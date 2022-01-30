This page is a brief summary only. Please refer to the extensive online documentation website.

math.gl is JavaScript math library focused on Geospatial and 3D use cases. It is highly modular and composable, providing a core module with classic vector and matrix classes, and a suite of optional modules implementing various aspects of geospatial or 3D math.

In spite of its name, math.gl has no actual WebGL dependencies (e.g. it does not use WebGL or GPU to perform calculations), however its API is optimized for use with WebGL applications and GPU compute.

Attribution

math.gl heavily inspired by, and includes code, documentation and ideas from some of the most proven open source JavaScript math libraries, the awesome gl-matrix and the THREE.js math library. Those libraries encouraged reuse which enabled math.gl to be built, and naturally math.gl does the same!

License

MIT license. The libraries that math.gl are built on are also all open source under permissive licenses.