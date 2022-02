This package is the commercial edition of the data grid component. It's part of Material-UI X, an open core extension of Material-UI, with advanced components.

Installation

Install the package in your project directory with:

// with npm npm install @material-ui/x-grid // with yarn yarn add @material-ui/x-grid

This component has two peer dependencies that you will need to install as well.

"peerDependencies" : { "@material-ui/core" : "^4.12.0 || ^5.0.0-beta.0" , "react" : "^17.0.0" },

Documentation

The documentation