TradingView API

Get realtime market prices and indicator values from Tradingview !

Features

Premium features

Get drawings you made on your chart

Works with invite-only indicators

Realtime

Replay mode + Fake Replay mode (for free plan)

TradingView socket server emulation

Get Screener top values

Get Calendar

Possibilities

Trading bot

Discord alerts

Hard backtest

Machine Learning based indicator

Free replay mode for all timeframes

Installation

Stable version:

npm i @mathieuc/tradingview

Last version:

npm i github: Mathieu2301/TradingView-API

Examples

You can find all the examples and snippets in ./examples folder.

Problems

If you have errors in console or unwanted behavior, please create an issue here.