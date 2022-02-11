The example application is on GitHub Pages!
The datetimepicker was initially taken from
Promact/md2 and modified to
use
@angular/material. We have also added theming support.
Like the
@angular/material
datepicker it contains a
native-datetime-adapter as well as a
moment-datetime-adapter
.
Install:
npm install --save @mat-datetimepicker/core
And for the moment adapter:
npm install --save @angular/material-moment-adapter mat-datetimepicker/moment
Basically the same way the
@angular/material datepicker is configured and imported.
imports: [
...MatDatepickerModule,
// use this if you want to use native javascript dates and INTL API if available
// MatNativeDatetimeModule,
MatMomentDatetimeModule,
MatDatetimepickerModule,
];
<form [formGroup]="group">
<mat-form-field>
<mat-placeholder>Start DateTime</mat-placeholder>
<mat-datetimepicker-toggle
[for]="datetimePicker"
matSuffix
></mat-datetimepicker-toggle>
<mat-datetimepicker
#datetimePicker
type="datetime"
openOnFocus="true"
timeInterval="5"
>
</mat-datetimepicker>
<input
matInput
formControlName="start"
[matDatetimepicker]="datetimePicker"
required
autocomplete="false"
/>
</mat-form-field>
</form>
In order to change the default input/output formats, a custom instance of
MAT_DATETIME_FORMATS needs to be provided in
the global configuration.
Input/output formats can be changed separately for the existing datetime picker types
date,
month ,
datetimeand
time.
You can use the following properties to provide values for ARIA- attributes:
|Property
|Description
|Default
|ariaNextMonthLabel
aria-label for the
Next button in the
month mode
|"Next month"
|ariaPrevMonthLabel
aria-label for the
Previous button in the
month mode
|"Previous month"
|ariaNextYearLabel
aria-label for the
Next button in the
year mode
|"Next year"
|ariaPrevYearLabel
aria-label for the
Previous button in the
year mode
|"Previous year"
The component supports property bindings or pipes with the aria- values.
Parsing does not work with the native adapter because the Intl.DateTimeFormat API does not provide that feature.
providers: [
{
provide: MAT_DATETIME_FORMATS,
useValue: {
parse: {},
display: {
dateInput: {
year: 'numeric',
month: '2-digit',
day: '2-digit',
},
monthInput: {
month: 'long',
},
datetimeInput: {
year: 'numeric',
month: '2-digit',
day: '2-digit',
hour: '2-digit',
minute: '2-digit',
},
timeInput: {
hour: '2-digit',
minute: '2-digit',
},
monthYearLabel: {
year: 'numeric',
month: 'short',
},
dateA11yLabel: {
year: 'numeric',
month: 'long',
day: 'numeric',
},
monthYearA11yLabel: {
year: 'numeric',
month: 'long',
},
popupHeaderDateLabel: {
weekday: 'short',
month: 'short',
day: '2-digit',
},
},
},
},
];
@see defaults in
native-datetime-formats.ts \
@see Intl.DateTimeFormat
API documentation
providers: [
{
provide: MAT_DATETIME_FORMATS,
useValue: {
parse: {
dateInput: 'L',
monthInput: 'MMMM',
timeInput: 'LT',
datetimeInput: 'L LT',
},
display: {
dateInput: 'L',
monthInput: 'MMMM',
datetimeInput: 'L LT',
timeInput: 'LT',
monthYearLabel: 'MMM YYYY',
dateA11yLabel: 'LL',
monthYearA11yLabel: 'MMMM YYYY',
popupHeaderDateLabel: 'ddd, DD MMM',
},
},
},
];
@see defaults in
moment-datetime-formats.ts \
@see moment.js documentation
@import '~@mat-datetimepicker/core/datetimepicker/datetimepicker-theme.scss';
// Using the $theme variable from the pre-built theme you can call the theming function
@include mat-datetimepicker-theme($theme);
@see src/styles.scss
Run
npm install in order to install all required dependencies and initialize the Git hooks. Further instructions are
available in the
DEVELOPMENT.md.
Make sure you read at least the "Committing" section before committing anything.
