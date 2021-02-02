openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rc

@marudor/react-chartist

by Fraser Xu
0.14.0 (see all)

⚛ React component for Chartist.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

514

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-chartist

NPM version Downloads

React component for Chartist.js

Installation

$ npm install react-chartist --save

Chartist is a peer dependency to react chartist. You need to install it if you do not have it installed already.

$ npm install chartist --save

Usage

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ChartistGraph from 'react-chartist';

class Bar extends React.Component {
  render() {

    var data = {
      labels: ['W1', 'W2', 'W3', 'W4', 'W5', 'W6', 'W7', 'W8', 'W9', 'W10'],
      series: [
        [1, 2, 4, 8, 6, -2, -1, -4, -6, -2]
      ]
    };

    var options = {
      high: 10,
      low: -10,
      axisX: {
        labelInterpolationFnc: function(value, index) {
          return index % 2 === 0 ? value : null;
        }
      }
    };

    var type = 'Bar'

    return (
      <div>
        <ChartistGraph data={data} options={options} type={type} />
      </div>
    )
  }
}

ReactDOM.render(<Bar />, document.body)

Options

Please check out Chartist.js API documentation for more details of the options.

  • data - chart data (required)
  • type - chart type (required)
  • style - inline css styles (optional)
  • options - chart options (optional)
  • responsive-options - chart responsive options (optional)

To add support for aspect ratio

<ChartistGraph className={'ct-octave'} data={data} options={options} type={type} />

Note

This module does not include the css files for Chartist. If you want to add it, include their CDN in your html file

<link rel="stylesheet" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/chartist.js/latest/chartist.min.css">
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/chartist.js/latest/chartist.min.js"></script>

Or use bower or npm to install Chartist and include it in your build process.

$ npm install chartist

Or

$ bower install chartist

Development

$ npm install

To build run npm run build

Changelog

If you want to support react version under v0.13, use npm install react-chartist@0.9.0

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial