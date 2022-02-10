openbase logo
@material-table/core

by material-table-core
4.3.11 (see all)

Datatable for React based on material-ui's table with additional features. Support us at https://opencollective.com/material-table-core

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37K

GitHub Stars

209

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

260

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Material UI Table

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/5
Read All Reviews
lepusarcticus

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

@material-table/core

a fork of mbrn/material-table

Discord

Please review our [roadmap](https://github.com/material-table-core/core/wiki/Roadmap)! 💾 [Installation](https://material-table-core.com/docs/#installation) 🎉 [Usage](https://material-table-core.com/docs/#basic-usage) ✅ [Why does this repo exist?](https://material-table-core.com/docs/about) 🚧 [Documentation](https://material-table-core.com/docs) ⚙️ [Demos](https://material-table-core.com/demos)

Sponsoring

We are now able to be sponsored via Github Sponsors! So if you want to help us maintain this package, everything is appreciated.

Contributing

Thanks for taking interest in contributing! 🚀 In being a community based repository, we wouldn't be here without you!

Urgent items include:

Earlier also I have told that material table is good and this time also the developers of the same brought the new version of the material table that is material-table/core. This supports Material-UI version 5 and so, now you don't have to use the old MUI package as a dependency and be bored of the old stuff. Use the new MUI v5 and new material table core for better styling more advanced props and moreover the docs for the same are better than before.

0

Alternatives

md
mui-datatablesDatatables for React using Material-UI - https://www.material-ui-datatables.com
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
55K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
mt
material-tableDatatable for React based on material-ui's table with additional features
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
129K
User Rating
4.1/ 5
11
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Buggy
3Great Documentation
dg
@material-ui/data-gridThe community edition of the data grid component (Material-UI X).
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
103K
xg
@material-ui/x-gridThe commercial edition of the data grid component (Material-UI X).
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11K
mvt
mui-virtualized-tableVirtualized Material-UI table
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
232
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

