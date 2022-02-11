The example application is on GitHub Pages!

The datetimepicker was initially taken from Promact/md2 and modified to use @angular/material . We have also added theming support.

Like the @angular/material datepicker it contains a native-datetime-adapter as well as a moment-datetime-adapter .

Contents

Usage

Installation

Install:

npm install --save @mat-datetimepicker/core

And for the moment adapter:

npm install --save @angular/material-moment-adapter mat-datetimepicker/moment

Setup

Basically the same way the @angular/material datepicker is configured and imported.

imports: [ ...MatDatepickerModule, MatMomentDatetimeModule, MatDatetimepickerModule, ];

@see src/app/app.module.ts

Using the component

< form [ formGroup ]= "group" > < mat-form-field > < mat-placeholder > Start DateTime </ mat-placeholder > < mat-datetimepicker-toggle [ for ]= "datetimePicker" matSuffix > </ mat-datetimepicker-toggle > < mat-datetimepicker # datetimePicker type = "datetime" openOnFocus = "true" timeInterval = "5" > </ mat-datetimepicker > < input matInput formControlName = "start" [ matDatetimepicker ]= "datetimePicker" required autocomplete = "false" /> </ mat-form-field > </ form >

In order to change the default input/output formats, a custom instance of MAT_DATETIME_FORMATS needs to be provided in the global configuration.

Input/output formats can be changed separately for the existing datetime picker types date , month , datetime and time .

Accessibility

You can use the following properties to provide values for ARIA- attributes:

Property Description Default ariaNextMonthLabel aria-label for the Next button in the month mode "Next month" ariaPrevMonthLabel aria-label for the Previous button in the month mode "Previous month" ariaNextYearLabel aria-label for the Next button in the year mode "Next year" ariaPrevYearLabel aria-label for the Previous button in the year mode "Previous year"

The component supports property bindings or pipes with the aria- values.

Native

Parsing does not work with the native adapter because the Intl.DateTimeFormat API does not provide that feature.

providers: [ { provide: MAT_DATETIME_FORMATS, useValue: { parse: {}, display: { dateInput: { year: 'numeric' , month: '2-digit' , day: '2-digit' , }, monthInput: { month: 'long' , }, datetimeInput: { year: 'numeric' , month: '2-digit' , day: '2-digit' , hour: '2-digit' , minute: '2-digit' , }, timeInput: { hour: '2-digit' , minute: '2-digit' , }, monthYearLabel: { year: 'numeric' , month: 'short' , }, dateA11yLabel: { year: 'numeric' , month: 'long' , day: 'numeric' , }, monthYearA11yLabel: { year: 'numeric' , month: 'long' , }, popupHeaderDateLabel: { weekday: 'short' , month: 'short' , day: '2-digit' , }, }, }, }, ];

@see defaults in native-datetime-formats.ts \ @see Intl.DateTimeFormat API documentation

Moment

providers: [ { provide: MAT_DATETIME_FORMATS, useValue: { parse: { dateInput: 'L' , monthInput: 'MMMM' , timeInput: 'LT' , datetimeInput: 'L LT' , }, display: { dateInput: 'L' , monthInput: 'MMMM' , datetimeInput: 'L LT' , timeInput: 'LT' , monthYearLabel: 'MMM YYYY' , dateA11yLabel: 'LL' , monthYearA11yLabel: 'MMMM YYYY' , popupHeaderDateLabel: 'ddd, DD MMM' , }, }, }, ];

@see defaults in moment-datetime-formats.ts \ @see moment.js documentation

Theming

@ import '~@mat-datetimepicker/core/datetimepicker/datetimepicker-theme.scss' ; @ include mat-datetimepicker-theme( $theme );

@see src/styles.scss

Development

Run npm install in order to install all required dependencies and initialize the Git hooks. Further instructions are available in the DEVELOPMENT.md .

Make sure you read at least the "Committing" section before committing anything.