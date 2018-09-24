openbase logo
@mars/heroku-js-runtime-env

by Mars Hall
3.0.2 (see all)

Runtime env var support for static javascript apps on Heroku

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.1K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Heroku JS Runtime Env

Use runtime environment variables in bundled/minified javascript apps.

Build Status npm Module

Usage

Designed for create-react-app-buildpack. See its documentation to use this module for Runtime configuration.

See also 🔬🚧 experimental, generalized usage with heroku-js-runtime-env-buildpack.

Background

Normally javascript apps are compiled into a bundle before being deployed. During this build phase, environment variables may be embedded in the javascript bundle, such as with Webpack DefinePlugin.

When hosting on a 12-factor platform like Heroku, these embedded values may go stale when setting new config vars or promoting through a pipeline.

How Does It Work?

When developing your app, use Runtime environment variables from create-react-app-buildpack.

Then, each time the app starts-up on Heroku, a .profile.d script (installed from the buildpack) is executed which fills in a JSON placeholder in the JavaScript bundle with the runtime environment variables. The result is 🍃fresh runtime environment variables in the production javascript bundle without recompiling.

