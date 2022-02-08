Material Web

IMPORTANT: Material Web is a work in progress and subject to major changes until 1.0 release.

Material Web is Google’s UI toolkit for building beautiful, accessible web applications. Material Web is implemented as a collection of web components.

The Material team is currently working on Material You (Material Design 3) support for Material components.

Developers using this library should expect some big changes as we work to improve our codebase and ease of use and implement the newest Material Design.

A few notable changes you should expect:

UX changes as we adopt the new designs (production users will definitely want to pin to an appropriate release, not mainline)

A single npm package ( @material/web )

Simplification of tag name prefixes to md- (CSS custom properties will be --md- )

Components as top-level folders which contain all variants Example: top-app-bar and top-app-bar-fixed will be placed in the same folder: top-app-bar

Components with variant attributes will be split into several variant components: Example: mwc-button will be split into md-text-button , md-filled-button , md-tonal-button , md-outlined-button , etc

API demos

Theming Guide

Sandbox demo on Glitch

Contributing Guide

Components

Quick start

1) Install

Install a component from NPM:

npm install @material/mwc-button @webcomponents/webcomponentsjs

2) Write HTML and JavaScript

Import the component's JavaScript module, use the component in your HTML, and control it with JavaScript, just like you would with a built-in element such as <button> :

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < title > My Example App </ title > < script src = "./node_modules/@webcomponents/webcomponentsjs/webcomponents-loader.js" > </ script > < link rel = "preconnect" href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com" > < link rel = "preconnect" href = "https://fonts.gstatic.com" crossorigin > < link href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:300,400,500" rel = "stylesheet" > < link href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Material+Icons&display=block" rel = "stylesheet" > </ head > < body > < mwc-button id = "myButton" label = "Click Me!" raised > </ mwc-button > < script type = "module" > import '@material/mwc-button' ; const button = document .querySelector( '#myButton' ); button.addEventListener( 'click' , () => { alert( 'You clicked!' ); }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

3) Serve

Serve your HTML with any server or build process that supports bare module specifier resolution (see next section):

npm install --save-dev @web/dev-server npx web-dev-server --node-resolve

Bare module specifiers

Material Web is published as standard JavaScript modules that use bare module specifiers. Bare module specifiers are not yet supported by browsers, so it is necessary to use a tool that transforms them to a path (for example from @material/mwc-button to ./node_modules/@material/mwc-button/mwc-button.js ).

Two great choices for tools that do this are:

During local development, use Modern Web's Web Dev Server with the --node-resolve flag.

with the flag. For your production deployment, build your application with Rollup using the rollup-plugin-node-resolve plugin.

Fonts

Most applications should include the following tags in their main HTML file to ensure that text and icons render correctly:

< link href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:300,400,500" rel = "stylesheet" > < link href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Material+Icons&display=block" rel = "stylesheet" >

Material Web defaults to using the Roboto font for text, and the Material Icons font for icons. These fonts are not automatically loaded, so it is the application's responsiblity to ensure that they are loaded.

Note that if you load the Material Icons font in a different way to the recommendation shown above, be sure to include font-display: block in your @font-face CSS rule. This prevents icons from initially displaying their raw ligature text before the font has loaded. The <link> tag recommended above automaticaly handles this setting.

Supporting older browsers

Material Web uses modern browser features that are natively supported in the latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge. IE11 and some older versions of other browsers are also supported, but they require additional build steps and polyfills.

Web Components

To support Web Components in IE11 and other older browsers, install the Web Components Polyfills:

npm install @webcomponents/webcomponentsjs

And include the webcomponents-loader.js script in your HTML, which detects when polyfills are needed and loads them automatically:

< script src = "node_modules/@webcomponents/webcomponentsjs/webcomponents-loader.js" > </ script >

Modules

To support IE11 or other older browsers that do not support JavaScript modules, you must transform JavaScript modules to classic JavaScript scripts. Rollup is a popular tool that can consume JavaScript modules and produce a number of other formats, such as AMD. Be sure to use the rollup-plugin-node-resolve plugin to resolve bare module specifiers, as mentioned above.

ES2015

If you support IE11 or other older browsers that do not support the latest version of JavaScript, you must transpile your application to ES5. Babel is a popular tool that does this. You can integrate Babel transpilation into a Rollup configuration using rollup-plugin-babel.

Contributing

Clone and setup the repo:

git clone git@github.com:material-components/material-web.git mwc cd mwc npm install npm run build

View the demos:

npm run dev http://127.0.0.1:8000/demos/

Run all tests:

npm run test

Run tests for a specific component:

npm run test -- --packages=mwc-button

Run benchmarks for a specific component:

npm run test :bench -- --package list

Advanced developer workflow: