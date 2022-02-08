IMPORTANT: Material Web is a work in progress and subject to major changes until 1.0 release.
Material Web is Google’s UI toolkit for building beautiful, accessible web applications. Material Web is implemented as a collection of web components.
The Material team is currently working on Material You (Material Design 3) support for Material components.
Developers using this library should expect some big changes as we work to improve our codebase and ease of use and implement the newest Material Design.
A few notable changes you should expect:
UX changes as we adopt the new designs (production users will definitely want to pin to an appropriate release, not mainline)
A single npm package (
@material/web)
Simplification of tag name prefixes to
md- (CSS custom properties will be
--md-)
Components as top-level folders which contain all variants
Example:
top-app-bar and
top-app-bar-fixed will be placed in the same folder:
top-app-bar
Components with variant attributes will be split into several variant components:
Example:
mwc-button will be split into
md-text-button,
md-filled-button,
md-tonal-button,
md-outlined-button, etc
|Component
|Status
|Issues
<mwc-button>
|Issues
<mwc-bottom-app-bar>
|TBD
|Issues
<mwc-card>
|TBD
|Issues
<mwc-checkbox>
|Issues
<mwc-chip>
|TBD
|Issues
<mwc-circular-progress>
|Issues
<mwc-circular-progress-four-color>
|Issues
<mwc-data-table>
|TBD
|Issues
<mwc-dialog>
|Issues
<mwc-drawer>
|Issues
<mwc-fab>
|Issues
<mwc-formfield>
|Issues
<mwc-icon-button-toggle>
|Issues
<mwc-icon-button>
|Issues
<mwc-icon>
|Issues
<mwc-linear-progress>
|Issues
<mwc-list>
|Issues
<mwc-menu>
|Issues
<mwc-radio>
|Issues
<mwc-select>
|Issues
<mwc-slider>
|Issues
<mwc-snackbar>
|Issues
<mwc-switch>
|Issues
<mwc-tab-bar>
|Issues
<mwc-tab>
|Issues
<mwc-textarea>
|Issues
<mwc-textfield>
|Issues
<mwc-tooltip>
|TBD
|Issues
<mwc-top-app-bar-fixed>
|Issues
<mwc-top-app-bar>
|Issues
Install a component from NPM:
npm install @material/mwc-button @webcomponents/webcomponentsjs
Import the component's JavaScript module, use the component in your HTML, and control it with JavaScript, just like you would with a built-in element such as
<button>:
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>My Example App</title>
<!-- Add support for Web Components to older browsers. -->
<script src="./node_modules/@webcomponents/webcomponentsjs/webcomponents-loader.js"></script>
<!-- Your application must load the Roboto and Material Icons fonts. -->
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com">
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com" crossorigin>
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:300,400,500" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Material+Icons&display=block" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body>
<!-- Use Web Components in your HTML like regular built-in elements. -->
<mwc-button id="myButton" label="Click Me!" raised></mwc-button>
<!-- Material Web uses standard JavaScript modules. -->
<script type="module">
// Importing this module registers <mwc-button> as an element that you
// can use in this page.
//
// Note this import is a bare module specifier, so it must be converted
// to a path using a server such as Web Dev Server.
import '@material/mwc-button';
// Standard DOM APIs work with Web Components just like they do for
// built-in elements.
const button = document.querySelector('#myButton');
button.addEventListener('click', () => {
alert('You clicked!');
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
Serve your HTML with any server or build process that supports bare module specifier resolution (see next section):
npm install --save-dev @web/dev-server
npx web-dev-server --node-resolve
Material Web is published as standard JavaScript modules that use bare module specifiers. Bare module specifiers are not yet supported by browsers, so it is necessary to use a tool that transforms
them to a path (for example from
@material/mwc-button to
./node_modules/@material/mwc-button/mwc-button.js).
Two great choices for tools that do this are:
Web Dev Server with the
--node-resolve flag.
rollup-plugin-node-resolve plugin.
Most applications should include the following tags in their main HTML file to ensure that text and icons render correctly:
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:300,400,500" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Material+Icons&display=block" rel="stylesheet">
Material Web defaults to using the Roboto font for text, and the Material Icons font for icons. These fonts are not automatically loaded, so it is the application's responsiblity to ensure that they are loaded.
Note that if you load the Material Icons font in a different way to the recommendation shown above, be sure to include
font-display: block in your
@font-face CSS rule. This prevents icons from initially displaying their raw ligature text before the font has loaded. The
<link> tag recommended above automaticaly handles this setting.
Material Web uses modern browser features that are natively supported in the latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge. IE11 and some older versions of other browsers are also supported, but they require additional build steps and polyfills.
|Feature
|
Chrome
|
Safari
|
Firefox
|
Edge
|
IE11
|Web Components
|*
|Modules
|*
|ES2015
|*
To support Web Components in IE11 and other older browsers, install the Web Components Polyfills:
npm install @webcomponents/webcomponentsjs
And include the
webcomponents-loader.js script in your HTML, which detects when polyfills are needed and loads them automatically:
<!-- Add support for Web Components to IE11. -->
<script src="node_modules/@webcomponents/webcomponentsjs/webcomponents-loader.js"></script>
To support IE11 or other older browsers that do not support JavaScript modules, you must transform JavaScript modules to classic JavaScript scripts. Rollup is a popular tool that can consume JavaScript modules and produce a number of other formats, such as AMD. Be sure to use the
rollup-plugin-node-resolve plugin to resolve bare module specifiers, as mentioned above.
If you support IE11 or other older browsers that do not support the latest version of JavaScript, you must transpile your application to ES5. Babel is a popular tool that does this. You can integrate Babel transpilation into a Rollup configuration using rollup-plugin-babel.
Clone and setup the repo:
git clone git@github.com:material-components/material-web.git mwc
cd mwc
npm install
npm run build
View the demos:
npm run dev
http://127.0.0.1:8000/demos/
Run all tests:
npm run test
Run tests for a specific component:
npm run test -- --packages=mwc-button
Run benchmarks for a specific component:
npm run test:bench -- --package list
Advanced developer workflow:
npm install
# (persistent) build source files on change
npm run watch
# another terminal (persistent) - viewing auto-reload demos
npm run dev -- --watch -p <optional port>
# for testing:
# another terminal (persistent) - build tests (must run after normal watch)
npm run watch:tests
# another terminal (persistent) - debug tests
npm run test:debug -- --autoWatch --packages <comma sepaarated package names> # e.g. mwc-switch,mwc-text*