@mathieudutour/github-api

by github-tools
3.2.0

A higher-level wrapper around the Github API. Intended for the browser.

Readme

Maintainers wanted

Apply within

Github.js

Downloads per month Latest version Gitter Travis Codecov

Github.js provides a minimal higher-level wrapper around Github's API.

Usage

/*
   Data can be retrieved from the API either using callbacks (as in versions < 1.0)
   or using a new promise-based API. The promise-based API returns the raw Axios
   request promise.
 */
import GitHub from 'github-api';

// unauthenticated client
const gh = new GitHub();
let gist = gh.getGist(); // not a gist yet
gist.create({
   public: true,
   description: 'My first gist',
   files: {
      "file1.txt": {
         content: "Aren't gists great!"
      }
   }
}).then(function({data}) {
   // Promises!
   let createdGist = data;
   return gist.read();
}).then(function({data}) {
   let retrievedGist = data;
   // do interesting things
});

var GitHub = require('github-api');

// basic auth
var gh = new GitHub({
   username: 'FOO',
   password: 'NotFoo'
   /* also acceptable:
      token: 'MY_OAUTH_TOKEN'
    */
});

var me = gh.getUser(); // no user specified defaults to the user for whom credentials were provided
me.listNotifications(function(err, notifications) {
   // do some stuff
});

var clayreimann = gh.getUser('clayreimann');
clayreimann.listStarredRepos(function(err, repos) {
   // look at all the starred repos!
});

API Documentation

API documentation is hosted on github pages, and is generated from JSDoc; any contributions should include updated JSDoc.

Installation

Github.js is available from npm or unpkg.

npm install github-api

<!-- just github-api source (5.3kb) -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/github-api/dist/GitHub.min.js"></script>

<!-- standalone (20.3kb) -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/github-api/dist/GitHub.bundle.min.js"></script>

Compatibility

Github.js is tested on node's LTS and current versions.

Contributing

We welcome contributions of all types! This section will guide you through setting up your development environment.

Setup

  1. Install Node version 8,10 or 11. It can often help to use a Node version switcher such as NVM.
  2. Fork this repo to your GitHub account.
  3. Clone the fork to your development machine (git clone https://github.com/{YOUR_USERNAME}/github).
  4. From the root of the cloned repo, run npm install.
  5. Email jaredrewerts@gmail.com with the subject GitHub API - Personal Access Token Request

A personal access token for our test user, @github-tools-test, will be generated for you.

  1. Set the environment variable GHTOOLS_USER to github-tools-test.

export GHTOOLS_USER=github-tools-test

  1. Set the environment variable GHTOOLS_PASSWORD to the personal access token that was generated for you.

export GHTOOLS_PASSWORD={YOUR_PAT}

NOTE Windows users can use this guide to learn about setting environment variables on Windows.

Tests

The main way we write code for github-api is using test-driven development. We use Mocha to run our tests. Given that the bulk of this library is just interacting with GitHub's API, nearly all of our tests are integration tests.

To run the test suite, run npm run test.

