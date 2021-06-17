react-katex

Display math expressions with KaTeX and React. Examples (based on the https://github.com/talyssonoc/react-katex)

(the readme and the demo are "forked" from https://github.com/talyssonoc/react-katex)

Comparison with react-katex : https://github.com/talyssonoc/react-katex/issues/49.

Installation

$ npm install katex @matejmazur/react-katex $ yarn add katex @matejmazur/react-katex

Usage

import 'katex/dist/katex.min.css' ; import TeX from '@matejmazur/react-katex' ;

Inline math

Display math in the middle of the text.

ReactDOM.render( < TeX math = "\int_0^\infty x^2 dx" /> , document.getElementById('math') ); // or ReactDOM.render( < TeX > \int_0^\infty x^2 dx </ TeX > , document.getElementById('math') );

It will be rendered like this:

Block math

Display math in a separated block, with larger font and symbols.

ReactDOM.render( < TeX math = "\int_0^\infty x^2 dx" block /> , document.getElementById('math') ); // or ReactDOM.render( < TeX block > \int_0^\infty x^2 dx </ TeX > , document.getElementById('math') );

It will be rendered like this:

Note:

Don't forget to import KaTeX CSS file.

import 'katex/dist/katex.min.css' ;

Error handling

Default error message

By default the error rendering is handled by KaTeX. You can optionally pass errorColor (defaults to #cc0000 ) as a prop:

ReactDOM.render( < TeX math = { '\\ int_0 ^\\ infty x ^ 2 dx \\ inta '} errorColor = { '# cc0000 '} /> , document.getElementById('math') );

This will be rendered like so:

Custom error message

It's possible to handle parse errors using the prop renderError . This prop must be a function that receives the error object and returns what should be rendered when parsing fails:

ReactDOM.render( < TeX math = "\\int_{" renderError = {(error) => { return < b > Fail: {error.name} </ b > ; }} />, document.getElementById('math') ); // The code above will render ' < b > Fail: ParseError </ b > ' because it's the value returned from `renderError`.

This will render <b>Fail: ParseError</b> :

Custom wrapper component

You can change the wrapper component (block math uses div and inline uses span ) by whatever you want via props.as attribute.

ReactDOM.render( < TeX math = "y = x^2" as = "figcaption" /> , document.getElementById('math') );

Escaping expressions

In addition to using the math property, you can also quote as a child allowing the use of { } in your expression.

ReactDOM.render( < TeX > {'\\frac{\\text{m}}{\\text{s}^2}'} </ TeX > , document .getElementById( 'math' ) );

Or Multiline

ReactDOM.render( < TeX > {`\\frac{\\text{m}} {\\text{s}^2}`} </ TeX > , document .getElementById( 'math' ) );

However, it can be annoying to escape backslashes. This can be circumvented with the String.raw tag on a template literal when using ES6.

ReactDOM.render( < TeX > {String.raw`\frac{\text{m}}{\text{s}^2}`} </ TeX > , document .getElementById( 'math' ) );

Backticks must be escaped with a backslash but would be passed to KaTeX as \`. A tag can be created to replace \` with `

const latex = ( ...a ) => String .raw(...a).replace( '\\`' , '`' ); ReactDOM.render( < TeX > {latex`\``} </ TeX > , document .getElementById( 'math' ));

You can even do variable substitution

const top = 'm' ; const bottom = 's' ; ReactDOM.render( < TeX > {String.raw`\frac{\text{${top}}}{\text{${bottom}}^2}`} </ TeX > , document .getElementById( 'math' ) );

Configuring KaTeX

You can change directly all KaTeX options via props.settings :

Example of adding a custom macro:

ReactDOM.render( < TeX settings = {{ macros: { '*' : '\\ cdot ' } }}> y = k * x + c </ TeX > );

Result: