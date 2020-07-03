Angular Popover

Project status

Angular Popover is production ready.

This was originally created as an example for a @angular/material issue feature request. Issue can be found at angular/material2#2691

If you'd like to contribute please create an issue or pull request.

Examples

Material theme picker

Standard popover

Google+ style popover

Installation

Install npm package using:

yarn add @material-extended/mde or npm install @material-extended/mde

Install required packages @angular/cdk

yarn add @angular/cdk or npm install @angular/cdk

Initial setup

The CDK overlays depend on a small set of structural styles to work correctly. If you're using Angular Material, these styles have been included together with the theme, otherwise if you're using the CDK on its own, you'll have to include the styles yourself. You can do so by importing the prebuilt styles in your global stylesheet:

@import '~@angular/cdk/overlay-prebuilt.css';

Import module

app.module.ts

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { MdePopoverModule } from '@material-extended/mde' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, MdePopoverModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Todo

A design document needs creating to finalise requirements and API specifications. Once a document is created the component can be refactored and released as beta for testing. Refactor now that @angular/cdk is released.

Available features

Feature Notes Docs popover In-progress (popover demo) Docs

Issues

Please report bugs and issues here.

License

MIT © Joe Jordan Brown

