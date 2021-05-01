Masala Parser is inspired by the paper titled: Direct Style Monadic Parser Combinators For The Real World.
Masala Parser is a Javascript implementation of the Haskell Parsec. It is plain Javascript that works in the browser, is tested with more than 450 unit tests, covering 100% of code lines.
Masala Parser keywords are simplicity, variations and maintainability. You won't need theoretical bases on languages for extraction or validation use cases.
Masala Parser has relatively good performances, however, Javascript is obviously not the fastest machine.
With Node Js or modern build
npm install -S @masala/parser
Or in the browser
<script src="masala-parser.min.js"/>
const helloParser = C.string('hello');
const white = C.char(' ');
const worldParser = C.string('world');
const combinator = helloParser.then(white.rep()).then(worldParser);
// N: Number Bundle, C: Chars Bundle
const {Streams, N, C}= require('@masala/parser');
const stream = Stream.ofString('|4.6|');
const floorCombinator = C.char('|').drop()
.then(N.number()) // we have ['|', 4.6], we drop '|'
.then(C.char('|').drop()) // we have [4.6, '|'], we keep [4.6]
.single() // we had [4.6], now just 4.6
.map(x =>Math.floor(x));
// The parser parses a stream of characters
const parsing = floorCombinator.parse(stream);
assertEquals( 4, parsing.value, 'Floor parsing');
According to Wikipedia "in functional programming, a parser combinator is a higher-order function that accepts several parsers as input and returns a new parser as its output."
Let's say we have a document :
The James Bond series, by writer Ian Fleming, focuses on a fictional British Secret Service agent created in 1953, who featured him in twelve novels and two short-story collections. Since Fleming's death in 1964, eight other authors have written authorised Bond novels or novelizations: Kingsley Amis, Christopher Wood, John Gardner, Raymond Benson, Sebastian Faulks, Jeffery Deaver, William Boyd and Anthony Horowitz.
The parser could fetch every name, ie two consecutive words starting with uppercase. The parser will read through the document and aggregate a Response, which contains a value and the current offset in the text.
This value will evolve when the parser will meet new characters,
but also with some function calls, such as the
map() function.
By definition, a Parser takes text as an input, and the Response is a structure that represents your problem.
After parsing, there are two subtypes of
Response:
Accept when it found something.
Reject if it could not.
let response = C.char('a').rep().parse(Streams.ofString('aaaa'));
assertEquals(response.value.join(''), 'aaaa' );
assertEquals(response.offset, 4 );
assertTrue(response.isAccepted());
assertTrue(response.isConsumed());
// Partially accepted
response = C.char('a').rep().parse(Streams.ofString('aabb'));
assertEquals(response.value.join(''), 'aa' );
assertEquals(response.offset, 2 );
assertTrue(response.isAccepted());
assertFalse(response.isConsumed());
Like a language, the parser is built then executed. With Masala, we build using other parsers.
const helloParser = C.string('hello');
const white = C.char(' ');
const worldParser = C.char('world');
const combinator = helloParser.then(white.rep()).then(worldParser);
There is a compiling time when you combine your parser, and an execution time when the parser
runs its
parse(stream) function. You will have the
Response after parsing.
So after building, the parser is executed against a stream of token. For simplicity, we will use a stream of characters, which is a text :)
The goal is to check that we have Hello 'someone', then to grab that name
// Plain old javascript
const {Streams, C}= require('@masala/parser');
var helloParser = C.string("Hello")
.then(C.char(' ').rep())
.then(C.letters()) // succession of A-Za-z letters
.last(); // keeping previous letters
var value = helloParser.val("Hello Gandhi"); // val(x) is a shortcut for parse(Stream.ofString(x)).value;
assertEquals('Gandhi', value);
Let's use a real example. We combine many functions that return a new Parser. And each new Parser is a combination of Parsers given by the standard bundles or previous functions.
import {Streams, N,C, F} from '@masala/parser';
const blanks = ()=>C.char(' ').optrep();
function operator(symbol) {
return blanks().drop()
.then(C.char(symbol)) // '+' or '*'
.then(blanks().drop())
.single();
}
function sum() {
return N.integer()
.then(operator('+').drop())
.then(N.integer()) // then(x) creates a tuple - here, one value was dropped
.map(tuple => tuple.at(0) + tuple.at(1));
}
function multiplication() {
return N.integer()
.then(operator('*').drop())
.then(N.integer())
.array() // we can have access to the value of the tuple
.map( ([left,right])=> left * right); // more modern js
}
function scalar() {
return N.integer();
}
function combinator() {
return F.try(sum())
.or(F.try(multiplication())) // or() will often work with try()
.or(scalar());
}
function parseOperation(line) {
return combinator().parse(Streams.ofString(line));
}
assertEquals(4, parseOperation('2 +2').value, 'sum: ');
assertEquals(6, parseOperation('2 * 3').value, 'multiplication: ');
assertEquals(8, parseOperation('8').value, 'scalar: ');
A curry paste is a higher-order ingredient made from a good combination of spices.
Precedence is a technical term for priority. Using:
function combinator() {
return F.try(sum())
.or(F.try(multiplication())) // or() will often work with try()
.or(scalar());
}
console.info('sum: ',parseOperation('2+2').value);
We will give priority to sum, then multiplication, then scalar. If we had put
scalar() first, we would have first
accepted
2, then what could we do with
+2 alone ? It's not a valid sum ! Moreover
+2 and
-2 are acceptable scalars.
or() will often be used with
try(), that makes backtracking
: it saves the current offset, then tries an option. And as soon that it's not satisfied, it goes back to the original
offset and use the parser inside the
.or(P) expression.`.
Like Haskell's Parsec, Masala Parser can parse infinite look-ahead grammars but performs best on predictive (LL[1]) grammars.
Let see how with
try(), we can look a bit ahead of next characters, then go back:
F.try(sum()).or(F.try(multiplication())).or(scalar())
// try(sum()) parser in action
2 *2
..ok..ok ↑oups: go back and try multiplication. Should be OK.
Suppose we do not
try() but use
or() directly:
sum().or(multiplication()).or(scalar())
// testing sum()
2 *2
..ok..ok ↑oups: cursor is NOT going back. So now we must test '*2' ;
Is it (multiplication())? No ;
or(scalar()) ? neither
Masala-Parser (like Parsec) is a top-down parser and doesn't like Left Recursion.
However, it is a resolved problem for this kind of parsers, with a lot of documentation. You can read more on recursion with Masala, and checkout examples on our Github repository ( simple recursion, or calculous expressions ).
Here is a link for Core functions documentation.
It will explain
then(),
drop(),
map(),
rep(),
opt() and other core functions of the Parser
with code examples.
Example:
C.char('-')
.then(C.letters())
.then(C.char('-'))
// accepts '-hello-' ; value is ['-','hello','-']
// reject '-hel lo-' because space is not a letter
letter(): accept a european letter (and moves the cursor)
letters(): accepts many letters and returns a string
letterAs(symbol): accepts a european(default), ascii, or utf8 Letter. More here
lettersAs(symbol): accepts many letters and returns a string
emoji(): accept any emoji sequence. Opened Issue.
notChar(x): accept if next input is not
x
char(x): accept if next input is
x
charIn('xyz'): accept if next input is
x,
y or
z
charNotIn('xyz'): accept if next input is not
x,
y or
z
subString(length): accept any next length characters and returns the equivalent string
string(word): accept if next input is the given
word
stringIn(words): accept if next input is the given
words More here
notString(word): accept if next input is not the given
word
charLiteral(): single quoted char element in C/Java :
'a' is accepted
stringLiteral(): double quoted string element in java/json:
"hello world" is accepted
lowerCase(): accept any next lower case inputs
upperCase(): accept any next uppercase inputs
Other example:
C.string('Hello')
.then(C.char(' '))
.then(C.lowerCase().rep().join(''))
// accepts Hello johnny ; value is ['Hello', ' ', 'johnny']
// rejects Hello Johnny : J is not lowercase ; no value
number(): accept any float number, such as -2.3E+24, and returns a float
digit(): accept any single digit, and returns a number
digits(): accept many digits, and returns a number. Warning: it does not accept +- signs symbols.
integer(): accept any positive or negative integer
The flow bundle will mix ingredients together.
For example, if you have a Parser
p,
F.not(p) will accept anything
that does not satisfy
p
All of these functions will return a brand new Parser that you can combine with others.
Most important:
F.try(parser).or(otherParser): Try a parser and come back to
otherParser if failed
F.any(): Accept any character (and so moves the cursor)
F.not(parser): Accept anything that is not a parser. Often used to accept until a given stop
F.eos(): Accepted if the Parser has reached the End Of Stream
F.moveUntil(string|stopParser): Alternative for regex. Will traverse the document until the stop parser
undefined if stop is not found
F.dropTo(string|stopParser): Will traverse the document including the stop parser
Others:
F.lazy(parser, ?params): Makes a lazy evaluation. May be used for Left recursion (difficult)
F.parse(parserFunction): Create a new Parser from a function. Usually, you won't start here.
F.subStream(length): accept any next characters
F.returns(value): forces a returned value
F.error(): returns an error. Parser will never be accepted
F.satisfy(predicate): check if condition is satisfied
F.startsWith(value): create a no-op parser with initial value
