@material-ui/pickers

by mui-org
3.3.10 (see all)

Date & Time pickers, built with ❤️ for @material-ui/core

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

791K

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

133

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Date Picker

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
Read All Reviews
mohit9905
ankit9905
jatin269

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Material-ui-pickers logo

Material-UI pickers

Accessible, customizable, delightful date & time pickers for @material-ui/core

npm package npm download codecov Bundle Size CircleCI Cypress.io tests This project is using Percy.io for visual regression testing. code style: prettier

This project is not longer supported

See #2157 for more details

Installation

Note that this package requires @material-ui/core v4. It will not work with the old v3. Please read the migration guide if you are updating from v2

// via npm
npm i @material-ui/pickers

// via yarn
yarn add @material-ui/pickers

Getting started

Here is instruction of how to get started with @material-ui/pickers.

Documentation

Check out the documentation website

Recently updated?

Changelog available here

Contributing

For information about how to contribute, see the CONTRIBUTING file.

LICENSE

The project is licensed under the terms of MIT license

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use2
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
mohit990550 Ratings59 Reviews
5 months ago
Easy to Use

Javascript does not provides any built in support for date and time. So it always becomes a headache in javascript working with date and time . This package simply takes away all the loads of working with date , time and calendar in JS . I have used it in 2 of my projects and i am very happy with its performance .

0
ankit9905102 Ratings85 Reviews
7 months ago

I have used this package in lots of my projects picking date and time and managing them was always a headache in javascript but with the help of this library it has become a cake walk for me now . It is very simple to use and explained very well in the documentation itself

0
jatin26975 Ratings84 Reviews
January 19, 2021
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Great Documentation
Performant

calendar and date picker was always a pain. it is very good to see that developers thought it should be part of material UI. now it becomes the first place to find any kind of component. date picker and calendar and also in a very highly configurable way

0
Olivier Tassinari6 Ratings0 Reviews
CEO, co-founder at @mui • studied @TelecomParis • ex @doctolib
2 months ago

