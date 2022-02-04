openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@marshallofsound/native-keymap

by microsoft
2.2.3 (see all)

Provide OS keyboard layout functionality as a nodejs module

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20

GitHub Stars

107

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

OS key mapping node module Build Status

Returns what characters are produced by pressing keys with different modifiers on the current system keyboard layout.

Installing

  • On Debian-based Linux: sudo apt-get install libx11-dev libxkbfile-dev
  • On Red Hat-based Linux: sudo yum install libx11-devel.x86_64 libxkbfile-devel.x86_64 # or .i686
  • On SUSE-based Linux: sudo zypper install libX11-devel libxkbfile-devel
  • On FreeBSD: sudo pkg install libX11
npm install native-keymap

Using

var keymap = require('native-keymap');
console.log(keymap.getKeyMap());

Example output when using standard US keyboard layout (on Windows):

[
  ...
  Space:        { vkey: 'VK_SPACE',      value: ' ',  withShift: ' ', withAltGr: '', withShiftAltGr: '' },
  Minus:        { vkey: 'VK_OEM_MINUS',  value: '-',  withShift: '_', withAltGr: '', withShiftAltGr: '' },
  Equal:        { vkey: 'VK_OEM_PLUS',   value: '=',  withShift: '+', withAltGr: '', withShiftAltGr: '' },
  BracketLeft:  { vkey: 'VK_OEM_4',      value: '[',  withShift: '{', withAltGr: '', withShiftAltGr: '' },
  BracketRight: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_6',      value: ']',  withShift: '}', withAltGr: '', withShiftAltGr: '' },
  Backslash:    { vkey: 'VK_OEM_5',      value: '\\', withShift: '|', withAltGr: '', withShiftAltGr: '' },
  Semicolon:    { vkey: 'VK_OEM_1',      value: ';',  withShift: ':', withAltGr: '', withShiftAltGr: '' },
  Quote:        { vkey: 'VK_OEM_7',      value: '\'', withShift: '"', withAltGr: '', withShiftAltGr: '' },
  Backquote:    { vkey: 'VK_OEM_3',      value: '`',  withShift: '~', withAltGr: '', withShiftAltGr: '' },
  Comma:        { vkey: 'VK_OEM_COMMA',  value: ',',  withShift: '<', withAltGr: '', withShiftAltGr: '' },
  Period:       { vkey: 'VK_OEM_PERIOD', value: '.',  withShift: '>', withAltGr: '', withShiftAltGr: '' },
  Slash:        { vkey: 'VK_OEM_2',      value: '/',  withShift: '?', withAltGr: '', withShiftAltGr: '' },
  ...
]

Example output when using German (Swiss) keyboard layout (on Windows):

[
  ...
  Space:        { vkey: 'VK_SPACE',      value: ' ',  withShift: ' ', withAltGr: '',  withShiftAltGr: '' },
  Minus:        { vkey: 'VK_OEM_4',      value: '\'', withShift: '?', withAltGr: '´', withShiftAltGr: '' },
  Equal:        { vkey: 'VK_OEM_6',      value: '^',  withShift: '`', withAltGr: '~', withShiftAltGr: '' },
  BracketLeft:  { vkey: 'VK_OEM_1',      value: 'ü',  withShift: 'è', withAltGr: '[', withShiftAltGr: '' },
  BracketRight: { vkey: 'VK_OEM_3',      value: '¨',  withShift: '!', withAltGr: ']', withShiftAltGr: '' },
  Backslash:    { vkey: 'VK_OEM_8',      value: '$',  withShift: '£', withAltGr: '}', withShiftAltGr: '' },
  Semicolon:    { vkey: 'VK_OEM_7',      value: 'ö',  withShift: 'é', withAltGr: '',  withShiftAltGr: '' },
  Quote:        { vkey: 'VK_OEM_5',      value: 'ä',  withShift: 'à', withAltGr: '{', withShiftAltGr: '' },
  Backquote:    { vkey: 'VK_OEM_2',      value: '§',  withShift: '°', withAltGr: '',  withShiftAltGr: '' },
  Comma:        { vkey: 'VK_OEM_COMMA',  value: ',',  withShift: ';', withAltGr: '',  withShiftAltGr: '' },
  Period:       { vkey: 'VK_OEM_PERIOD', value: '.',  withShift: ':', withAltGr: '',  withShiftAltGr: '' },
  Slash:        { vkey: 'VK_OEM_MINUS',  value: '-',  withShift: '_', withAltGr: '',  withShiftAltGr: '' },
  ...
]

Supported OSes

  • linux (X11)
  • windows
  • mac
  • freebsd

Known issues

  • only tested from the Electron Main process

Developing

  • npm install -g node-gyp
  • node-gyp configure (for debugging use node-gyp configure -d)
  • node-gyp build
  • npm test (for debugging change index.js to load the node module from the Debug folder and press F5)

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial