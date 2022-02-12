Materialize, a CSS Framework based on material design.
-- Browse the docs --
Read the getting started guide for more information on how to use materialize.
git clone https://github.com/materializecss/materialize.git
npm install @materializecss/materialize (Beta:
npm install @materializecss/materialize@next)
The documentation can be found at https://materializecss.github.io/materialize. To run the documentation locally on your machine, you need Node.js installed on your computer.
Run these commands to set up the documentation:
git clone https://github.com/materializecss/materialize
cd materialize
npm install
Then run
npm run dev to compile the documentation. When it finishes, open a new browser window and navigate to
localhost:8000/docs. We use BrowserSync to display the documentation.
Previous releases and their documentation are available for download.
If you want to build
materialize.css or
materialize.js from the latest commit, you can build the files with the following command after
npm install. See
package.json to check the current version like
1.0.0.
npm run release -- --oldver=<current_version> --newver=<new_version>
Materialize is compatible with:
For changelogs, check out the Releases section of materialize or the CHANGELOG.md.
We use Jasmine as our testing framework and we're trying to write a robust test suite for our components. If you want to help, here's a starting guide on how to write tests in Jasmine.
Check out the CONTRIBUTING document in the root of the repository to learn how you can contribute. You can also browse the help-wanted tag in our issue tracker to find things to do.
Code Copyright 2021 Materialize. Code released under the MIT license.