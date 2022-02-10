@material-table/core a fork of mbrn/material-table Please review our [roadmap](https://github.com/material-table-core/core/wiki/Roadmap)! 💾 [Installation](https://material-table-core.com/docs/#installation) 🎉 [Usage](https://material-table-core.com/docs/#basic-usage) ✅ [Why does this repo exist?](https://material-table-core.com/docs/about) 🚧 [Documentation](https://material-table-core.com/docs) ⚙️ [Demos](https://material-table-core.com/demos) Please review our [roadmap](https://github.com/material-table-core/core/wiki/Roadmap)! 💾 [Installation](https://material-table-core.com/docs/#installation) 🎉 [Usage](https://material-table-core.com/docs/#basic-usage) ✅ [Why does this repo exist?](https://material-table-core.com/docs/about) 🚧 [Documentation](https://material-table-core.com/docs) ⚙️ [Demos](https://material-table-core.com/demos)

We are now able to be sponsored via Github Sponsors! So if you want to help us maintain this package, everything is appreciated.

Contributing

Thanks for taking interest in contributing! 🚀 In being a community based repository, we wouldn't be here without you!

Urgent items include: