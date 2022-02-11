openbase logo
cor

@mat-datetimepicker/core

by Peter Leibiger
7.0.1 (see all)

Material datetimepicker for @angular/material

10.9K

GitHub Stars

127

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
rushabh10101
Techguy404

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

Material Datetimepicker for @angular/material

The example application is on GitHub Pages!

Build Latest Stable Version License NPM Downloads

The datetimepicker was initially taken from Promact/md2 and modified to use @angular/material. We have also added theming support.

Like the @angular/material datepicker it contains a native-datetime-adapter as well as a moment-datetime-adapter .

Contents

Usage

Installation

Install:

npm install --save @mat-datetimepicker/core

And for the moment adapter:

npm install --save @angular/material-moment-adapter mat-datetimepicker/moment

Setup

Basically the same way the @angular/material datepicker is configured and imported.

imports: [
  ...MatDatepickerModule,
  // use this if you want to use native javascript dates and INTL API if available
  // MatNativeDatetimeModule,
  MatMomentDatetimeModule,
  MatDatetimepickerModule,
];

@see src/app/app.module.ts

Using the component

<form [formGroup]="group">
  <mat-form-field>
    <mat-placeholder>Start DateTime</mat-placeholder>
    <mat-datetimepicker-toggle
      [for]="datetimePicker"
      matSuffix
    ></mat-datetimepicker-toggle>
    <mat-datetimepicker
      #datetimePicker
      type="datetime"
      openOnFocus="true"
      timeInterval="5"
    >
    </mat-datetimepicker>
    <input
      matInput
      formControlName="start"
      [matDatetimepicker]="datetimePicker"
      required
      autocomplete="false"
    />
  </mat-form-field>
</form>

Date formatting

In order to change the default input/output formats, a custom instance of MAT_DATETIME_FORMATS needs to be provided in the global configuration.

Input/output formats can be changed separately for the existing datetime picker types date, month , datetimeand time.

Accessibility

You can use the following properties to provide values for ARIA- attributes:

PropertyDescriptionDefault
ariaNextMonthLabelaria-label for the Next button in the month mode"Next month"
ariaPrevMonthLabelaria-label for the Previous button in the month mode"Previous month"
ariaNextYearLabelaria-label for the Next button in the year mode"Next year"
ariaPrevYearLabelaria-label for the Previous button in the year mode"Previous year"

The component supports property bindings or pipes with the aria- values.

Native

Parsing does not work with the native adapter because the Intl.DateTimeFormat API does not provide that feature.

providers: [
  {
    provide: MAT_DATETIME_FORMATS,
    useValue: {
      parse: {},
      display: {
        dateInput: {
          year: 'numeric',
          month: '2-digit',
          day: '2-digit',
        },
        monthInput: {
          month: 'long',
        },
        datetimeInput: {
          year: 'numeric',
          month: '2-digit',
          day: '2-digit',
          hour: '2-digit',
          minute: '2-digit',
        },
        timeInput: {
          hour: '2-digit',
          minute: '2-digit',
        },
        monthYearLabel: {
          year: 'numeric',
          month: 'short',
        },
        dateA11yLabel: {
          year: 'numeric',
          month: 'long',
          day: 'numeric',
        },
        monthYearA11yLabel: {
          year: 'numeric',
          month: 'long',
        },
        popupHeaderDateLabel: {
          weekday: 'short',
          month: 'short',
          day: '2-digit',
        },
      },
    },
  },
];

@see defaults in native-datetime-formats.ts \ @see Intl.DateTimeFormat API documentation

Moment

providers: [
  {
    provide: MAT_DATETIME_FORMATS,
    useValue: {
      parse: {
        dateInput: 'L',
        monthInput: 'MMMM',
        timeInput: 'LT',
        datetimeInput: 'L LT',
      },
      display: {
        dateInput: 'L',
        monthInput: 'MMMM',
        datetimeInput: 'L LT',
        timeInput: 'LT',
        monthYearLabel: 'MMM YYYY',
        dateA11yLabel: 'LL',
        monthYearA11yLabel: 'MMMM YYYY',
        popupHeaderDateLabel: 'ddd, DD MMM',
      },
    },
  },
];

@see defaults in moment-datetime-formats.ts \ @see moment.js documentation

Theming

@import '~@mat-datetimepicker/core/datetimepicker/datetimepicker-theme.scss';

// Using the $theme variable from the pre-built theme you can call the theming function
@include mat-datetimepicker-theme($theme);

@see src/styles.scss

Development

Run npm install in order to install all required dependencies and initialize the Git hooks. Further instructions are available in the DEVELOPMENT.md.

Make sure you read at least the "Committing" section before committing anything.

100
rushabh1010155 Ratings0 Reviews
8 months ago

Its a great help by material as it helped me to develop a good looking date time picker which actually helped to enhance the User inter-phase one who add date-time picker is usually less worried as we just have to add a line and its easy to implement as it comes with good documentation and responsive maintainers and easy to use and easy update in your working project.

1
whysorush
Techguy40436 Ratings0 Reviews
8 months ago
Great Documentation

Working with material brings a great relief as it have one line code feature where less code is required and more features we could as a part of outcome on the web page same with date time picker which is easy to implement and less maintenance. and works fine with the typescripts command.

0

