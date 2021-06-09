@material-tailwind is an easy to use components library for Tailwind CSS and Material Design. It features multiple React components, all written with Tailwind CSS classes and Material Design guidelines. Coming soon components for VueJS, Angular and many more. Add this repository to your watch list to get the latest news, or join our newsletter community: https://material-tailwind.com/.
npm i -E @material-tailwind/react
yarn add @material-tailwind/react -E
Import the
tailwind.css into your
app.js file. Make sure to import the
tailwind.css style sheet after all other style sheets.
import "@material-tailwind/react/tailwind.css";
Add a link for the material icons fonts inside the head of your project, so to use the material icons with material tailwind components. You can also use font awesome font family for the project just add a link for it inside the head of your project.
// Material Icons Link
<link
href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons"
rel="stylesheet"
/>
// Font Awesome Link
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/5.15.2/css/all.min.css"
integrity="sha512-HK5fgLBL+xu6dm/Ii3z4xhlSUyZgTT9tuc/hSrtw6uzJOvgRr2a9jyxxT1ely+B+xFAmJKVSTbpM/CuL7qxO8w=="
crossOrigin="anonymous"
/>
After you have installed
@material-tailwind into your project, you can import and use our components like so:
import React from "react";
import Button from "@material-tailwind/react/Button";
export default function Example() {
return (
<Button
color="lightBlue"
ripple="light"
>
Button
</Button>
)
}
At present, we officially aim to support the last two versions of the following browsers:
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Edge
|Safari
|Opera
We use GitHub Issues as the official bug tracker for the @material-tailwind. Here are some advices for our users that want to report an issue:
Copyright 2021 Creative Tim
Licensed under MIT
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CreativeTim
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CreativeTim
Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/creativetim