@marsaud/smb2

by Node-SMB
0.18.0 (see all)

SMB2 Client

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

SMB2 Client for Node.js

Node compatibility License PackagePhobia

Package Version Build Status Latest Commit

Introduction

This library is a simple implementation of SMB2 for Node.js. It allows you to access a SMB2 share as if you were using the native fs library.

The development is still at an experimental stage and should not be yet considered for production environment.

Installation

npm install -S @marsaud/smb2

API

Asynchronicity

All async methods can be used with Node-style callbacks or return promises if none is passed:

// Node-style callback
smb2Client.readFile('foo.txt', function(err, content) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log(content);
});

// With promise, ideal with ES2017 async functions
const content = await smb2Client.readFile('foo.txt');
console.log(content);

Construction

var smb2Client = new SMB2 ( options )

The SMB2 class is the constructor of your SMB2 client.

the parameter options accepts this list of attributes:

  • share: the share you want to access
  • domain: the domain of which the user is registered
  • username: the username of the user that access the share
  • password: the password
  • port (optional): default 445, the port of the SMB server
  • packetConcurrency (optional): default 20, the number of simultaneous packet when writing / reading data from the share
  • autoCloseTimeout (optional): default 10000, the timeout in milliseconds before to close the SMB2 session and the socket, if set to 0 the connection will never be closed unless you do it

Example:

// load the library
var SMB2 = require('@marsaud/smb2');

// create an SMB2 instance
var smb2Client = new SMB2({
  share: '\\\\000.000.000.000\\c$',
  domain: 'DOMAIN',
  username: 'username',
  password: 'password!',
});

Connection management

The connection to the SMB server will be automatically open when necessary.

Unless you have set autoCloseTimeout to 0 during client construction, the connection will be closed automatically.

If you have set autoCloseTimeout to 0, the connection MUST be closed manually:

smb2Client.disconnect();

High level methods

smb2Client.exists ( path, callback )

Test whether or not the given path exists by checking with the file system.

Example:

smb2Client.exists('path\\to\\my\\file.txt', function(err, exists) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log(exists ? "it's there" : "it's not there!");
});

smb2Client.mkdir ( path, [mode], callback )

Asynchronous mkdir(2): create a directory.

mode defaults to 0o777.

Example:

smb2Client.mkdir('path\\to\\the\\directory', function(err) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log('Directory created!');
});

smb2Client.readdir ( path, [options], callback )

  • path String
  • options Object
    • encoding String | Null default = null
  • callback Function

Asynchronous readdir(3): reads the contents of a directory.

The result is an array of the names of the files in the directory excluding '.' and '..'.

If you want the response to include stats, you need to pass the stats: true. Response will be an Array of this form:

[
    {
        name: String,
        birthtime: Date,
        mtime: Date,
        atime: Date,
        ctime: Date,
        isDirectory(): boolean
    },
...
]

Example:

smb2Client.readdir('Windows\\System32', function(err, files) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log(files);
});

smb2Client.stat ( path, callback )

  • path String
  • callback Function

Asynchronous stat: query stats of a directory or file.

Response will be an object with the following structure :

{
    birthtime: Date,
    mtime: Date,
    atime: Date,
    ctime: Date,
    isDirectory(): boolean
}

smb2Client.readFile ( path, [options], callback )

  • path String
  • options Object
    • encoding String | Null default = null
  • callback Function

Asynchronously reads the entire content of a file.

Example:

smb2Client.readFile('path\\to\\my\\file.txt', function(err, content) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log(content);
});

If no encoding is specified, then the raw buffer is returned.

smb2Client.rename ( oldPath, newPath, [ options, ] callback )

Asynchronous rename(2): rename a file.

smb2Client.rename(
  'path\\to\\my\\file.txt',
  'new\\path\\to\\my\\new-file-name.txt',
  function(err) {
    if (err) throw err;
    console.log('file has been renamed');
  }
);

Existing files are not replaced by default, you need to pass the replace: true option for this use case:

smb2Client.rename(
  'path\\to\\my\\file.txt',
  'path\\to\\existing\\file.txt',
  {
    replace: true
  }
  function(err) {
    if (err) throw err;
    console.log('file has been renamed');
  }
);

smb2Client.rmdir ( path, callback )

Asynchronous rmdir(2): delete an empty directory.

Example:

smb2Client.rmdir('path\\to\\the\\directory', function(err) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log('Directory deleted!');
});

smb2Client.unlink ( path, callback )

Asynchronous unlink(2): delete a file.

smb2Client.unlink('path\\to\\my\\file.txt', function(err) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log('file has been deleted');
});

smb2Client.writeFile ( filename, data, [options], callback )

  • filename String
  • data String | Buffer
  • options Object
    • encoding String | Null default = 'utf8'
  • callback Function

Asynchronously writes data to a file, replacing the file if it already exists. data can be a string or a buffer.

The encoding option is ignored if data is a buffer.

Example:

smb2Client.writeFile('path\\to\\my\\file.txt', 'Hello Node', function(err) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log("It's saved!");
});

smb2Client.truncate ( filename, length, callback )

  • filename String
  • length Number
  • callback Function

Asynchronously truncate a file to a size of precisely length bytes.

Example:

smb2Client.truncate('path\\to\\my\\file.txt', 10, function(err) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log("It's truncated!");
});

Streams

smb2Client.createReadStream ( fileName, [options], callback )

Returns a read stream on the file.

Unlike fs.createReadStream, this function is asynchronous, as we need use asynchronous smb requests to get the stream.

Example:

smb2Client.createReadStream('path\\to\\the\\file', function(err, readStream) {
  if (err) throw err;
  var writeStream = fs.createWriteStream('localFile');
  readStream.pipe(writeStream);
});

Supported options:

  • autoClose: whether the fd should be closed at the end or on error, default true
  • end: offset in the file after which to stop reading, default Infinity
  • fd: if specified, the path will be ignored and this opened file will be used instead
  • flags: see Node documentation, default 'r'
  • start: offset in the file from which to start reading, default 0

smb2Client.createWriteStream ( fileName, [options], callback )

Returns a write stream on the file.

Unlike fs.createWriteStream, this function is asynchronous, as we need use asynchronous smb requests to get the stream.

Example:

smb2Client.createWriteStream('path\\to\\the\\file', function(err, writeStream) {
  if (err) throw err;
  var readStream = fs.createReadStream('localFile');
  readStream.pipe(writeStream);
});

Supported options:

  • autoClose: whether the fd should be closed at the end or on error, default true
  • fd: if specified, the path will be ignored and this opened file will be used instead
  • flags: see Node documentation, default 'wx'
  • start: offset in the file from which to start writing, default 0

Low-level API

smb2Client.open('path\\to\\the\\file', 'r', function(err, fd) {
  if (err) throw err;

  smb2Client.read(
    fd, // file descriptor
    Buffer.alloc(10), // buffer where to store the data
    0, // offset in the buffer
    10, // number of bytes to read
    0, // offset in the file
    function(err, bytesRead, buffer) {
      smb2Client.close(fd, function() {});

      if (err) throw cb(err);
      console.log(bytesRead, buffer);
    }
  );
});

smb2Client.open('path\\to\\the\\file', 'w', function(err, fd) {
  if (err) throw err;

  smb2Client.write(
    fd, // file descriptor
    Buffer.from('foo bar\n'), // data to write to the file
    0, // offset in the buffer
    10, // number of bytes to write
    0, // offset in the file
    function(err, bytesWritten, buffer) {
      smb2Client.close(fd, function() {});

      if (err) throw cb(err);
      console.log(bytesWritten);
    }
  );
});

This API is modeled after Node's fs module.

Note: be careful of autoCloseTimeout with this process as it is not intended to cover multiple method calls, you should set it to 0 and manually disconnect().

Contributors

References

The[MS-SMB2]: Server Message Block (SMB) Protocol Versions 2 and 3
Copyright (C) 2014 Microsoft
http://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/cc246482.aspx

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013-2014 Benjamin Chelli <benjamin@chelli.net>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

