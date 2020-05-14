openbase logo
@material-ui/react-transition-group

by mui
4.3.0 (see all)

An easy way to perform animations when a React component enters or leaves the DOM

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.9K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

76

Package

Dependencies

4

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
No longer maintained since react-transition-group reached feature parity. If you use Material-UI bump @material-ui/core to ^4.9.14. Otherwise use react-transition-group@^4.4.0 with the new nodeRef prop.

Readme

Warning! This fork has been deprecated. The features we needed are now part of react-transition-group@^4.4.0.

react-transition-group npm

ATTENTION! This is a fork with the sole purpose of being compatible with React's StrictMode and concurrent react. The goal is to always be a feature release ahead of the original package. Once the original package is on feature parity maintenance of this fork will be dropped.

ATTENTION! To address many issues that have come up over the years, the API in v2 and above is not backwards compatible with the original React addon (v1-stable).

For a drop-in replacement for react-addons-transition-group and react-addons-css-transition-group, use the v1 release. Documentation and code for that release are available on the v1-stable branch.

We are no longer updating the v1 codebase, please upgrade to the latest version when possible

A set of components for managing component states (including mounting and unmounting) over time, specifically designed with animation in mind.

Documentation

TypeScript

TypeScript definitions are published via DefinitelyTyped and can be installed via the following command:

npm install @types/react-transition-group

Examples

Clone the repo first:

git@github.com:mui-org/react-transition-group.git

Then run npm install (or yarn), and finally npm run storybook to start a storybook instance that you can navigate to in your browser to see the examples.

