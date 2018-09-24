Heroku JS Runtime Env

Use runtime environment variables in bundled/minified javascript apps.

Usage

Designed for create-react-app-buildpack. See its documentation to use this module for Runtime configuration.

See also 🔬🚧 experimental, generalized usage with heroku-js-runtime-env-buildpack.

Background

Normally javascript apps are compiled into a bundle before being deployed. During this build phase, environment variables may be embedded in the javascript bundle, such as with Webpack DefinePlugin.

When hosting on a 12-factor platform like Heroku, these embedded values may go stale when setting new config vars or promoting through a pipeline.

How Does It Work?

When developing your app, use Runtime environment variables from create-react-app-buildpack.