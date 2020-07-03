openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mde

@material-extended/mde

by Joe
3.0.3 (see all)

Angular CDK Popover, no default style, examples using @angular/material

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.7K

GitHub Stars

195

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Component Library

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Angular Popover

npm version Build Status Conventional Commits Join the chat at https://gitter.im/material-extended/mde FOSSA Status

Popover Demo | StackBlitz Template

Project status

Angular Popover is production ready.

This was originally created as an example for a @angular/material issue feature request. Issue can be found at angular/material2#2691

If you'd like to contribute please create an issue or pull request.

Examples

Material theme picker

Material theme picker

Standard popover

image

image

Google+ style popover

image

Installation

Install npm package using:

yarn add @material-extended/mde or npm install @material-extended/mde

Install required packages @angular/cdk

yarn add @angular/cdk or npm install @angular/cdk

Initial setup

The CDK overlays depend on a small set of structural styles to work correctly. If you're using Angular Material, these styles have been included together with the theme, otherwise if you're using the CDK on its own, you'll have to include the styles yourself. You can do so by importing the prebuilt styles in your global stylesheet:

@import '~@angular/cdk/overlay-prebuilt.css';

Import module

app.module.ts

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';


import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { MdePopoverModule } from '@material-extended/mde';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    MdePopoverModule
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

Todo

  1. A design document needs creating to finalise requirements and API specifications. Once a document is created the component can be refactored and released as beta for testing.
  2. Refactor now that @angular/cdk is released.

Available features

FeatureNotesDocs
popoverIn-progress (popover demo)Docs

Issues

Please report bugs and issues here.

License

MIT © Joe Jordan Brown

Angular Popover by UIXD

FOSSA Status

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
JoeLondon, England1 Rating0 Reviews
July 3, 2020
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Alternatives

@angular/materialComponent infrastructure and Material Design components for Angular
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
87
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
20Easy to Use
12Performant
igniteui-angularA complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
primengThe Most Complete Angular UI Component Library
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
282K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
17
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
7Highly Customizable
ngx-bootstrapFast and reliable Bootstrap widgets in Angular (supports Ivy engine)
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
281K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
14
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
@ng-bootstrap/ng-bootstrapAngular powered Bootstrap
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
401K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Performant
ng-zorro-antdAngular UI Component Library based on Ant Design
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
54K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Performant
See 28 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial