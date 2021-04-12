This library is a simple implementation of SMB2 for Node.js. It allows you to access a SMB2 share as if you were using the native fs library.
The development is still at an experimental stage and should not be yet considered for production environment.
npm install -S @marsaud/smb2
All async methods can be used with Node-style callbacks or return promises if none is passed:
// Node-style callback
smb2Client.readFile('foo.txt', function(err, content) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(content);
});
// With promise, ideal with ES2017 async functions
const content = await smb2Client.readFile('foo.txt');
console.log(content);
var smb2Client = new SMB2 ( options )
The SMB2 class is the constructor of your SMB2 client.
the parameter
options accepts this list of attributes:
share: the share you want to access
domain: the domain of which the user is registered
username: the username of the user that access the share
password: the password
port (optional): default
445, the port of the SMB server
packetConcurrency (optional): default
20, the number of simultaneous packet when writing / reading data from the share
autoCloseTimeout (optional): default
10000, the timeout in milliseconds before to close the SMB2 session and the socket, if set to
0 the connection will never be closed unless you do it
Example:
// load the library
var SMB2 = require('@marsaud/smb2');
// create an SMB2 instance
var smb2Client = new SMB2({
share: '\\\\000.000.000.000\\c$',
domain: 'DOMAIN',
username: 'username',
password: 'password!',
});
The connection to the SMB server will be automatically open when necessary.
Unless you have set
autoCloseTimeout to
0 during client construction, the connection will be closed automatically.
If you have set
autoCloseTimeout to
0, the connection MUST be closed manually:
smb2Client.disconnect();
smb2Client.exists ( path, callback )
Test whether or not the given path exists by checking with the file system.
Example:
smb2Client.exists('path\\to\\my\\file.txt', function(err, exists) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(exists ? "it's there" : "it's not there!");
});
smb2Client.mkdir ( path, [mode], callback )
Asynchronous
mkdir(2): create a directory.
mode defaults to
0o777.
Example:
smb2Client.mkdir('path\\to\\the\\directory', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Directory created!');
});
smb2Client.readdir ( path, [options], callback )
path String
options Object
encoding String | Null default = null
callback Function
Asynchronous
readdir(3): reads the contents of a directory.
The result is an array of the names of the files in the directory excluding
'.' and
'..'.
If you want the response to include stats, you need to pass the
stats: true. Response will be an Array of this form:
[
{
name: String,
birthtime: Date,
mtime: Date,
atime: Date,
ctime: Date,
isDirectory(): boolean
},
...
]
Example:
smb2Client.readdir('Windows\\System32', function(err, files) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(files);
});
smb2Client.stat ( path, callback )
path String
callback Function
Asynchronous
stat: query stats of a directory or file.
Response will be an object with the following structure :
{
birthtime: Date,
mtime: Date,
atime: Date,
ctime: Date,
isDirectory(): boolean
}
smb2Client.readFile ( path, [options], callback )
path String
options Object
encoding String | Null default = null
callback Function
Asynchronously reads the entire content of a file.
Example:
smb2Client.readFile('path\\to\\my\\file.txt', function(err, content) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(content);
});
If no encoding is specified, then the raw buffer is returned.
smb2Client.rename ( oldPath, newPath, [ options, ] callback )
Asynchronous
rename(2): rename a file.
smb2Client.rename(
'path\\to\\my\\file.txt',
'new\\path\\to\\my\\new-file-name.txt',
function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('file has been renamed');
}
);
Existing files are not replaced by default, you need to pass the
replace: true option for this use case:
smb2Client.rename(
'path\\to\\my\\file.txt',
'path\\to\\existing\\file.txt',
{
replace: true
}
function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('file has been renamed');
}
);
smb2Client.rmdir ( path, callback )
Asynchronous
rmdir(2): delete an empty directory.
Example:
smb2Client.rmdir('path\\to\\the\\directory', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Directory deleted!');
});
smb2Client.unlink ( path, callback )
Asynchronous
unlink(2): delete a file.
smb2Client.unlink('path\\to\\my\\file.txt', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('file has been deleted');
});
smb2Client.writeFile ( filename, data, [options], callback )
filename String
data String | Buffer
options Object
encoding String | Null default =
'utf8'
callback Function
Asynchronously writes data to a file, replacing the file if it already exists. data can be a string or a buffer.
The encoding option is ignored if data is a buffer.
Example:
smb2Client.writeFile('path\\to\\my\\file.txt', 'Hello Node', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log("It's saved!");
});
smb2Client.truncate ( filename, length, callback )
filename String
length Number
callback Function
Asynchronously truncate a file to a size of precisely length bytes.
Example:
smb2Client.truncate('path\\to\\my\\file.txt', 10, function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log("It's truncated!");
});
smb2Client.createReadStream ( fileName, [options], callback )
Returns a read stream on the file.
Unlike
fs.createReadStream, this function is asynchronous, as we need use asynchronous smb requests to get the stream.
Example:
smb2Client.createReadStream('path\\to\\the\\file', function(err, readStream) {
if (err) throw err;
var writeStream = fs.createWriteStream('localFile');
readStream.pipe(writeStream);
});
Supported options:
autoClose: whether the
fd should be closed at the end or on error, default
true
end: offset in the file after which to stop reading, default
Infinity
fd: if specified, the path will be ignored and this opened file will be used instead
flags: see Node documentation, default
'r'
start: offset in the file from which to start reading, default
0
smb2Client.createWriteStream ( fileName, [options], callback )
Returns a write stream on the file.
Unlike
fs.createWriteStream, this function is asynchronous, as we need use asynchronous smb requests to get the stream.
Example:
smb2Client.createWriteStream('path\\to\\the\\file', function(err, writeStream) {
if (err) throw err;
var readStream = fs.createReadStream('localFile');
readStream.pipe(writeStream);
});
Supported options:
autoClose: whether the
fd should be closed at the end or on error, default
true
fd: if specified, the path will be ignored and this opened file will be used instead
flags: see Node documentation, default
'wx'
start: offset in the file from which to start writing, default
0
smb2Client.open('path\\to\\the\\file', 'r', function(err, fd) {
if (err) throw err;
smb2Client.read(
fd, // file descriptor
Buffer.alloc(10), // buffer where to store the data
0, // offset in the buffer
10, // number of bytes to read
0, // offset in the file
function(err, bytesRead, buffer) {
smb2Client.close(fd, function() {});
if (err) throw cb(err);
console.log(bytesRead, buffer);
}
);
});
smb2Client.open('path\\to\\the\\file', 'w', function(err, fd) {
if (err) throw err;
smb2Client.write(
fd, // file descriptor
Buffer.from('foo bar\n'), // data to write to the file
0, // offset in the buffer
10, // number of bytes to write
0, // offset in the file
function(err, bytesWritten, buffer) {
smb2Client.close(fd, function() {});
if (err) throw cb(err);
console.log(bytesWritten);
}
);
});
This API is modeled after Node's
fsmodule.
Note: be careful of
autoCloseTimeoutwith this process as it is not intended to cover multiple method calls, you should set it to
0and manually
disconnect().
The[MS-SMB2]: Server Message Block (SMB) Protocol Versions 2 and 3
Copyright (C) 2014 Microsoft
http://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/cc246482.aspx
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2013-2014 Benjamin Chelli <benjamin@chelli.net>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.