Installing

yarn add @martin_hotell/rex-tils npm install @martin_hotell/rex-tils

Note: This library supports only TS >= 3.1 ( because it uses conditional types and generic rest arguments #dealWithIt ) For leveraging Rx ofType operator within your Epics/Effects you need to install rxjs>= 6.x

Getting started

Let's demonstrate simple usage with old good Counter example:

Create Type-safe Redux Actions

// actions.ts import { ActionsUnion, createAction } from '@martin_hotell/rex-tils' export const INCREMENT = 'INCREMENT' export const DECREMENT = 'DECREMENT' export const INCREMENT_IF_ODD = 'INCREMENT_IF_ODD' export const Actions = { increment: () => createAction(INCREMENT), decrement: () => createAction(DECREMENT), incrementIfOdd: () => createAction(INCREMENT_IF_ODD), } // we leverage TypeScript token merging, so our consumer can use `Actions` for both runtime and compile time types 💪 export type Actions = ActionsUnion<typeof Actions>

Use Type-safe Redux Actions within Reducer

// reducer.ts import * as fromActions from './actions' export const initialState = 0 as number export type State = typeof initialState export const reducer = ( state = initialState, action: fromActions.Actions ): State => { switch (action.type) { case fromActions.INCREMENT: { // $ExpectType 'INCREMENT' const { type } = action return state + 1 } case fromActions.DECREMENT: { // $ExpectType 'DECREMENT' const { type } = action return state - 1 } default: return state } }

Use Type-safe Redux Actions within Epics with ofType Rx operator

// epics.ts import { ofType } from '@martin_hotell/rex-tils' import { ActionsObservable, StateObservable } from 'redux-observable' import { filter, map, withLatestFrom } from 'rxjs/operators' import * as fromActions from './actions' import { AppState } from './store' export const incrementIfOddEpic = ( // provide all our Actions type that can flow through the stream // everything else is gonna be handled by TypeScript so we don't have to provide any explicit type annotations. Behold... top notch DX 👌❤️🦖 action$: ActionsObservable<fromActions.Actions>, state$: StateObservable<AppState> ) => action$.pipe( ofType(fromActions.INCREMENT_IF_ODD), withLatestFrom(state$), filter( ( [action, state] // $ExpectType ['INCREMENT_IF_ODD', {counter:number}] ) => state.counter % 2 === 1 ), map(() => fromActions.Actions.increment()) )

API

rex-tils API is tiny and consist of 2 categories:

Runtime JavaScript helpers Compile time TypeScript type helpers

1. Runtime javascript helpers

createAction<T extends string,P>(type: T,payload?: P): Action<T,P>

use for declaring action creators

ofType(...keys:string[]): Observable<Action>

use within Epic/Effect for filtering actions

Type guards:

all following type guards properly narrow your types 💪:

isBlank(value:any)

checks if value is null or undefined

isPresent(value:any)

checks if value is not null nor undefined

isEmpty<T extends string | object>(value:T): Empty<T>

checks if value is empty for string | array | object otherwise it throws an error.

also it narrows the type to empty type equivalent

isFunction(value:any)

isBoolean(value:any)

isString(value:any)

isNumber(value:any)

isArray(value:any)

isObject<T>(value:T): T

normalized check if JS value is an object. That means anything that is not an array, not null/undefined but typeof value equals to 'object'

it will also properly narrow type within the branch

type MyMap = { who: string ; age: number } declare const someObj: MyMap | string | number if (isObject(someObj)) { someObj } else { someObj }

isDate(value:any): value is Date

isPromise(value:any): value is PromiseLike<any>

noop(): void

identity<T>(value:T):T

Enum(...tokens:string[]): object

As described in 10 TypeScript Pro tips article, we don't recommend to use enum feature within your codebase. Instead you can leverage this small utility function which comes as both function and type alias to get proper enum object map and type literal, if you really need enums in runtime.

export const AnswerResponse = Enum( 'No' , 'Yes' ) export type AnswerResponse = Enum( typeof AnswerResponse) import {AnswerResponse} from './enums' export const respond = ( recipient: string , message: AnswerResponse ) => { } import {respond} from './consumer' import {AnswerResponse} from './enums' respond( 'Johnny 5' , 'Yes' ) respond( 'Johnny 5' , AnswerResponse.No )

tuple(...args: T): T

Implicitly create a tuple with proper tuple types instead of widened array of union types

const testWidened = [ 'one' , 1 , false ] const testProperTuple = tuple( 'one' , 1 , false )

React/Preact related helpers:

isEmptyChildren( children: ReactNode )

checks if Children.count === 0

ChildrenAsFunction<T extends AnyFunction>( children: T ): T

similar to Children.only although checks if children is only a function. Useful for children as a function pattern. If not will throw an error otherwise narrows children type to function and returns it.

type Props = { userId: string children: ( props: { data: UserModel } ) => ReactElement } type State = { data: UserModel | null } class UserRenderer extends Component<Props, State> { render() { const { data } = this .state const childrenFn = ChildrenAsFunction(children) return data ? children(data) : 'Loading...' } componentDidMount() { fetch( `api/users/ ${ this .props.userId} ` ) .json() .then( ( data ) => this .setState({ data })) } } const App = () => ( <UserRenderer userId={ 7 }> { ( { data } ) => <div>name: {data.name}}< /div>} </ UserRenderer> )

pickWithRest<Props, PickedProps>( props: object, pickProps: keyof PickedProps[] )

use for getting generic ...rest from object ( TS cannot do that by default )

you need to explicitly state generic params

Props generic props intersection

generic props intersection PickedProps props type from which you wanna pick properties so you get them via destructuring

type InjectedProps = { one: number; two: boolean } function test<OriginalProps>(props: OriginalProps) { type Props = OriginalProps & InjectedProps const { // $ExpectType number one, // $ExpectType OriginalProps rest, } = pickWithRest<Props, InjectedProps>(props, ['one']) }

DefaultProps<T>(props: T): Readonly<T>

returns frozen object ( useful for default props )

createPropsGetter<T>(props: T): T

use for resolving defaultProps within component implementation

goes side by side with DefaultProps helper/type alias

helper/type alias it's just identity function with proper props type resolution

// $ExpectType {onClick: (e: MouseEvent<HTMLElement>) => void, children: ReactNode, color?:'blue' | 'green' | 'red', type?: 'button' | 'submit'} type Props = { onClick: (e: MouseEvent<HTMLElement>) => void children: ReactNode } & DefaultProps<typeof defaultProps> // $ExpectType Readonly<{color:'blue' | 'green' | 'red', type: 'button' | 'submit'}> const defaultProps = DefaultProps({ color: 'blue' as 'blue' | 'green' | 'red', type: 'button' as 'button' | 'submit', }) const getProps = createPropsGetter(defaultProps) class Button extends Component<Props> { static readonly defaultProps = defaultProps render() { const { // $ExpectType (e: MouseEvent<HTMLElement>) => void onClick: handleClick, // $ExpectType 'blue' | 'green' | 'red' color, // $ExpectType 'button' | 'submit' type, // $ExpectType ReactNode children, } = getProps(this.props) return ( <button onClick={handleClick} type={type} className={color}> {children} </button> ) } }

<Pre/>

for debugging data within your render

2. Compile time TypeScript type helpers

ActionsUnion<A extends StringMap<AnyFunction>> = ReturnType<A[keyof A]>

use for getting action types from action creators implementation

type Actions = ActionsUnion<typeof Actions>

ActionsOfType<ActionUnion, ActionType extends string>

helper for getting particular action type from ActionsUnion

const SET_AGE = '[core] set age' const SET_NAME = '[core] set name' const Actions = { setAge: (age: number) => createAction(SET_AGE, age), setName: (name: string) => createAction(SET_NAME, name), } type Actions = ActionsUnion<typeof Actions> type AgeAction = ActionsOfType<Actions, typeof SET_AGE> const action: AgeAction = { type: '[core] set age', payload: 23, }

AnyFunction = (...args: any[]) => any

use this type definition instead of Function type constructor

StringMap<T> = { [key: string]: T }

simple alias to save you keystrokes when defining JS typed object maps

type Users = StringMap<{ name: string; email: string }> const users: Users = { 1: { name: 'Martin', email: 'goo@gl.com' }, 2: { name: 'John', email: 'doe@john.com' }, }

Constructor<T>

alias for the construct signature that describes a type which can construct objects of the generic type T and whose constructor function accepts an arbitrary number of parameters of any type

Omit<T,K>

type Result = Omit< { one: string two: number three: boolean }, 'two' > const obj: Result = { one: '123', three: false, }

Diff<T extends object,K extends object>

type Result = Diff< { one: string two: number three: boolean }, { two: number } > const obj: Result = { one: '123', three: false, }

Primitive<T>

narrows type to primitive JS value ( boolean, string, number, symbol )

NonPrimitive<T>

narrows type to non-primitive JS value ( object, function, array )

Nullable<T>

opposite of standard library NonNullable

Maybe<T>

Maybe types accept the provided type as well as null or undefined

InstanceTypes<T>

obtain the return type of a constructor function type within array or object. Like native lib.d.ts InstanceType but for arrays/tuples or objects

class Foo { hello = 'world' } class Moo { world = 'hello' } const arr: [ typeof Foo, typeof Moo] = [Foo, Moo] const obj: { foo: typeof Foo; moo: typeof Moo } = { foo: Foo, moo: Moo } type TestArr = InstanceTypes< typeof arr> type TestObj = InstanceTypes< typeof obj>

Brand<T,K>

use this mapped typed for creating types for proper nominal type checking for more info check this excellent [blog post about nominal typing in TypeScript](kudos to https://michalzalecki.com/nominal-typing-in-typescript/#approach-4-intersection-types-and-brands)

type USD = Brand< number , 'USD' > type EUR = Brand< number , 'EUR' > const usd = 10 as USD const eur = 10 as EUR function gross ( net: USD, tax: USD ): USD { return (net + tax) as USD } gross(usd, usd) gross(eur, usd)

UnionFromTuple<T>

extracts union type from tuple

FunctionArgsTuple<T>

@DEPRECATED 👉 Instead use standard library Parameters mapped type

This is useful with React's children as a function(render prop) pattern, when implementing HoC

const funcTestOneArgs = ( one: number ) => { return } type Test = FunctionArgsTuple< typeof funcTestNoArgs>

Values<T>

Values<T> represents the union type of all the value types of the enumerable properties in an object Type T.

type Props = { name: string age: number } // The following two types are equivalent: // $ExpectType string | number type Prop$Values = Values<Props> // $ExpectType string const name: Prop$Values = 'Jon' // $ExpectType number const age: Prop$Values = 42

Keys<T>

keyof doesn't work/distribute on union types. This mapped type fixes this issue

KnownKeys<T>

gets proper known keys from object which contains index type [key:string]: any

RequiredKnownKeys<T>

gets required only known keys from object which contains index type [key:string]: any

OptionalKnownKeys<T>

gets optional only known keys from object which contains index type [key:string]: any

PickWithTypeUnion<Base, Condition>

Pick key-values from Base provided by Condition generic type. Generic can be an union.

NOTE: It doesn't work for undefined | null values. for that use PickWithType

PickWithType<Base, Condition>

Pick key-values from Base provided by Condition generic type. Generic needs to be one type from null | undefined | object | string | number | boolean

React related types:

ElementProps<T>

Gets the props for a React element type, without preserving the optionality of defaultProps. Type could be a React class component or a stateless functional component. This type is used for the props property on React.Element<typeof Component> .

Like React.Element<typeof Component> , Type must be the type of a React component, so you need to use typeof as in React.ElementProps<typeof MyComponent> .

NOTE: Because ElementProps does not preserve the optionality of defaultProps, ElementConfig (which does) is more often the right choice, especially for simple props pass-through as with higher-order components.

import React from 'react' class MyComponent extends React.Component<{ foo: number }> { render() { return this.props.foo } } ;({ foo: 42 } as ElementProps<typeof MyComponent>)

ElementConfig<T>

Like ElementProps<typeof Component> this utility gets the type of a component’s props but preserves the optionality of defaultProps!

Like React.Element, Type must be the type of a React component so you need to use typeof as in React.ElementProps.

import React from 'react' class MyComponent extends React.Component<{ foo: number }> { static defaultProps = { foo: 42 } render() { return this.props.foo } } // `ElementProps<>` requires `foo` even though it has a `defaultProp`. ;(({ foo: 42 } as ElementProps<typeof MyComponent>)( // `ElementConfig<>` does not require `foo` since it has a `defaultProp`. {} as ElementConfig<typeof MyComponent> ))

type Props = { who: string } type State = { count: number } class Test extends Component<Props, State> {} const TestFn = (_props: Props) => null const TestFnViaGeneric: SFC<Props> = (_props) => null // $ExpectType {who: string} type PropsFromComponent = GetComponentProps<Test> // $ExpectType {who: string} type PropsFromFunction = GetComponentProps<typeof TestFn> // $ExpectType {who: string} type PropsFromFunction2 = GetComponentProps<typeof TestFnViaGeneric>

ElementState<T>

Gets Component/PureComponent state type

class MyComponent extends React.Component<{}, { foo: number }> { state = { foo: 42 } render() { return this.props.foo } } // $ExpectType {foo: number} type State = ElementState<typeof MyComponent>

DefaultProps<T>(props: T): Partial<T>

type alias

useful for declaring Component props intersection with defaultProps

