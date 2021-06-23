Wrap components in
<Variant /> and nest in
<Experiment />. A variant is chosen randomly and saved to local storage.
<Experiment name="My Example">
<Variant name="A">
<div>Version A</div>
</Variant>
<Variant name="B">
<div>Version B</div>
</Variant>
</Experiment>
Report to your analytics provider using the
emitter. Helpers are available for Mixpanel and Segment.com.
emitter.addPlayListener((experimentName, variantName) => {
mixpanel.track('Start Experiment', {
name: experimentName,
variant: variantName,
});
});
<Experiment />
<Variant />
emitter
emitter.emitWin(experimentName)
emitter.addActiveVariantListener([experimentName, ] callback)
emitter.addPlayListener([experimentName, ] callback)
emitter.addWinListener([experimentName, ] callback)
emitter.defineVariants(experimentName, variantNames [, variantWeights])
emitter.setActiveVariant(experimentName, variantName)
emitter.getActiveVariant(experimentName)
emitter.calculateActiveVariant(experimentName [, userIdentifier, defaultVariantName])
emitter.getSortedVariants(experimentName)
emitter.setCustomDistributionAlgorithm(customAlgorithm)
Subscription
experimentDebugger
mixpanelHelper
segmentHelper
react-ab-test is compatible with React
>=0.14.x
yarn add @marvelapp/react-ab-test
Try it on JSFiddle
Using useExperiment Hook
import React from 'react';
import { useExperiment, emitter } from '@marvelapp/react-ab-test';
// Hook usage pattern requires registration of experiments
emitter.defineVariants("My Example", ["A", "B"]);
const App = () => {
const { selectVariant, emitWin } = useExperiment("My Example");
const variant = selectVariant({
A: <div>Section A</div>,
B: <div>Section B</div>
});
return (
<div>
{variant}
<button onClick={emitWin}>CTA</button>
</div>
);
};
Using Experiment Component
import React from 'react';
import { Experiment, Variant, emitter } from '@marvelapp/react-ab-test';
class App extends Component {
experimentRef = React.createRef();
onButtonClick(e) {
this.experimentRef.current.win();
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<Experiment ref={this.experimentRef} name="My Example">
<Variant name="A">
<div>Section A</div>
</Variant>
<Variant name="B">
<div>Section B</div>
</Variant>
</Experiment>
<button onClick={this.onButtonClick}>Emit a win</button>
</div>
);
}
}
// Called when the experiment is displayed to the user.
emitter.addPlayListener(function(experimentName, variantName) {
console.log(`Displaying experiment ${experimentName} variant ${variantName}`);
});
// Called when a 'win' is emitted, in this case by this.experimentRef.current.win()
emitter.addWinListener(function(experimentName, variantName) {
console.log(
`Variant ${variantName} of experiment ${experimentName} was clicked`
);
});
Try it on JSFiddle
import React from 'react';
import { Experiment, Variant, emitter } from '@marvelapp/react-ab-test';
// Define variants in advance.
emitter.defineVariants('My Example', ['A', 'B', 'C']);
function Component1 = () => {
return (
<Experiment name="My Example">
<Variant name="A">
<div>Section A</div>
</Variant>
<Variant name="B">
<div>Section B</div>
</Variant>
</Experiment>
);
};
const Component2 = () => {
return (
<Experiment name="My Example">
<Variant name="A">
<div>Subsection A</div>
</Variant>
<Variant name="B">
<div>Subsection B</div>
</Variant>
<Variant name="C">
<div>Subsection C</div>
</Variant>
</Experiment>
);
};
class Component3 extends React.Component {
onButtonClick(e) {
emitter.emitWin('My Example');
}
render() {
return <button onClick={this.onButtonClick}>Emit a win</button>;
}
}
const App = () => {
return (
<div>
<Component1 />
<Component2 />
<Component3 />
</div>
);
};
// Called when the experiment is displayed to the user.
emitter.addPlayListener(function(experimentName, variantName) {
console.log(`Displaying experiment ${experimentName} variant ${variantName}`);
});
// Called when a 'win' is emitted, in this case by emitter.emitWin('My Example')
emitter.addWinListener(function(experimentName, variantName) {
console.log(
`Variant ${variantName} of experiment ${experimentName} was clicked`
);
});
Try it on JSFiddle
Use emitter.defineVariants() to optionally define the ratios by which variants are chosen.
import React from 'react';
import { Experiment, Variant, emitter } from '@marvelapp/react-ab-test';
// Define variants and weights in advance.
emitter.defineVariants('My Example', ['A', 'B', 'C'], [10, 40, 40]);
const App = () => {
return (
<div>
<Experiment name="My Example">
<Variant name="A">
<div>Section A</div>
</Variant>
<Variant name="B">
<div>Section B</div>
</Variant>
<Variant name="C">
<div>Section C</div>
</Variant>
</Experiment>
</div>
);
}
There are some scenarios where you may want the active variant of an experiment to be calculated before the experiment is rendered. To do so, use emitter.calculateActiveVariant(). Note that this method must be called after emitter.defineVariants()
import { emitter } from '@marvelapp/react-ab-test';
// Define variants in advance
emitter.defineVariants('My Example', ['A', 'B', 'C']);
emitter.calculateActiveVariant('My Example', 'userId');
// Active variant will be defined even if the experiment is not rendered
const activeVariant = emitter.getActiveVariant('My Example');
The debugger attaches a fixed-position panel to the bottom of the
<body> element that displays mounted experiments and enables the user to change active variants in real-time.
The debugger is wrapped in a conditional
if(process.env.NODE_ENV === "production") {...} and will not display on production builds using envify.
Try it on JSFiddle
import React from 'react';
import { Experiment, Variant, experimentDebugger } from '@marvelapp/react-ab-test';
experimentDebugger.enable();
const App = () => {
return (
<div>
<Experiment name="My Example">
<Variant name="A">
<div>Section A</div>
</Variant>
<Variant name="B">
<div>Section B</div>
</Variant>
</Experiment>
</div>
);
}
A
<Experiment /> with a
userIdentifier property will choose a consistent
<Variant /> suitable for server side rendering.
See
./examples/isomorphic for a working example.
The component in
Component.jsx:
var React = require('react');
var Experiment = require('react-ab-test/lib/Experiment');
var Variant = require('react-ab-test/lib/Variant');
module.exports = React.createClass({
propTypes: {
userIdentifier: React.PropTypes.string.isRequired,
},
render: function() {
return (
<div>
<Experiment
name="My Example"
userIdentifier={this.props.userIdentifier}
>
<Variant name="A">
<div>Section A</div>
</Variant>
<Variant name="B">
<div>Section B</div>
</Variant>
</Experiment>
</div>
);
},
});
We use a session ID for the
userIdentifier property in this example, although a long-lived user ID would be preferable. See
server.js:
require('babel/register')({ only: /jsx/ });
var express = require('express');
var session = require('express-session');
var React = require('react');
var ReactDOMServer = require('react-dom/server');
var Component = require('./Component.jsx');
var abEmitter = require('@marvelapp/react-ab-test/lib/emitter');
var app = express();
app.set('view engine', 'ejs');
app.use(
session({
secret: 'keyboard cat',
resave: false,
saveUninitialized: true,
})
);
app.get('/', function(req, res) {
var reactElement = React.createElement(Component, {
userIdentifier: req.sessionID,
});
var reactString = ReactDOMServer.renderToString(reactElement);
abEmitter.rewind();
res.render('template', {
sessionID: req.sessionID,
reactOutput: reactString,
});
});
app.use(express.static('www'));
app.listen(8080);
Remember to call
abEmitter.rewind() to prevent memory leaks.
An EJS template in
template.ejs:
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Isomorphic Rendering Example</title>
</head>
<script type="text/javascript">
var SESSION_ID = <%- JSON.stringify(sessionID) %>;
</script>
<body>
<div id="react-mount"><%- reactOutput %></div>
<script type="text/javascript" src="bundle.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
On the client in
app.jsx:
var React = require('react');
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
var Component = require('../Component.jsx');
var container = document.getElementById('react-mount');
ReactDOM.render(<Component userIdentifier={SESSION_ID} />, container);
Code from
./src is written in JSX and transpiled into
./lib using Babel. If your project uses Babel you may want to include files from
./src directly.
<Experiment />
Experiment container component. Children must be of type
Variant.
name - Name of the experiment.
string
"My Example"
userIdentifier - Distinct user identifier. When defined, this value is hashed to choose a variant if
defaultVariantName or a stored value is not present. Useful for server side rendering.
string
"7cf61a4521f24507936a8977e1eee2d4"
defaultVariantName - Name of the default variant. When defined, this value is used to choose a variant if a stored value is not present. This property may be useful for server side rendering but is otherwise not recommended.
string
"A"
<Variant />
Variant container component.
name - Name of the variant.
string
"A"
emitter
Event emitter responsible for coordinating and reporting usage. Extended from facebook/emitter.
emitter.emitWin(experimentName)
Emit a win event.
experimentName - Name of an experiment.
string
"My Example"
emitter.addActiveVariantListener([experimentName, ] callback)
Listen for the active variant specified by an experiment.
Subscription
experimentName - Name of an experiment. If provided, the callback will only be called for the specified experiment.
string
"My Example"
callback - Function to be called when a variant is chosen.
function
experimentName - Name of the experiment.
string
variantName - Name of the variant.
string
emitter.addPlayListener([experimentName, ] callback)
Listen for an experiment being displayed to the user. Trigged by the React componentWillMount lifecycle method.
Subscription
experimentName - Name of an experiment. If provided, the callback will only be called for the specified experiment.
string
"My Example"
callback - Function to be called when an experiment is displayed to the user.
function
experimentName - Name of the experiment.
string
variantName - Name of the variant.
string
emitter.addWinListener([experimentName, ] callback)
Listen for a successful outcome from the experiment. Trigged by the emitter.emitWin(experimentName) method.
Subscription
experimentName - Name of an experiment. If provided, the callback will only be called for the specified experiment.
string
"My Example"
callback - Function to be called when a win is emitted.
function
experimentName - Name of the experiment.
string
variantName - Name of the variant.
string
emitter.defineVariants(experimentName, variantNames [, variantWeights])
Define experiment variant names and weighting. Required when an experiment spans multiple components containing different sets of variants.
If
variantWeights are not specified variants will be chosen at equal rates.
The variants will be chosen according to the ratio of the numbers, for example variants
["A", "B", "C"] with weights
[20, 40, 40] will be chosen 20%, 40%, and 40% of the time, respectively.
experimentName - Name of the experiment.
string
"My Example"
variantNames - Array of variant names.
Array.<string>
["A", "B", "C"]
variantWeights - Array of variant weights.
Array.<number>
[20, 40, 40]
emitter.setActiveVariant(experimentName, variantName)
Set the active variant of an experiment.
experimentName - Name of the experiment.
string
"My Example"
variantName - Name of the variant.
string
"A"
emitter.getActiveVariant(experimentName)
Returns the variant name currently displayed by the experiment.
string
experimentName - Name of the experiment.
string
"My Example"
emitter.calculateActiveVariant(experimentName [, userIdentifier, defaultVariantName])
Force calculation of active variant, even if the experiment is not displayed yet.
Note: This method must be called after
emitter.defineVariants
string
experimentName - Name of the experiment.
string
"My Example"
userIdentifier - Distinct user identifier. When defined, this value is hashed to choose a variant if
defaultVariantName or a stored value is not present. Useful for server side rendering.
string
"7cf61a4521f24507936a8977e1eee2d4"
defaultVariantName - Name of the default variant. When defined, this value is used to choose a variant if a stored value is not present. This property may be useful for server side rendering but is otherwise not recommended.
string
"A"
emitter.getSortedVariants(experimentName)
Returns a sorted array of variant names associated with the experiment.
Array.<string>
experimentName - Name of the experiment.
string
"My Example"
emitter.setCustomDistributionAlgorithm(customAlgorithm)
Sets a custom function to use for calculating variants overriding the default. This can be usefull in cases when variants are expected from 3rd parties or when variants need to be in sync with other clients using ab test but different distribution algorithm.
customAlgorithm - Function for calculating variant distribution.
function
experimentName - Name of the experiment.
string
userIdentifier - User's value which is used to calculate the variant
string
defaultVariantName - Default variant passed from the experiment
string
Subscription
Returned by the emitter's add listener methods. More information available in the facebook/emitter documentation.
subscription.remove()
Removes the listener subscription and prevents future callbacks.
experimentDebugger
Debugging tool. Attaches a fixed-position panel to the bottom of the
<body> element that displays mounted experiments and enables the user to change active variants in real-time.
The debugger is wrapped in a conditional
if(process.env.NODE_ENV === "production") {...} and will not display on production builds using envify. This can be overriden by
setDebuggerAvailable
experimentDebugger.setDebuggerAvailable(isAvailable)
Overrides
process.env.NODE_ENV check, so it can be decided if the debugger is available
or not at runtime. This allow, for instance, to enable the debugger in a testing environment but not in production.
Note that you require to explicitly call to
.enable even if you forced this to be truthy.
isAvailable - Tells whether the debugger is available or not
boolean
experimentDebugger.enable()
Attaches the debugging panel to the
<body> element.
experimentDebugger.disable()
Removes the debugging panel from the
<body> element.
mixpanelHelper
Sends events to Mixpanel. Requires
window.mixpanel to be set using Mixpanel's embed snippet.
When the
<Experiment /> is mounted, the helper sends an
Experiment Play event using
mixpanel.track(...) with
Experiment and
Variant properties.
When a win is emitted the helper sends an
Experiment Win event using
mixpanel.track(...) with
Experiment and
Variant properties.
Try it on JSFiddle
import React from 'react';
import { Experiment, Variant, mixpanelHelper } from '@marvelapp/react-ab-test';
// window.mixpanel has been set by Mixpanel's embed snippet.
mixpanelHelper.enable();
class App extends React.Component {
experimentRef = React.createRef();
onButtonClick(e) {
this.experimentRef.current.win();
// mixpanelHelper sends the 'Experiment Win' event, equivalent to:
// mixpanel.track('Experiment Win', {Experiment: "My Example", Variant: "A"})
}
componentWillMount() {
// mixpanelHelper sends the 'Experiment Play' event, equivalent to:
// mixpanel.track('Experiment Play', {Experiment: "My Example", Variant: "A"})
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<Experiment ref={this.experimentRef} name="My Example">
<Variant name="A">
<div>Section A</div>
</Variant>
<Variant name="B">
<div>Section B</div>
</Variant>
</Experiment>
<button onClick={this.onButtonClick}>Emit a win</button>
</div>
);
}
}
mixpanelHelper.enable()
Add listeners to
win and
play events and report results to Mixpanel.
mixpanelHelper.disable()
Remove
win and
play listeners and stop reporting results to Mixpanel.
segmentHelper
Sends events to Segment. Requires
window.analytics to be set using Segment's embed snippet.
When the
<Experiment /> is mounted, the helper sends an
Experiment Viewed event using
segment.track(...) with
experimentName and
variationName properties.
When a win is emitted the helper sends an
Experiment Won event using
segment.track(...) with
experimentName and
variationName properties.
Try it on JSFiddle
import React from 'react';
import { Experiment, Variant, segmentHelper } from '@marvelapp/react-ab-test';
// window.analytics has been set by Segment's embed snippet.
segmentHelper.enable();
class App extends React.Component {
experimentRef = React.createRef();
onButtonClick(e) {
this.experimentRef.current.win();
// segmentHelper sends the 'Experiment Won' event, equivalent to:
// segment.track('Experiment Won', {experimentName: "My Example", variationName: "A"})
}
componentWillMount() {
// segmentHelper sends the 'Experiment Viewed' event, equivalent to:
// segment.track('Experiment Viewed, {experimentName: "My Example", variationName: "A"})
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<Experiment ref={this.experimentRef} name="My Example">
<Variant name="A">
<div>Section A</div>
</Variant>
<Variant name="B">
<div>Section B</div>
</Variant>
</Experiment>
<button onClick={this.onButtonClick}>Emit a win</button>
</div>
);
}
}
segmentHelper.enable()
Add listeners to
win and
play events and report results to Segment.
segmentHelper.disable()
Remove
win and
play listeners and stop reporting results to Segment.
Before contribuiting you need:
Then you can:
yarn build
yarn test
yarn lint
yarn test
