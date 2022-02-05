A CLI interface, for Marp (using @marp-team/marp-core) and any slide deck converter based on Marpit framework.
It can convert Marp / Marpit Markdown files into static HTML / CSS, PDF, PowerPoint document, and image(s) easily.
npx (
npm exec) is the best way to use the latest Marp CLI if you wanted
one-shot Markdown conversion without install. Just run below if you have
installed Node.js 12 and later.
# Convert slide deck into HTML
npx @marp-team/marp-cli@latest slide-deck.md
npx @marp-team/marp-cli@latest slide-deck.md -o output.html
# Convert slide deck into PDF
npx @marp-team/marp-cli@latest slide-deck.md --pdf
npx @marp-team/marp-cli@latest slide-deck.md -o output.pdf
# Convert slide deck into PowerPoint document (PPTX)
npx @marp-team/marp-cli@latest slide-deck.md --pptx
npx @marp-team/marp-cli@latest slide-deck.md -o output.pptx
# Watch mode
npx @marp-team/marp-cli@latest -w slide-deck.md
# Server mode (Pass directory to serve)
npx @marp-team/marp-cli@latest -s ./slides
ℹ️ You have to install Google Chrome, Chromium, or Microsoft Edge to convert slide deck into PDF, PPTX, and image(s).
Don't you like installing Node.js and Chrome to local? We have an official Docker image
marpteam/marp-cli ready to use CLI.
Please refer how to use at Docker Hub.
You can use the package manager to install/update Marp CLI easily.
brew install marp-cli (Refer to the formula...)
scoop install marp (Refer to the manifest in Main bucket...)
Disclaimer: Package manifests are maintained by the community, not Marp team.
We recommend to install Marp CLI into your Node project. You may control the CLI (and engine) version exactly.
npm install --save-dev @marp-team/marp-cli
Node.js 12 and later is required to install Marp CLI. The installed
marp command is available in npm-scripts or
npx marp.
You can install with
-g option if you want to use
marp command globally.
npm install -g @marp-team/marp-cli
We also provide standalone binaries for Linux, macOS, and Windows.
⏩ Download the latest standalone binary from release page.
The passed markdown will be converted to HTML file by default. In the below example, a converted
slide-deck.html will output to the same directory.
marp slide-deck.md
You can change the output path by
--output (
-o) option.
marp slide-deck.md -o output.html
Marp CLI supports converting multiple files by passing multiple paths, directories, and glob patterns. In this case,
--output option cannot use.
When you want to output the converted result to another directory with keeping the origin directory structure, you can use
--input-dir (
-I) option.
--output option would be available for specify the output directory.
--pdf)
If you passed
--output (
-o) option ends with
marp --pdf slide-deck.md
marp slide-deck.md -o converted.pdf
ℹ️ All kind of conversions except HTML require Google Chrome, Chromium, Microsoft Edge, or a Chromium based browser. When an unexpected problem has occurred while converting, please update your browser to the latest version or try installing Google Chrome Canary.
If you want to use a browser other than Google Chrome, Chromium, or Microsoft Edge, specify the path to a Chromium based browser using the
CHROME_PATHenvironment variable. For example:
CHROME_PATH=$(which brave) marp --pdf slide-deck.md
If your slide deck had included Marpit presenter notes as HTML comment, you can add note annotations to the lower left by using
--pdf-notes option together with
--pptx)
Do you want more familiar way to present and share your deck? PPTX conversion to create PowerPoint document is available by passing
--pptx option or specify the output path with PPTX extension.
marp --pptx slide-deck.md
marp slide-deck.md -o converted.pptx
A created PPTX includes rendered Marp slide pages and the support of Marpit presenter notes. It can open with PowerPoint, Keynote, Google Slides, LibreOffice Impress, and so on...
ℹ️ A converted PPTX consists of pre-rendered images. Please note that contents would not be able to modify or re-use in PowerPoint.
--images)
You can convert the slide deck into multiple images when specified
--images [png|jpeg] option.
# Convert into multiple PNG image files
marp --images png slide-deck.md
# Convert into multiple JPEG image files
marp --images jpeg slide-deck.md
Output files have a suffix of page number, like
slide-deck.001.png,
slide-deck.002.png, and so on.
--image)
When you passed
--image option or specified the output path with PNG/JPEG extension, Marp CLI will convert only the first page (title slide) of the targeted slide deck into an image.
# Convert the title slide into an image
marp --image png slide-deck.md
marp slide-deck.md -o output.png
It would be useful for creating Open Graph image that can specify with
image global directive and
--og-image option.
You can set the scale factor for rendered image(s) through
--image-scale option. It is useful for making high-resolution image from the slide.
# Generate high-resolution image of the title slide
marp slide-deck.md -o title-slide@2x.png --image-scale 2
ℹ️
--image-scaleis not affect to the actual size of presentation.
It is also available for PPTX conversion. By default, Marp CLI will use
2as the default scale factor in PPTX to suppress deterioration of slide rendering in full-screen presentation.
Because of the security reason, PDF, PPTX and image(s) conversion cannot use local files by default.
Marp CLI would output incompleted result with warning if the blocked local file accessing is detected. We recommend uploading your assets to online.
If you really need to use local files in these conversion,
--alow-local-files option helps to find your local files. Please use only to the trusted Markdown because there is a potential security risk.
marp --pdf --allow-local-files slide-deck.md
--watch /
-w)
Marp CLI will observe a change of Markdown and using theme CSS when passed with
--watch (
-w) option. The conversion will be triggered whenever the content of file is updated.
While you are opening the converted HTML in browser, it would refresh the opened page automatically.
--server /
-s)
Server mode supports on-demand conversion by HTTP request. We require to pass
--server (
-s) option and a directory to serve.
In this mode, the converted file outputs as the result of accessing to server, and not to disk. You can set the server port by setting the environment variable
PORT, for example
PORT=5000 marp -s ./slides would listen on port number 5000.
You would get the converted PDF, PPTX, PNG, and JPEG by adding corresponded query string when requesting. e.g.
http://localhost:8080/deck-a.md?pdf returns converted PDF.
index.md /
PITCHME.md
Marp CLI server will provide the list of served files by default, but you can place the default Markdown deck like a common web server's
index.html.
Place Markdown named
index.md or
PITCHME.md (GitPitch style) to served directory. It would be redirected just accessing to
http://localhost:8080/.
--preview /
-p)
When conversions were executed together with
--preview (
-p) option, Marp CLI will open preview window(s) to check the converted result immediately.
Unlike opening with browser, you may present deck with the immersive window. Watch mode is automatically enabled while using preview window.
ℹ️
--previewoption cannot use when you are using Marp CLI through official docker image.
You can choose a built-in HTML templates by
--template option. Default template is
bespoke.
marp --template bespoke slide-deck.md
bespoke template (default)
The
bespoke template is using Bespoke.js as the name implies. It has several features to be useful in a real presentation. A few features may control by CLI options.
--bespoke.osc=false if unneccesary.
* and
1) as the bullet marker.
--bespoke.progress option, you can add a progress bar on the top of the deck.
--bespoke.transition option. Refer to marp-team/marp-cli#382 for details.
ℹ️ Presenter view may be disabled if the browser restricted using localStorage (e.g. Open HTML in the old Safari with private browsing, or open the local HTML file with Chrome that has blocked 3rd party cookies in
chrome://settings/content/cookies).
bare template
The
bare template is a primitive template, and there is no extra features. It only has minimum assets to give your presentation with browser.
When the conversion engine is changed to Marpit framework by setting
engine option, it would not use any scripts. Even then, it has enough to use for the browser-based presentation.
marp --template bare --engine @marp-team/marpit slide-deck.md
Through global directives or CLI options, you can set metadata for a converted HTML, PDF, and PPTX slide deck.
|Global directives
|CLI option
|Description
|Available in
title
--title
|Define title of the slide deck
|HTML, PDF, PPTX
description
--description
|Define description of the slide
|HTML, PDF, PPTX
author
--author
|Define author of the slide deck
|HTML, PDF, PPTX
keywords
--keywords
|Define comma-separated keywords
|HTML, PDF
url
--url
|Define canonical URL *
|HTML
image
--og-image
|Define Open Graph image URL
|HTML
*: If could not parse a specified value as valid, the URL will be ignored.
Marp CLI supports additional global directives to specify metadata in Markdown. You can define meta values in Markdown front-matter.
---
title: Marp slide deck
description: An example slide deck created by Marp CLI
author: Yuki Hattori
keywords: marp,marp-cli,slide
url: https://marp.app/
image: https://marp.app/og-image.jpg
---
# Marp slide deck
Marp CLI prefers CLI option to global directives. You can override metadata values by
--title,
--description,
--author,
--keywords,
--url, and
--og-image.
You can override theme you want to use by
--theme option. For example to use Gaia built-in theme in Marp Core:
marp --theme gaia
A custom theme created by user also can use easily by passing the path of CSS file.
marp --theme custom-theme.css
ℹ️ Normally Marpit theme CSS requires
@thememeta comment, but it's not required in this usage.
--theme-set option has to specify theme set composed by multiple theme CSS files. The registed themes are usable in Marpit's
theme directive.
# Multiple theme CSS files
marp --theme-set theme-a.css theme-b.css theme-c.css -- deck-a.md deck-b.md
# Theme directory
marp --theme-set ./themes -- deck.md
Marp CLI is calling the Marpit framework based converter as "Engine". Normally we use the bundled marp-core, but you may swap the conversion engine to another Marpit based engine through
--engine option.
For example, it can convert Markdown by using the pure Marpit framework.
# Install Marpit framework
npm i @marp-team/marpit
# Specify engine to use Marpit
marp --engine @marp-team/marpit marpit-deck.md
Notice that Marpit has not provided theme. It would be good to include inline style in Markdown, or pass CSS file by
--theme option.
When you specified the path to JavaScript file in
--engine option, you may use more customized engine by a JavaScript function.
The functional engine should export a function with one parameter, which is a constructor option of Marpit. The function must return an instance of Marpit-based engine made by the passed parameter.
module.exports = function (constructorOption) {
return new MarpitBasedEngine(constructorOption)
}
Marp CLI also exposes
marp getter property to the parameter. It returns a prepared instance of the built-in Marp Core engine, so you can apply several customizations to Marp engine with simple declarations.
module.exports = ({ marp }) => marp.use(marpPlugin).use(andMorePlugin)
It allows converting Markdown with additional syntaxes that were provided by Marp (or compatible markdown-it) plugins.
// engine.js
const markdownItMark = require('markdown-it-mark')
module.exports = ({ marp }) => marp.use(markdownItMark)
# Install markdown-it-mark
npm install markdown-it-mark --save
# Specify the path to functional engine
marp --engine ./engine.js slide-deck.md
The customized engine will convert
==marked== to
<mark>marked</mark>.
By using
--version (
-v) option, you may confirm the version of engine that is expected to use in current configuration.
$ marp --version
@marp-team/marp-cli v1.x.x (w/ @marp-team/marp-core v2.x.x)
Marp CLI prefers to use an installed core to local project by user than the bundled.
If the current project has installed
@marp-team/marp-core individually, it would show its version and the annotation:
w/ user-installed @marp-team/marp-core vX.X.X or
w/ customized engine.
$ npm i @marp-team/marp-cli @marp-team/marp-core@^3.0.0 --save-dev
$ npx marp --version
@marp-team/marp-cli v1.x.x (w/ user-installed @marp-team/marp-core v3.0.0)
Marp CLI can be configured options with file, such as
marp.config.js,
marp.config.cjs,
.marprc (JSON / YAML), and
marp section of
package.json. It is useful to configure settings for the whole of project.
// package.json
{
"marp": {
"inputDir": "./slides",
"output":" ./public",
"themeSet": "./themes"
}
}
# .marprc.yml
allowLocalFiles: true
options:
looseYAML: false
markdown:
breaks: false
pdf: true
// marp.config.js
const markdownItContainer = require('markdown-it-container')
module.exports = {
// Customize engine on configuration file directly
engine: ({ marp }) => marp.use(markdownItContainer, 'custom'),
}
By default we use configuration file that is placed on current directory, but you may also specify the path for a configuration file by
--config-file (
--config /
-c) option.
If you want to prevent looking up a configuration file, you can pass
--no-config-file (
--no-config) option.
|Key
|Type
|CLI option
|Description
allowLocalFiles
|boolean
--allow-local-files
|Allow to access local files from Markdown while converting PDF (NOT SECURE)
author
|string
--author
|Define author of the slide deck
bespoke
|object
|Setting options for
bespoke template
|┗
osc
|boolean
--bespoke.osc
|[Bespoke] Use on-screen controller (
true by default)
|┗
progress
|boolean
--bespoke.progress
|[Bespoke] Use progress bar (
false by default)
|┗
transition
|boolean
--bespoke.transition
|[Bespoke] Enable transitions powered by Shared Element Transitions API (EXPERIMENTAL)
description
|string
--description
|Define description of the slide deck
engine
|string | Class | Function
--engine
|Specify Marpit based engine
html
|boolean | object
--html
|Enable or disable HTML tags (Configuration file can pass the whitelist object if you are using Marp Core)
image
png |
jpeg
--image
|Convert the first slide page into an image file
images
png |
jpeg
--images
|Convert slide deck into multiple image files
imageScale
|number
--image-scale
|The scale factor for rendered images (
1 by default, or
2 for PPTX conversion)
inputDir
|string
--input-dir
-I
|The base directory to find markdown and theme CSS
jpegQuality
|number
--jpeg-quality
|Setting JPEG image quality (
85 by default)
keywords
|string | string[]
--keywords
|Define keywords for the slide deck (Accepts comma-separated string and array of string)
lang
|string
|Define the language of converted HTML
ogImage
|string
--og-image
|Define Open Graph image URL
options
|object
|The base options for the constructor of engine
output
|string
--output
-o
|Output file path (or directory when input-dir is passed)
pdf
|boolean
--pdf
|Convert slide deck into PDF
pdfNotes
|boolean
--pdf-notes
|Add presenter notes to PDF as annotations
preview
|boolean
--preview
-p
|Open preview window
server
|boolean
--server
-s
|Enable server mode
template
bare |
bespoke
--template
|Choose template (
bespoke by default)
theme
|string
--theme
|Override theme by name or CSS file
themeSet
|string | string[]
--theme-set
|Path to additional theme CSS files
title
|string
--title
|Define title of the slide deck
url
|string
--url
|Define canonical URL
watch
|boolean
--watch
-w
|Watch input markdowns for changes
The advanced options that cannot specify through CLI options can be configured by file.
options can set the base options for the constructor of the used engine. You can fine-tune constructor options for Marp Core / Marpit.
The below configuration will set constructor option for Marp Core as specified:
\n to
<br />) to match for CommonMark, by passing markdown-it's
breaks option as
false.
minifyCSS as
false.
{
"options": {
"markdown": {
"breaks": false
},
"minifyCSS": false
}
}
⚠️ Some options may be overridden by used template.
You can use Marp CLI through Node.js if installed Marp CLI into your local project.
const { marpCli } = require('@marp-team/marp-cli')
marpCli(['test.md', '--pdf'])
.then((exitStatus) => {
if (exitStatus > 0) {
console.error(`Failure (Exit status: ${exitStatus})`)
} else {
console.log('Success')
}
})
.catch(console.error)
marpCli() accepts an argument of CLI options as array, and returns
Promise to resolve an expected exit status in CLI. It would be rejected with the instance of
Error if CLI met an error to suspend the conversion process.
We have exported
CLIError class and
CLIErrorCode enum from
@marp-team/marp-cli, to allow handling for specific errors that have already known by Marp CLI.
If
CLIError instance was thrown, you can identify the reason why CLI throwed error by checking
errorCode member.
marpCli() would not be resolved initiatively if started some observation: Watch mode, server mode, and preview window.
waitForObservation() is helpful to handle them. It returns
Promise that would be resolved with helper object when ready to observe resources in
marpCli().
const { marpCli, waitForObservation } = require('@marp-team/marp-cli')
marpCli(['--server', './slides/'])
.then((exitCode) => console.log(`Done with exit code ${exitCode}`))
.catch(console.error)
waitForObservation().then(({ stop }) => {
console.log('Observed')
// Stop observations to resolve marpCli()'s Promise
stop()
})
The resolved helper has
stop() method for telling Marp CLI to stop observation and resolve
Promise.
Are you interested in contributing? Please see CONTRIBUTING.md and the common contributing guideline for Marp team.
Managed by @marp-team.
This tool releases under the MIT License.