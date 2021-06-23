A/B Testing React Components

Wrap components in <Variant /> and nest in <Experiment /> . A variant is chosen randomly and saved to local storage.

<Experiment name= "My Example" > < Variant name = "A" > < div > Version A </ div > </ Variant > < Variant name = "B" > < div > Version B </ div > </ Variant > </ Experiment >

Report to your analytics provider using the emitter . Helpers are available for Mixpanel and Segment.com.

emitter.addPlayListener( ( experimentName, variantName ) => { mixpanel.track( 'Start Experiment' , { name : experimentName, variant : variantName, }); });

Table of Contents

Installation

react-ab-test is compatible with React >=0.14.x

yarn add @marvelapp/react-ab-test

Usage

Standalone Component

Using useExperiment Hook

import React from 'react' ; import { useExperiment, emitter } from '@marvelapp/react-ab-test' ; emitter.defineVariants( "My Example" , [ "A" , "B" ]); const App = () => { const { selectVariant, emitWin } = useExperiment( "My Example" ); const variant = selectVariant({ A : < div > Section A </ div > , B : < div > Section B </ div > }); return ( < div > {variant} < button onClick = {emitWin} > CTA </ button > </ div > ); };

Using Experiment Component

import React from 'react' ; import { Experiment, Variant, emitter } from '@marvelapp/react-ab-test' ; class App extends Component { experimentRef = React.createRef(); onButtonClick(e) { this .experimentRef.current.win(); } render() { return ( < div > < Experiment ref = {this.experimentRef} name = "My Example" > < Variant name = "A" > < div > Section A </ div > </ Variant > < Variant name = "B" > < div > Section B </ div > </ Variant > </ Experiment > < button onClick = {this.onButtonClick} > Emit a win </ button > </ div > ); } } emitter.addPlayListener( function ( experimentName, variantName ) { console .log( `Displaying experiment ${experimentName} variant ${variantName} ` ); }); emitter.addWinListener( function ( experimentName, variantName ) { console .log( `Variant ${variantName} of experiment ${experimentName} was clicked` ); });

Coordinate Multiple Components

import React from 'react' ; import { Experiment, Variant, emitter } from '@marvelapp/react-ab-test' ; emitter.defineVariants( 'My Example' , [ 'A' , 'B' , 'C' ]); function Component1 = ( ) => { return ( < Experiment name = "My Example" > < Variant name = "A" > < div > Section A </ div > </ Variant > < Variant name = "B" > < div > Section B </ div > </ Variant > </ Experiment > ); }; const Component2 = () => { return ( < Experiment name = "My Example" > < Variant name = "A" > < div > Subsection A </ div > </ Variant > < Variant name = "B" > < div > Subsection B </ div > </ Variant > < Variant name = "C" > < div > Subsection C </ div > </ Variant > </ Experiment > ); }; class Component3 extends React . Component { onButtonClick(e) { emitter.emitWin( 'My Example' ); } render() { return < button onClick = {this.onButtonClick} > Emit a win </ button > ; } } const App = () => { return ( < div > < Component1 /> < Component2 /> < Component3 /> </ div > ); }; emitter.addPlayListener( function ( experimentName, variantName ) { console .log( `Displaying experiment ${experimentName} variant ${variantName} ` ); }); emitter.addWinListener( function ( experimentName, variantName ) { console .log( `Variant ${variantName} of experiment ${experimentName} was clicked` ); });

Weighting Variants

Use emitter.defineVariants() to optionally define the ratios by which variants are chosen.

import React from 'react' ; import { Experiment, Variant, emitter } from '@marvelapp/react-ab-test' ; emitter.defineVariants( 'My Example' , [ 'A' , 'B' , 'C' ], [ 10 , 40 , 40 ]); const App = () => { return ( < div > < Experiment name = "My Example" > < Variant name = "A" > < div > Section A </ div > </ Variant > < Variant name = "B" > < div > Section B </ div > </ Variant > < Variant name = "C" > < div > Section C </ div > </ Variant > </ Experiment > </ div > ); }

Force variant calculation before rendering experiment

There are some scenarios where you may want the active variant of an experiment to be calculated before the experiment is rendered. To do so, use emitter.calculateActiveVariant(). Note that this method must be called after emitter.defineVariants()

import { emitter } from '@marvelapp/react-ab-test' ; emitter.defineVariants( 'My Example' , [ 'A' , 'B' , 'C' ]); emitter.calculateActiveVariant( 'My Example' , 'userId' ); const activeVariant = emitter.getActiveVariant( 'My Example' );

Debugging

The debugger attaches a fixed-position panel to the bottom of the <body> element that displays mounted experiments and enables the user to change active variants in real-time.

The debugger is wrapped in a conditional if(process.env.NODE_ENV === "production") {...} and will not display on production builds using envify.

import React from 'react' ; import { Experiment, Variant, experimentDebugger } from '@marvelapp/react-ab-test' ; experimentDebugger.enable(); const App = () => { return ( < div > < Experiment name = "My Example" > < Variant name = "A" > < div > Section A </ div > </ Variant > < Variant name = "B" > < div > Section B </ div > </ Variant > </ Experiment > </ div > ); }

Server Rendering

A <Experiment /> with a userIdentifier property will choose a consistent <Variant /> suitable for server side rendering.

See ./examples/isomorphic for a working example.

Example

The component in Component.jsx :

var React = require ( 'react' ); var Experiment = require ( 'react-ab-test/lib/Experiment' ); var Variant = require ( 'react-ab-test/lib/Variant' ); module .exports = React.createClass({ propTypes : { userIdentifier : React.PropTypes.string.isRequired, }, render : function ( ) { return ( < div > < Experiment name = "My Example" userIdentifier = {this.props.userIdentifier} > < Variant name = "A" > < div > Section A </ div > </ Variant > < Variant name = "B" > < div > Section B </ div > </ Variant > </ Experiment > </ div > ); }, });

We use a session ID for the userIdentifier property in this example, although a long-lived user ID would be preferable. See server.js :

require ( 'babel/register' )({ only : /jsx/ }); var express = require ( 'express' ); var session = require ( 'express-session' ); var React = require ( 'react' ); var ReactDOMServer = require ( 'react-dom/server' ); var Component = require ( './Component.jsx' ); var abEmitter = require ( '@marvelapp/react-ab-test/lib/emitter' ); var app = express(); app.set( 'view engine' , 'ejs' ); app.use( session({ secret : 'keyboard cat' , resave : false , saveUninitialized : true , }) ); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { var reactElement = React.createElement(Component, { userIdentifier : req.sessionID, }); var reactString = ReactDOMServer.renderToString(reactElement); abEmitter.rewind(); res.render( 'template' , { sessionID : req.sessionID, reactOutput : reactString, }); }); app.use(express.static( 'www' )); app.listen( 8080 );

Remember to call abEmitter.rewind() to prevent memory leaks.

An EJS template in template.ejs :

< html > < head > < title > Isomorphic Rendering Example </ title > </ head > < script type = "text/javascript" > var SESSION_ID = < %- JSON.stringify ( sessionID ) %> ; </ script > < body > < div id = "react-mount" > < %- reactOutput %> </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "bundle.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

On the client in app.jsx :

var React = require ( 'react' ); var ReactDOM = require ( 'react-dom' ); var Component = require ( '../Component.jsx' ); var container = document .getElementById( 'react-mount' ); ReactDOM.render( < Component userIdentifier = {SESSION_ID} /> , container);

With Babel

Code from ./src is written in JSX and transpiled into ./lib using Babel. If your project uses Babel you may want to include files from ./src directly.

Alternative Libraries

Resources for A/B Testing with React

API Reference

Experiment container component. Children must be of type Variant .

Properties: name - Name of the experiment. Required Type: string Example: "My Example" userIdentifier - Distinct user identifier. When defined, this value is hashed to choose a variant if defaultVariantName or a stored value is not present. Useful for server side rendering. Optional Type: string Example: "7cf61a4521f24507936a8977e1eee2d4" defaultVariantName - Name of the default variant. When defined, this value is used to choose a variant if a stored value is not present. This property may be useful for server side rendering but is otherwise not recommended. Optional Type: string Example: "A"



Variant container component.

Properties: name - Name of the variant. Required Type: string Example: "A"



emitter

Event emitter responsible for coordinating and reporting usage. Extended from facebook/emitter.

Emit a win event.

Return Type: No return value

No return value Parameters: experimentName - Name of an experiment. Required Type: string Example: "My Example"



Listen for the active variant specified by an experiment.

Return Type: Subscription

Parameters: experimentName - Name of an experiment. If provided, the callback will only be called for the specified experiment. Optional Type: string Example: "My Example" callback - Function to be called when a variant is chosen. Required Type: function Callback Arguments: experimentName - Name of the experiment. Type: string variantName - Name of the variant. Type: string



Listen for an experiment being displayed to the user. Trigged by the React componentWillMount lifecycle method.

Return Type: Subscription

Parameters: experimentName - Name of an experiment. If provided, the callback will only be called for the specified experiment. Optional Type: string Example: "My Example" callback - Function to be called when an experiment is displayed to the user. Required Type: function Callback Arguments: experimentName - Name of the experiment. Type: string variantName - Name of the variant. Type: string



Listen for a successful outcome from the experiment. Trigged by the emitter.emitWin(experimentName) method.

Return Type: Subscription

Parameters: experimentName - Name of an experiment. If provided, the callback will only be called for the specified experiment. Optional Type: string Example: "My Example" callback - Function to be called when a win is emitted. Required Type: function Callback Arguments: experimentName - Name of the experiment. Type: string variantName - Name of the variant. Type: string



emitter.defineVariants(experimentName, variantNames [, variantWeights])

Define experiment variant names and weighting. Required when an experiment spans multiple components containing different sets of variants.

If variantWeights are not specified variants will be chosen at equal rates.

The variants will be chosen according to the ratio of the numbers, for example variants ["A", "B", "C"] with weights [20, 40, 40] will be chosen 20%, 40%, and 40% of the time, respectively.

Return Type: No return value

No return value Parameters: experimentName - Name of the experiment. Required Type: string Example: "My Example" variantNames - Array of variant names. Required Type: Array.<string> Example: ["A", "B", "C"] variantWeights - Array of variant weights. Optional Type: Array.<number> Example: [20, 40, 40]



Set the active variant of an experiment.

Return Type: No return value

No return value Parameters: experimentName - Name of the experiment. Required Type: string Example: "My Example" variantName - Name of the variant. Required Type: string Example: "A"



Returns the variant name currently displayed by the experiment.

Return Type: string

Parameters: experimentName - Name of the experiment. Required Type: string Example: "My Example"



Force calculation of active variant, even if the experiment is not displayed yet. Note: This method must be called after emitter.defineVariants

Return Type: string

Parameters: experimentName - Name of the experiment. Required Type: string Example: "My Example" userIdentifier - Distinct user identifier. When defined, this value is hashed to choose a variant if defaultVariantName or a stored value is not present. Useful for server side rendering. Optional Type: string Example: "7cf61a4521f24507936a8977e1eee2d4" defaultVariantName - Name of the default variant. When defined, this value is used to choose a variant if a stored value is not present. This property may be useful for server side rendering but is otherwise not recommended. Optional Type: string Example: "A"



Returns a sorted array of variant names associated with the experiment.

Return Type: Array.<string>

Parameters: experimentName - Name of the experiment. Required Type: string Example: "My Example"



Sets a custom function to use for calculating variants overriding the default. This can be usefull in cases when variants are expected from 3rd parties or when variants need to be in sync with other clients using ab test but different distribution algorithm.

Return Type: No return value

No return value Parameters: customAlgorithm - Function for calculating variant distribution. Required Type: function Callback Arguments: experimentName - Name of the experiment. Required Type: string userIdentifier - User's value which is used to calculate the variant Required Type: string defaultVariantName - Default variant passed from the experiment Type: string



Subscription

Returned by the emitter's add listener methods. More information available in the facebook/emitter documentation.

Removes the listener subscription and prevents future callbacks.

Parameters: No parameters

experimentDebugger

Debugging tool. Attaches a fixed-position panel to the bottom of the <body> element that displays mounted experiments and enables the user to change active variants in real-time.

The debugger is wrapped in a conditional if(process.env.NODE_ENV === "production") {...} and will not display on production builds using envify. This can be overriden by setDebuggerAvailable

Overrides process.env.NODE_ENV check, so it can be decided if the debugger is available or not at runtime. This allow, for instance, to enable the debugger in a testing environment but not in production. Note that you require to explicitly call to .enable even if you forced this to be truthy.

Return Type: No return value

No return value Parameters: isAvailable - Tells whether the debugger is available or not Required Type: boolean



Attaches the debugging panel to the <body> element.

Return Type: No return value

Removes the debugging panel from the <body> element.

Return Type: No return value

mixpanelHelper

Sends events to Mixpanel. Requires window.mixpanel to be set using Mixpanel's embed snippet.

Usage

When the <Experiment /> is mounted, the helper sends an Experiment Play event using mixpanel.track(...) with Experiment and Variant properties.

When a win is emitted the helper sends an Experiment Win event using mixpanel.track(...) with Experiment and Variant properties.

import React from 'react' ; import { Experiment, Variant, mixpanelHelper } from '@marvelapp/react-ab-test' ; mixpanelHelper.enable(); class App extends React . Component { experimentRef = React.createRef(); onButtonClick(e) { this .experimentRef.current.win(); } componentWillMount() { } render() { return ( < div > < Experiment ref = {this.experimentRef} name = "My Example" > < Variant name = "A" > < div > Section A </ div > </ Variant > < Variant name = "B" > < div > Section B </ div > </ Variant > </ Experiment > < button onClick = {this.onButtonClick} > Emit a win </ button > </ div > ); } }

Add listeners to win and play events and report results to Mixpanel.

Return Type: No return value

Remove win and play listeners and stop reporting results to Mixpanel.

Return Type: No return value

segmentHelper

Sends events to Segment. Requires window.analytics to be set using Segment's embed snippet.

Usage

When the <Experiment /> is mounted, the helper sends an Experiment Viewed event using segment.track(...) with experimentName and variationName properties.

When a win is emitted the helper sends an Experiment Won event using segment.track(...) with experimentName and variationName properties.

import React from 'react' ; import { Experiment, Variant, segmentHelper } from '@marvelapp/react-ab-test' ; segmentHelper.enable(); class App extends React . Component { experimentRef = React.createRef(); onButtonClick(e) { this .experimentRef.current.win(); } componentWillMount() { } render() { return ( < div > < Experiment ref = {this.experimentRef} name = "My Example" > < Variant name = "A" > < div > Section A </ div > </ Variant > < Variant name = "B" > < div > Section B </ div > </ Variant > </ Experiment > < button onClick = {this.onButtonClick} > Emit a win </ button > </ div > ); } }

Add listeners to win and play events and report results to Segment.

Return Type: No return value

Remove win and play listeners and stop reporting results to Segment.

Return Type: No return value

How to contribute

Requisites

Before contribuiting you need:

doctoc installed

Then you can:

Apply your changes 😎

Build your changes with yarn build

Test your changes with yarn test

Lint your changes with yarn lint

And finally open the PR! 🎉

Running Tests