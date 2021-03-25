Accessible, customizable, delightful date & time pickers for @material-ui/core
Note that this package requires
@material-ui/core v4. It will not work with the old v3. Please read the migration guide if you are updating from v2
// via npm
npm i @material-ui/pickers
// via yarn
yarn add @material-ui/pickers
For information about how to contribute, see the CONTRIBUTING file.
The project is licensed under the terms of MIT license
Javascript does not provides any built in support for date and time. So it always becomes a headache in javascript working with date and time . This package simply takes away all the loads of working with date , time and calendar in JS . I have used it in 2 of my projects and i am very happy with its performance .
I have used this package in lots of my projects picking date and time and managing them was always a headache in javascript but with the help of this library it has become a cake walk for me now . It is very simple to use and explained very well in the documentation itself
calendar and date picker was always a pain. it is very good to see that developers thought it should be part of material UI. now it becomes the first place to find any kind of component. date picker and calendar and also in a very highly configurable way