your designs in code as React components and render them into Sketch

Design with real data— Designing with data is important but challenging; react-sketchapp makes it simple to fetch and incorporate real data into your Sketch files

Build new tools on top of Sketch— the easiest way to use Sketch as a canvas for custom design tooling

Found a novel use? We'd love to hear about it!

Read more about why we built it

