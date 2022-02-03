Mayflower

Mayflower is the enterprise design system for the state government of Massachusetts.

Core Documentation: The official documentation of Mayflower design system, live at mayflower.digital.mass.gov/core

Experimental component libraries: component libraries created by Massachusetts Digital Service to build sites like Mass.gov, Search.mass.gov, and Massachusetts budget sites. Mayflower Patternlab Mayflower React



License

This project is licensed under the is licensed under the GNU General Public License v2.0 - see the LICENSE.txt file for details.

Monorepo Package Management

This monorepo is managed using Rush and PNPM.

Getting Started on Development

To get started, install rush globally by running the following command:

npm install -g @ microsoft / rush

Once installed, run rush install . This will install pnpm and each package's dependencies on disk and symlink together all local packages that depend on one another.

To start developing mayflower react:

rush start:react

To start developing mayflower patternlab:

rush start:patternlab

To start developing mayflower site:

cd packages/react && rushx build (build local @massds/mayflower-react)

(build local @massds/mayflower-react) rush start:site

Monorepo Structure

All uses of npm or yarn have been replaced by rushx . rushx uses pnpm run behind the scenes to execute scripts within a package. For the moment, the following are defined as packages for the mayflower monorepo:

Mayflower Core (located under packages/core/ )

) Mayflower Assets (located under packages/assets/ )

) Mayflower React (located under packages/react/ )

) Mayflower Patternlab (located under packages/patternlab/ )

) Mayflower Homepage (located under packages/site/ )

├── docs ├── packages | ├── core * | ├── assets * | | ├── scss | | └── static | | ├── fonts | | └── images | ├── patternlab | | └── styleguide * | ├── react * | └── site *

Each packages' dependencies from npm are installed using Rush's cli tools. When using rush install , rush will use pnpm install behind the scenes within each package's directories. Each dependency is actually installed in a directory (.pnpm) located in your home directory and hardlinked to within Rush's internal temporary store at common/temp/ . Each dependency of a package located under <package-name>/node_modules/ is actually a hard symlink to rush's own temporary store at common/temp/ .

Rush configuration is stored in the root directory as rush.json .

Each package also no longer uses package-lock.json or yarn.lock. Instead, a single pnpm-lock.yaml file is made under common/temp/ which is created/updated when running rush commands.

Rush also either symlinks (by default) or local installs a copy of every package that uses one another from the monorepo. An example of this is Mayflower React. Mayflower React depends on Mayflower Assets, so under Mayflower React's node_modules/ there is a symlink that points directly to the location of Mayflower Assets on disk instead of the rush temporary store under common/temp/ .

Useful Commands

rush install - Use this to install dependencies for all packages.

- Use this to install dependencies for all packages. rush update - Use this after updating rush/pnpm configurations.

- Use this after updating rush/pnpm configurations. rush build - Use this to make production builds for all packages.

- Use this to make production builds for all packages. rush add - Use this to add a new dependency to a package. To add a dependency for a package, cd into the specific package directory and run rush add --package "example@^1.2.3"

- Use this to add a new dependency to a package.

For more rush commands, see the rush command documentation.

Other Commands

When needing to run other commands for a package (such as starting up development mode), use rushx instead of npm or yarn in the package directory. For example, to run development mode for react, instead of using npm run start , move to the packages/react/ direction and use rushx start .

Custom Commands

Custom commands for rush are defined within common/config/rush/command-line.json . The following custom commands exist:

rush start:core - Starts storybook in development mode for Mayflower Core.

- Starts storybook in development mode for Mayflower Core. rush start:react - Starts storybook in development mode for Mayflower React.

- Starts storybook in development mode for Mayflower React. rush start:patternlab - Starts patternlab in development mode for Mayflower Artifacts

- Starts patternlab in development mode for Mayflower Artifacts rush start:site - Starts gatsby in development mode for packages/site .

For more information on custom commands see the Rush custom commands documentation.

Continuous Integration using CircleCI

By default, each push to a remote branch will trigger build and tests for React Storybook and Patternlab, deploy the Patternlab site build bundle to S3, as well as run the distribution build for the mayflower-tokens package in the assets folder. For efficiency purposes, we allow CircleCI to bypass certain jobs based on the prefix of the branch name. Please only use these prefixes for the following scenarios: